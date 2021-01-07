Digitisation of tax reporting
VAT is digitising. Global tax authorities are imposing a surge of complex and diverging new digital and live transaction reporting obligations, replacing the traditional VAT return.
From the UK's Making Tax Digital, to SAF-T and e-invoice reporting; through to Chinese special fapiao invoices, taxpayers are under siege to open up their invoices and ERP data.
