Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable

Manage use tax and sales tax with one platform

Connect your accounts payable system with AvaTax for Accounts Payable to help automate consumer use tax compliance.

Watch the video
Schedule a call
AvaTax for Accounts Payable overview

How it works

Manage compliance within Avalara AvaTax

Save time and reduce tax errors on your sales and purchases using one centralized environment for both sales and use tax.

Catch vendor sales tax errors and avoid liability

Identify over- and underpaid tax on your purchases and apply the correct tax based on jurisdiction, taxability, and special rules.

Reconcile transactions and automate use tax compliance

Apply the tax owed on your returns automatically so you can avoid fines and fees for underpaying.

Consolidate compliance for procure-to-pay processes in one location

Centralize tax compliance in the Avalara Portal to manage sales, purchases, and returns.

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Leverage Avalara Vendor Exemption Management to provide certificates directly to vendors

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Calculate use tax on returns, with annotations on overpayments for credit tracking and refunds

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Streamline reporting for reconciliation and audit support with your general ledger

Unify configurations to automate consumer use tax compliance

Allocate use tax automatically using customized and advanced transaction rules to simplify decision-making.

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Manage cost centers and purchases to capture tax based on where and how your purchases are used

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Configure vendor rules and capture persistent errors from vendors

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Assign thresholds and variance rules to identify high- or low-risk purchases and manage multiple point-of-use tax allocations

Integrate with your business applications

Connect to the business systems you’re already using with our prebuilt integrations or API.

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Capture purchase activity in real time

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Resolve over- and underpayments quickly

Orange checkmark icon indicating success or completion.

Process real-time and batch transactions seamlessly

Frequently asked questions

Our solution provides centralized configurations within AvaTax, integrates with your existing systems, and uses real-time and batch transactions for use tax calculation and reporting.

Sales tax is assessed at the time of purchase and remitted to the government by the seller. Consumer use tax is self-assessed after the point of purchase, based on a variety of factors, and remitted to the government by the buyer.

Generally, consumer use tax obligations are incurred on purchases when the vendor undercharges or does not charge sales tax. Use tax can also affect previously purchased products, depending on how or where they’re used.

Self-assessment is a manual, resource-intensive process. Use tax rules and rates are also complex and subject to change.

Related products

Solutions
Enterprise solutions

Learn more about our scalable, automated global tax compliance solutions for enterprise businesses.
Product
Avalara Vendor Exemption Management

Increase exemption accuracy while you improve compliance, save time, and reduce risk.
Resources

Key compliance issues in procure to pay
Learn about navigating complex accounts payable processes for consumer use, vendor exemption management, and 1099s.

Accounts Payable Compliance Guide
Read about use tax compliance and how automation can help you manage the process.

AvaTax for Accounts Payable
Find out how Avalara can help prevent errors while improving compliance and cash flow.

Connect with Avalara

Get the benefits of automation to help you stay compliant with use tax obligations.

Call

877-224-3650
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist
Customer support chat

Connect with Avalara

Get the benefits of automation to help you stay compliant with use tax obligations.

Call

877-224-3650
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist
Customer support chat