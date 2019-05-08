Sales and use tax: Stay compliant in the States
Getting U.S. tax compliance wrong could have serious consequences. Getting it right can mean happy customers and huge growth
Sales and use tax: Stay compliant in the States
Getting U.S. tax compliance wrong could have serious consequences. Getting it right can mean happy customers and huge growth
Automation is key to compliance
Manually managing your compliance across 13,000+ jurisdictions with frequently changing rates is practically impossible. With Avalara automated solutions, it’s easy.
Automation is key to compliance
Manually managing your compliance across 13,000+ jurisdictions with frequently changing rates is practically impossible. With Avalara automated solutions, it’s easy.
Avalara AvaTax
You don’t have time or resources for checking thousands of rates and rules. AvaTax calculates sales and use tax for you and delivers it to your shopping cart or invoicing system.
Escape the spreadsheets, and refocus on selling and pleasing your customers.
Save the time and money of digital transformation projects by easily connecting to your existing systems.
AvaTax syncs with CertCapture and Returns, to apply exemptions at checkout and feed transaction data to your returns.
AvaTax Cross-Border
With customs duties and import tax calculations in real-time, you can offer customers transparency in their shopping carts for a better buying experience.
Increase your cart conversion rate and reduce churn.
Get a single, easy-to-manage platform for customs duties, import tax, and sales and use calculations.
Identify lower tax rates from government treaties, so you can offer more competitive pricing.
Avalara Returns
Failing to file returns could result in serious penalties and fines. Avoid these oversights by tracking important dates and tasks with an end-to-end automated system.
Specify where to file, and Returns pulls data from AvaTax to prepare and file returns for you.
Stay on top of upcoming dates with an easy-to-manage online calendar.
Enjoy peace of mind by automating payments to relevant authorities.