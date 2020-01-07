For non-European Union companies providing digital services (software, server facilities, online films, music, books, Ap’s for phones etc.) to European Union consumers, there are special rules for charging and reporting Value Added Tax. This is known as Vat on Electronic Services (VoES).



You may read here about the changes in 2015 to EU providers of electronic, broadcast and telecoms B2C services.

Below is an explanation of the potential VAT liabilities, and some ideas for reducing and managing this burden.