A VAT solution made for shared service centres (SSC)

Tobacco crops growing in a field

A VAT solution made for shared service centres (SSC)

Tobacco crops growing in a field

Enable your SSC business to fully insource its VAT compliance, reducing costs and effort to undertake your VAT return preparation process.

VAT Reporting

Avalara VAT Reporting addresses the complex automation needs of companies looking to improve their compliance accuracy and significantly reduce their dependency on manual processes and in-house or spreadsheet-based technology.

Implementing Avalara VAT Reporting within your shared service centre can enable your business to fully insource its VAT compliance and significantly reduce the effort to undertake your VAT return preparation process. Covering a wide range of countries and filings, VAT Reporting will allow your business to focus on key compliance issues whilst improving efficiency and reducing cost. It will also support the standardisation and visibility of indirect tax processes whilst improving the capacity of your compliance team.

Our coverage extends to more than 50 countries.

Features and benefits

Due to the volume of automation, we cut out a large number of manual processes, increasing efficiency whilst decreasing risk by minimising human intervention.

Optimise location of service centres to match operational needs
Optimise location of service centres to match operational needs
Enjoy economies of scale by centralising resources
Enjoy economies of scale by centralising resources
Standardise processes and protocols to minimise errors and omissions
Standardise processes and protocols to minimise errors and omissions
Enhance transparency of all transactions and data
Enhance transparency of all transactions and data
View all returns in PDF format in the local language and in English
View all returns in PDF format in the local language and in English
Avalara maintains and updates all new requirements and/or changes to a submission structured process
Avalara maintains and updates all new requirements and/or changes to a submission structured process
Connect with Avalara
See how easily our solutions work with your business applications.
Get Started
Curious how we help with your specific tax challenges? Just ask.
+44 (0) 1273 022400