The Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) is a simplified reporting model where you register in one location for the sales you make to EU consumers in the 27 EU member states, where the consignment value of the goods shipment is below €150. This creates a more efficient ‘Green Channel’, with quick and easy customs clearance.

You are required to display the amount of VAT paid by the buyer in the EU, by the time the ordering process is finalised (at the latest). You will need to produce an invoice showing the price paid by the buyer in EUR, this will need to be provided alongside your IOSS number during the customs declaration process. This allows the import VAT to be exempt when the goods pass through customs. You then report the VAT you collected at point of sale in the new monthly IOSS returns.