Making Tax Digital for VAT guide

Delayed from 1 April 2020, HMRC's Making Tax Digital (MTD) Phase 2 came into effect on 1 April 2021.

This regulation requires over one million businesses, registered to pay VAT in the UK, to record and submit their VAT returns digitally with no interruptions, including manual transfers or adjustments.

The regime also brought with it, for the first time, a new penalty regime for business that fail to keep digital records or maintain a complete digital journey.