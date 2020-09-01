EU & UK Ecommerce VAT reforms

In 2021 the EU and UK have overhauled their ecommerce VAT regimes to simplify compliance and reduce VAT fraud.
 
Whether you are a seller or marketplace, you need to understand your obligations to avoid extra VAT costs and a bad customer experience.

EU & UK ecommerce VAT reforms

In 2021 the EU and UK have overhauled their ecommerce VAT regimes to simplify compliance and reduce VAT fraud.
Whether you are a seller or marketplace you need to understand your obligations to avoid extra VAT costs and a bad customer experience.

EU 2021 ecommerce VAT package

On 1 July 2021, the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) introduced sweeping reforms to the VAT obligations for B2C ecommerce sellers and marketplaces.
These include: the One-Stop Shop (OSS) single EU VAT return; withdrawal of the €22 import VAT exemption with the introduction of the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS); and marketplace deemed supplier obligations.
Solution

Avalara's IOSS solution

As part of the EU's VAT reforms, businesses can now sell into all 27 EU member states with just one VAT return.

Start taking advantage of the EU's Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) with a complete, end-to-end solution from Avalara.

Get help with IOSS
To view video, please enable cookies
Information on the 2021 EU VAT reforms
EU VAT reforms overview

Get a quick overview to the 2021 EU VAT reforms in this article.
Read time: 10 minutes

Read more
EU VAT reforms guide

For detailed advice, download our guide to the 2021 EU VAT reforms (updated Oct 2021)
Read time: 2-3 hours

Download guide
EU VAT reforms webinar

Watch our latest on demand webinar about the 2021 EU VAT reforms.
Watch time: 45 minutes

Watch webinar

UK marketplace VAT & customs changes

In January 2021, online marketplaces trading into the UK, were hit by a triple wave of customs obligations and VAT charges, due to: the end of the Brexit transition period, HMRC’s new rules on imports and cross-border marketplace VAT liabilities. 
Find out more how this affects your business in the UK in the links below:
Information on the 2021 UK VAT reforms
UK VAT reforms overview

Read an overview of the 2021 UK VAT reforms for ecommerce sellers and marketplaces in this article
Read time: 20 minutes

Read more
UK VAT reforms guide

Everything you need to know about the UK's VAT reforms for ecommerce which came into affect on January 1, 2021.
Read time: 2-3 hours

Download guide

Ecommerce VAT news and resources

News Webinars Guides

Total results : 0

Total results : 0

Total results : 0
Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard