Once VAT registered in a new country, there will be EU VAT compliance regulations to follow. These will include ensuring invoices are issued according to the local laws. Regular VAT returns will have to be submitted to the respective country/ies, and you may read more about this in our EU VAT Returns briefing.

In addition to VAT returns, retailers will may also be required to complete separate Intrastat filings. These detail the movement (dispatched) of the goods from their home state to the state of their customer. They are only required once the value of the goods goes over a certain threshold. The threshold by country can be found in our Intrastat Reporting Thresholds briefing.

Click for free internet and ecommerce VAT info