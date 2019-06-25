Avalara Leadership

Edward (“Ned”) Gilhuly is a founder and Member of Sageview Capital, LP, an investment firm with approximately $1 billion of assets under management. Prior to founding Sageview Capital, Ned was at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) for 19 years. He joined KKR in 1986 in San Francisco, became a partner in 1995, and from 1998 until 2005 he lived in London where he established and oversaw all aspects of KKR’s business in Europe. He also served on KKR’s Investment Committee from its inception in 2000 until his departure in 2005. Before joining KKR, Ned received an M.B.A. from Stanford University, worked in the mergers and acquisitions group of Merrill Lynch Capital Markets in New York, and graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in History and Economics. Ned has been on over 20 corporate boards and is currently a member of the board of directors of Cinedigm and GoPro, as well as a member of the board of the Duke Management Company, the California Academy of Sciences, and the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team Foundation.