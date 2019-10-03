VAT Reporting

Avalara VAT Reporting addresses the complex automation needs of companies looking to improve their compliance accuracy and significantly reduce their dependency on manual processes and in-house or spreadsheet-based technology.

Implementing Avalara VAT Reporting within your shared service centre can enable your business to fully insource its VAT compliance and significantly reduce the effort to undertake your VAT return preparation process. Covering a wide range of countries and filings, VAT Reporting will allow your business to focus on key compliance issues whilst improving efficiency and reducing cost. It will also support the standardisation and visibility of indirect tax processes whilst improving the capacity of your compliance team.

Our coverage extends to more than 50 countries.