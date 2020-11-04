Learn how the new ecommerce VAT obligations for sellers and marketplaces in the UK will impact your business.

The UK’s HMRC is overhauling the rules of VAT for ecommerce from 1 January 2021. This is at the same time as the end of the Brexit transition period, which brings separate VAT and customs changes. The new UK ecommerce reforms puts new VAT calculation and collections obligations on UK and international sellers that sell into the UK. It also makes online marketplaces responsible for the VAT on certain transactions by their sellers.