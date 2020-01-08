EU VAT returns

Transactions carried out for consideration on the territory of a Member State by a taxable person acting in that capacity are subject to VAT. Imports by any person are also subject to VAT. This includes the import of goods into the EU, and intra-Community acquisitions and by companies across EU internal borders.



EU VAT applies to all 27 member states and United Kingdom. There are several territories where it does not apply, e.g. Gibraltar and Channel Islands (UK); and the Canary Islands (Spain).



It is applied to all taxable persons, corporates and individuals, carrying out regular supplies, and this typically exempts public offices, government etc.



A supply of goods is the transfer of the right to use and dispose of tangible property as its owner, all other transactions are regarded as the supply of services. The import of goods into free circulation within the EU is also considered a taxable supply, and liable to import VAT.

