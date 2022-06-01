EU delays 2021 e-commerce OSS VAT reforms to July 2021

The European Commission has proposed 8 May that the EU VAT e-commerce package, launching 1 January 2021, should be delayed by 6 months until 1 July 2021. The postponement is due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

It is almost certain the EU Parliament and Council will adopt these proposals. Countries like Germany and the Netherlands were warning that they were behind on the reforms even before COVID-19 took hold in Europe in March.

The e-commerce package is aimed at reducing an estimated €5billion per annum in online VAT fraud, set to hit €7billion next year.

The package contains the following main measures: