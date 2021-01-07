VAT knowledge > Digitisation of tax reporting

Digitisation of tax reporting

VAT is digitising. Global tax authorities are imposing a surge of complex and diverging new digital and live transaction reporting obligations, replacing the traditional VAT return.

From the UK's Making Tax Digital, to SAF-T and e-invoice reporting; through to Chinese special fapiao invoices, taxpayers are under siege to open up their invoices and ERP data.​

Get started with e-invoicing

FAQs
E-invoicing FAQs

Just getting started? These FAQs are the perfect introduction to expand your knowledge
Global tracker
E-invoicing by country

E-invoicing and real-time reporting requirements by country - with links to further details

E-invoicing resources

Whitepaper
The future of e-invoicing

Look into the future of e-invoicing to understand how e-compliance is expected to transform the financial landscape.

Webinar
European e-invoicing updates - What's new and what's next

Get the latest updates on recent changes and upcoming mandates across Europe.

 
EBOOK
E-Invoicing and VAT in the Digital Age

Background on what’s driving e-invoicing and digital reporting from the perspective of local tax authorities, and the role of tax technology
EBOOK
How to successfully implement an e-Invoicing solution

The barriers to adoption; developing a business case and the steps to implementing your e-invoicing solution
Solution: Avalara E-invoicing

A solution that complies with global e-invoicing rules

Grow your global business and stay compliant. The Avalara e-Invoicing solution is compliant with regulations in over 60 countries.

Learn more

Making Tax Digital for VAT

News and resources
News
Making Tax Digital 2022

With effect on April 1, 2022, Making Tax Digital (MTD) for VAT will be extended to all UK VAT registered businesses
Guide
Making Tax Digital for VAT Phase 2

This guide explains the new rules on the Digital Journey, Digital Bookkeeping for business who are VAT registered in the UK 
Webinar
Making Tax Digital for VAT Phase 2

Watch our free on demand webinar convering everything you need to know about Making Tax Digital for VAT Phase 2
Solution: Avalara MTD Cloud

Help ensure your business is MTD compliant

From 1 April 2022, all VAT registered businesses (including those below the previous £85,000 threshold) will have to comply with the UK HMRC's MTD requirements.

Avalara MTD Cloud is an online, UK VAT filing service that is HMRC-recognised and fully compliant with Phase 2 of the Making Tax Digital for VAT rules.

Learn more

More news and resources

Explore more news and resources about tax technology and the digitisation of VAT

News Webinars Guides

Aug-15-2023

How e-invoicing via Peppol can increase security of your business

E-invoicing has arrived in Australia, where the Australian government uses Peppol as its system. Learn how e-invoicing can help you and protect your business.

Learn more

Jul-28-2023

Malaysia – e-invoicing FAQs released

Guidelines for the implementation of mandatory e-invoicing in Malaysia.

Learn more

