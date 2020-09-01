Brexit: how to manage the VAT and customs risk
Brexit: how to manage the VAT and customs risk
The UK has left the EU Customs Union, Single Market and VAT regime. Thousands of businesses face new VAT, customs and tariff obligations on trade between the EU and UK.
Learn what the key changes are, the details of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and how Avalara can help you reduce the tax bill and keep your goods or services flowing.
Brexit: 12 months on
The impact and what you need to know in 2022
Join our session as we review the key legislations from 2021 and the impact on businesses, as well as looking ahead to new and upcoming tax reforms when selling internationally.
How to keep goods moving and VAT minimised
Contact Avalara's Brexit team for FREE guidance on how to adapt your business model
From obtaining an EORI number to ensuring you avoid import VAT payments across the EU, check the essential steps you should take now to keep your shipments from getting held up in Customs and that you manage import VAT across Europe
Brexit Survival Guide
The UK left the EU VAT Regime and Customs Union on 31 December 2020 following Brexit.
This post-Brexit guide covers:
- The new VAT and customs requirements for moving goods
- VAT changes on services
- Northern Ireland - the most complex European VAT regime?
- Highlights of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
Brexit ecommerce guide
This guide covers the essential steps ecommerce sellers need to take now that the UK has left the EU Customs Union and VAT regime to keep their cross-border sales going, avoid extra tax costs and frustrated customers.
What’s inside:
- A list of the new VAT and customs requirements for ecommerce sellers post-Brexit
- Your obligations and risks as an online seller
- Practical actions you can take to continue selling