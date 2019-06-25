Avalara Leadership
Executive Team
Learn more about Avalara
Get the latest news, updates, and happenings from Avalara
Learn why we're leading the industry in tax compliance technology
Interested in becoming an investor?
Sales (877) 780-4848
Director, Business Development, Cross-Border
Randy is Avalara’s Director of Business Development for Cross-Border. He came to Avalara through the acquisition of his company, 3CE Technologies, a globally recognized leader in the application of artificial intelligence in Harmonized System (HS) commodity classification. 3CE’s award-winning classification assistance tools and HS code verification systems are used by a wide variety of international trade stakeholders, including multinational shippers, logistics service providers, and customs authorities.
VP and General Manager, Track1099 by Avalara
Lindsey is VP and general manager of Track1099 by Avalara and has spent more than 10 years simplifying IRS compliance for businesses. Prior to Track1099, Lindsey was CEO and co-founder of Legal Data Research LLC and a director of location-based systems for Seagull Technology. Track1099 was acquired by Avalara in 2021.
EVP and Chief People Officer
Ee Lyn leads Avalara's global People and Culture team responsible for helping Avalara execute our business strategy through initiatives related to the people and culture of our company. Ee Lyn brings two decades of human resources, talent management, and diversity and inclusion experience to Avalara. She has held human resources leadership roles at global companies, including Amazon and General Mills. Most recently Ee Lyn served as chief people officer at Redfin. Ee Lyn has extensive experience solving hard problems and building trust. She has proven herself to be a data-driven leader who is not afraid to think differently.
EVP and Chief Revenue Officer
Kimberly oversees marketing, revenue operations, and sales performance and strategy at Avalara. With more than 20 years of experience building and leading high-performance sales and operations teams, Kimberly has a track record of scaling sales functions for growth and profitability. Before joining Avalara, Kimberly was responsible for leading Varicent’s revenue intelligence business unit. She also previously held several leadership roles at IBM.
Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer
Scott is co-founder and CEO of Avalara. For more than 30 years, Scott has pursued a specific vision: to blend strategic innovation with rigorous operational discipline to create companies with unique cultures that shake the status quo. Beginning with his college days at Claremont McKenna, Scott partnered with his roommate to launch Lifecycle, the most popular computerized exercise bike of all time, and since then has led and advanced several companies including Aircoa and MetaInfo (which was sold to Check Point Software Technologies).
Chief Financial Officer
Ross runs the financial operations at Avalara. With a track record of successfully leading teams and building businesses, Ross has in-depth knowledge of the software industry, and strong strategic and capital markets expertise. Prior to Avalara, Ross was a managing director in the technology investment banking division at Goldman Sachs and focused on advising enterprise software clients. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Ross served as an investment banking vice president at Credit Suisse and was one of the first employees of VIACK Corporation, a web collaboration software company, where he served in several operational and financial leadership roles.
President and Chief Operating Officer
Amit manages growth operations at Avalara, overseeing sales, marketing, business development, customer experience, and professional services. Throughout his career, Amit has focused on supporting the small business category with tools and solutions to help that segment grow and thrive in the global economy. Prior to Avalara, Amit was general manager and head of the small and medium business segment for North America at PayPal. He also served in senior leadership roles at Web.com and Dell, focusing on the needs of small businesses by developing partnerships and go-to-market strategies.
EVP and Chief Legal Officer
Prior to joining Avalara, Alesia held operational and legal executive roles for private and publicly traded companies. Her broad background includes leadership positions in legal, accounting, and operations. Alesia has deep experience managing public offerings and private financings, as well as mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions. She has served as general counsel of InfoSpace Inc. and drugstore.com and also practiced law at Perkins Coie, LLP. Alesia began her career as a certified public accountant at Deloitte Haskins and Sells.
EVP and Chief Technology Officer
Danny leads Avalara's global development and engineering teams, and guides product innovation, integration, and reliability in the complex world of transaction tax compliance. He was previously senior vice president of engineering and chief software development officer with MobileIron, a leading mobile security company, and before that he was a group VP with Oracle, responsible for building the Oracle Service Cloud. Danny also served as VP of engineering at RightNow Technologies before it was acquired by Oracle in 2012.
EVP and Chief Product Officer
Sanjay oversees Avalara’s global product strategy. He combines technology expertise with business strategy, having spent years driving investment in leading technologies and fostering the entrepreneurial teams that create them. After an acquisition in February 2019, Sanjay joined Avalara from Indix, an artificial intelligence-based product information platform he founded. Prior to Indix, Sanjay was at Microsoft for nearly two decades, serving in a variety of senior executive and leadership roles. As corporate vice president of Microsoft’s developer and platform group, Sanjay established a division to drive global growth in the developer tools business and reinvigorate Microsoft’s connection with the developer and partner communities.
EVP and Chief Security Officer
Tim Gaylor oversees security operations at Avalara. With over 25 years of experience in the security industry and global security team management, Tim is building out Avalara's regulatory, policy, enterprise risk management, corporate security, and privacy programs. Prior to Avalara, Tim managed all security operations, protecting over 100 million patient records, at athenahealth. Tim also spent 13 years at Citrix Systems and focused on security strategy, operations, and architecture for cloud and virtualization technologies. He also served eight years at Sandia National Labs designing highly secure networking systems for U.S. government command and control centers. Tim holds seven patents for cryptographic systems.
EVP, Strategy
Marshal guides key strategic initiatives for Avalara, including pricing, partnerships, product direction, and new market offerings. He works in tandem with corporate and business development to find new content, technology, and partnerships. Marshal previously managed Avalara’s key strategic ERP accounts, software vendors, marketplaces, and product management. Prior industry experience includes creating and maintaining partnerships with hundreds of development, software solution, and value-added reselling partners worldwide in the ERP, accounting, time and billing, and material maintenance industries.
EVP and General Manager, Indirect Tax
Jayme oversees Avalara’s global indirect tax business, with responsibility for accelerating growth within Avalara's international portfolio of indirect tax offerings. He has an extensive background in helping global companies understand and manage their tax compliance, and more than two decades of experience in tax technology, consulting, product development, and business management. Before joining Avalara, Jayme was responsible for leading the development and expansion of the software division at Ryan, a global tax services firm. He also previously served as senior vice president of sales, marketing, and professional services at Taxware.
SVP and General Manager of TTR, an Avalara company
Shon is the founder of Transaction Tax Resources (TTR), an Avalara company, which provides industry-leading tax content to businesses of all sizes. He joined Avalara upon the acquisition of TTR in 2020. Throughout his more than 20 year career, Shon has worked to deliver tax content and products to help businesses get tax right. Prior to TTR, Shon was tax director at Cox Communications.
SVP, International
Salim is responsible for leading and scaling Avalara's international growth by driving the right product mix, marketing and sales capabilities, partner coverage, and end-to-end customer experience. He joined Avalara in January of 2020 with a background spanning from startups to very large enterprise software companies. In addition to his accomplishments in creating and scaling growth operations for technology companies, Salim’s business expertise is complemented by a background in marketing, product management, and engineering.
EVP, Customer and Compliance Operations
Liz oversees global customer and compliance operations at Avalara. With more than 20 years of leadership experience from a variety of technology sectors including software, media, and services, Liz is known for her strong track record of innovative problem solving, process optimization, and the ability to deliver automation for efficiency and scale. Her commitment to operational excellence and aptitude for partnering cross-functionally helped her drive value in prior roles with Vubiquity, a provider of content monetization technology, and Zilog, a computing microcontroller manufacturer.
SVP, Customer Success
Allison leads customer success at Avalara, including the nurture, cross-sell, upsell, and renewals strategies. She joined Avalara in June of 2020 after 20 years with IBM, where she was vice president of customer success for IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software. In addition to her accomplishments in delivering cloud-based and on-premises software, Allison’s expertise in customer experience is complemented by a background in general management spanning strategy marketing, product management, and sales and business partner enablement.
SVP Head of European Operations
Greg is responsible for leading Avalara’s European business operations and strategy. He joined Avalara in 2013 with a background in building business development strategies for technology companies, including leading business development efforts for Amazon in Europe. In addition to his proven track record in accelerating growth while leading Avalara’s business development and partner management operations, Greg has deep expertise in helping business partners grow their operations through SaaS partnerships.
General Manager, Strategic Initiatives
Zach is responsible for accelerating growth within Avalara's strategic verticals and products. He collaborates with teams across the organization to meet the complex needs of nascent and unique markets. He's spent over 25 years building and leading businesses from technology startups to Fortune 100 companies across North America, Europe, and Asia. Zach's experience spans product, marketing, finance, and operations.
SVP, Engineering
Denis leads the engineering teams responsible for Avalara's returns platform, focusing on accuracy, reliability, scalability, and cost efficiency for customers. He was previously vice president of product development at Workday, managing their Data-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service products, and vice president of software development at Oracle, building Oracle’s Service Cloud and Beehive Enterprise Collaboration Server. Denis has also held technical leadership positions at Sun Microsystems and several startup companies (founding one of them) and has been granted nine patents.
VP, Engineering
Marcus leads the development of the Avalara AvaTax calculation and multi-tax engines as well as exemption certificate, document management, and shared services platforms. He joined Avalara in May 2019 and has 25 years of engineering experience in organizational transformation and innovation from startups to multinationals. Marcus focuses on growth and efficiency with an open platform strategy delivering scalability, nimbleness, and reliability.
EVP and Chief Marketing Officer
Jay oversees Avalara's growth in business through marketing, product development, and business strategy. He brings more than 20 years of experience developing high-performing marketing teams empowered to increase customer engagement and drive financial results. Prior to Avalara, Jay served as global head of marketing for PayPal's Business Financing Solutions division, where he helped small businesses obtain financing to achieve their aspirational goals. He previously held leadership positions at large companies like American Express and GE, and at smaller entrepreneurial companies like Aimia and Swift Financial.
Managing Director, India Operations
Manjula manages growth operations at Avalara India, overseeing sales, marketing, business development, and customer experience. Manjula brings extensive global business management expertise as well as a unique combination of experience in engineering, consulting, presales, and training. Before joining Avalara, she served in leadership roles at Infosys, HSBC, and Socion Advisors. During her two decades with Infosys, Manjula helped restructure the presales team for efficiency and develop the Learning Services offering. At HSBC, she was Head of Digital Engineering for Commercial Banking. As a strategic consultant for Socion Advisors, Manjula was involved in social initiatives committed to resolving large-scale societal challenges.
VP, Product Management
Paul is responsible for Avalara’s global product offerings spanning calculation, returns, and exemptions. With over 20 years of experience ranging from startups to large enterprises, Paul specializes in leading and overseeing product strategy and execution for high-growth stage companies. Paul started his career as a developer and, prior to Avalara, held product roles at Microsoft and Splunk.
SVP, Sales
Greg is responsible for leading and transforming Avalara's sales operations by applying complex channel model optimization to drive customer acquisition. He joined Avalara in 2017 with an extensive background in managing enterprise sales organizations. In addition to his accomplishments in establishing and growing sales operations for technology companies, Greg brings expertise in promoting customer success efforts to retain and support customers.
VP, Product Management, Platforms
Niranjan leads product management for Avalara’s integration ecosystem, global customer and developer experiences, and platform services. Niranjan brings over 20 years spanning product, engineering, and commercial leadership roles with Expedia, Boston Consulting Group, Microsoft, and AMD. Prior to Avalara, he was General Manager at Expedia, where he founded and led a commercial SaaS business that provides commerce solutions to smaller travel companies. Niranjan has a strong track record of combining business strategy with deep technical know-how to deliver compelling product experiences for customers and partners.
Rajeev Singh is the CEO of Accolade, the market leading on demand healthcare concierge for employers, health plans, and health systems. Prior to that, Rajeev co-founded Concur (NASDAQ: CNQR), the global leader in travel and expense management, in 1993 two years after graduating from college. He worked in nearly every role in the business – culminating in his final role as president, chief operating officer, and board director for the last nine years of his tenure. Rajeev graduated from Western Michigan University in 1991 (BSE). Today, he serves on the board of Avalara, Apptio, a SaaS technology business management solutions provider, and Seattle Children’s Hospital Foundation, a not for profit.
Kathy Zwickert is a global technology executive with years of human resources and leadership experience. Kathy was the Chief People Officer at NetSuite (now Oracle NetSuite) leading organizational culture, talent acquisition, and people operations. She has more than 25 years of experience working with leaders, boards, and global teams to help companies scale and architect change. Before joining NetSuite, Kathy served as EVP of Human Resources and Communications for Oclaro (NASDAQ: OCLR). Prior to joining Oclaro, Kathy led Human Resources at Solid Information Technology and Keynote Systems. Kathy spent the first 10 years of her career at EY and Accenture, where she advised multinational companies on employment, tax, and global expansion issues as a consultant and Certified Public Accountant.
Tami Reller is an industry software executive with extensive marketing, finance, and operational experience. She is currently executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Optum, one of the world’s largest diversified health data and technology companies and a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. Before that, Tami was an executive vice president at Microsoft Corp., most recently serving as its executive vice president of marketing. During her career, Reller also has served as CFO for several divisions within Microsoft. In 2013 she ranked #5 in The World's Most Influential CMOs | Appinions & Forbes CMO Influence Study. A mathematics graduate of University of Minnesota, Moorhead, Tami also earned a MBA from St. Mary’s College. She started as a receptionist and an accounting intern at Great Plains Software in 1984 to fund college and eventually rose to chief financial officer in 1999. After Microsoft acquired Great Plains in 2001, Tami served a number of senior leadership roles within the Dynamics business.
Chelsea Stoner is a Partner at Battery Ventures, a global private investment firm with $4B under management. Chelsea joined Battery in 2006 and focuses on growth equity and buyout investments, with a specific emphasis on SaaS and Healthcare IT. She is currently on the boards of Avalara, Brightree, and Data Innovations, and is involved with Glassdoor and Marketo. Her earlier investments include Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN), Guidewire (NASDAQ: GWRE) and RealPage (NASDAQ: RP). Prior to Battery, she was an Associate at the private equity firm Key Principal Partners. Earlier in her career, Chelsea was a manager at Accenture, where she led technology and strategy projects. She has also held positions with Merrill Lynch Equity Research in Hong Kong, and with Classified Ventures, where she completed strategic planning and marketing projects as a Kauffman intern. She received a BS with honors in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Srinivas Tallapragada is a technology executive with more than 30 years of experience leading diverse teams of technologists. Srinivas is president and chief engineering officer of Salesforce and prior to joining Salesforce, he held multiple leadership roles at Oracle and SAP. Srinivas has deep expertise in enterprise software including leading the development of ERP, CRM, ecommerce, and industry-specific applications.
Lieutenant General (Retired) Bruce Crawford is a global technology executive with decades of engineering and cybersecurity leadership experience. Bruce is the senior vice president for strategic development, growth, and sales at Jacobs. Prior to joining Jacobs, Bruce served in the United States Army for 34 years, most recently as the Army’s Chief Information Officer from August 2017 to November 2020. A decorated combat veteran, Bruce was also named 2020 Black Engineer of the Year by the Black Engineer of the Year Association (BEYA).
Edward (“Ned”) Gilhuly is a founder and Member of Sageview Capital, LP, an investment firm with approximately $1 billion of assets under management. Prior to founding Sageview Capital, Ned was at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) for 19 years. He joined KKR in 1986 in San Francisco, became a partner in 1995, and from 1998 until 2005 he lived in London where he established and oversaw all aspects of KKR’s business in Europe. He also served on KKR’s Investment Committee from its inception in 2000 until his departure in 2005. Before joining KKR, Ned received an M.B.A. from Stanford University, worked in the mergers and acquisitions group of Merrill Lynch Capital Markets in New York, and graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in History and Economics. Ned has been on over 20 corporate boards and is currently a member of the board of directors of Cinedigm and GoPro, as well as a member of the board of the Duke Management Company, the California Academy of Sciences, and the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team Foundation.
Robin Foote is a private investor, corporate director and consultant. In her corporate career, she held a variety of executive leadership positions in pioneering roles with several large banks, which subsequently became formative merger partners for Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase. She also served as head of Strategic Marketing for AT&T just prior to that company’s break-up in 2000. Robin began her career as a consultant with McKinsey & Company, Inc., and has returned to that field at various points throughout her 40+ year career. Most recently, in 2005 she merged her independent consulting practice into Novantas, LLC., where she remains a partner today. In addition to Avalara, Robin serves on the Board of Directors of Saturna Trust Company as well as several community organizations. She is a past Director of Cascade Financial Corporation and its subsidiary, Cascade Bank as well as of DLJdirect (now part of E*Trade) and several private companies, all of which have been successfully sold or merged. Robin graduated magna cum laude from Smith College with a degree in Economics and with High Distinction from Harvard Business School, where she was inducted into the ‘Century Club’ and honored as a Baker Scholar. She is also a graduate of Northwestern University Kellogg School’s ‘Women Director Development Program.’
Brian Sharples is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, and advisor to technology and ecommerce companies. Brian most recently served as Chairman of Twyla Inc., an online fine art marketplace that he co-founded, from October 2016 to December 2018. Brian previously served as Chief Executive Officer of HomeAway, Inc., a vacation rental marketplace he co-founded, from April 2004 to September 2016, as President from April 2004 to May 2014, and as Chairman from March 2011 to December 2015. Prior to founding HomeAway, Brian was an angel investor from 2001 to 2004 and also served as Chief Executive Officer of Elysium Partners, Inc., a company in the vacation club ownership market, from 2002 to 2003. Brian was President of IntelliQuest Information Group from 1990 to 1996 and Chief Executive Officer from 1996 to 2000. Brian holds a B.S. in math and economics from Colby College and an M.B.A. from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
Scott McFarlane is a co-founder and the CEO of Avalara. For more than 30 years Scott has pursued a specific vision: to blend strategic innovation with a rigorous operational discipline to create companies with unique cultures that shake the status quo. Beginning with his college days at Claremont McKenna, Scott partnered with his roommate to launch Lifecycle, the most popular computerized exercise bike of all time, and since then has led and advanced several companies including Aircoa and MetaInfo (which was sold to Check Point Software Technologies).
Bill ran the financial operations of Avalara. His career includes leadership roles in finance and general management at leading technology companies. Prior to Avalara, Bill was interim CFO at Khan Academy, a provider of online learning resources. Before Khan, he was executive vice president of strategy for Leap Wireless (parent company of Cricket Wireless, now a division of AT&T), a facilities-based wireless service provider that grew to be the fifth largest in the U.S. at the time of its acquisition by AT&T. Before Leap Wireless, Bill served as CEO of Nuera Communications, where during his nine-year tenure the company grew to be a leading provider of VoIP gateways, soft switches, management systems, and telephony solutions for telecommunications service providers worldwide.
Co-founder
Jared is co-founder at Avalara, where he oversees special projects. A pioneer in the technology industry, Jared founded Trillium Lane, which participated in several technology startups in areas such as digital media production, audio software, and health care systems. He also co-founded MetaInfo, a Seattle-based software development firm that provided core networking functionality for internet systems. MetaInfo employed some of the brightest minds in the world for IP addressing and was later purchased by Check Point.
VP, Certificate Management
Silvia is currently VP of Certificate Management—and previously was GM and Chief Certificate Officer at Avalara—where she manages product direction of certificate management products. She co-founded Avalara CertCapture and prior to that was co-founder and principal of Tax Technology Services, LLC (TTS), where she was responsible for the operational efficiency of the organization and tax knowledge base. Silvia has served as an auditor for the state of Texas in their San Antonio and New York offices. After her audit career, she served as tax manager for national companies in the manufacturing, retail, and technology industries.
VP, Engineering
Mark is a VP of Engineering at Avalara. Prior to Avalara, Mark led a career building, selling, and investing in technology startups going all the way back to founding his own technology company in college. Notable ventures include Janzen Software, Applianz Technologies, The Stables, and Windermere Capital. Mark is an active investor and mentor to startup companies in both the Northwest and the Great Plains.
VP, Global Indirect Tax
Richard is head of global indirect tax at Avalara, responsible for helping businesses understand and manage their tax compliance obligations as they enter or expand into new markets. His breadth of experience in global VAT, other transactional tax types, and tax technology is a powerful resource and plays an important role in Avalara's services to its global client base. Previously, Asquith was with TMF Group, where he founded and led its global VAT practice for nearly a decade. Asquith began his career at KPMG in the U.K. and later joined Ernst & Young, working in Russia, Hungary, and France, and assisting companies entering new markets. Under his leadership, Avalara was the winner of International Tax Review's Tax Innovator 2019.
General Manager, Avalara for Beverage Alcohol
Jeff is general manager for Avalara for Beverage Alcohol. Previously, he was product management director, and prior to Avalara, he served as chief product officer at Compli, overseeing the development of software solutions and marketing strategy. Jeff regularly speaks about and advises customers on beverage alcohol compliance issues, particularly in the areas of direct shipping and sales tax.
EVP and Chief Product Officer
Sanjay oversees Avalara’s global product strategy. He combines technology expertise with business strategy, having spent years driving investment in leading technologies and fostering the entrepreneurial teams that create them. After an acquisition in February 2019, Sanjay joined Avalara from Indix, an artificial intelligence-based product information platform he founded. Prior to Indix, Sanjay was at Microsoft for nearly two decades, serving in a variety of senior executive and leadership roles. As corporate vice president of Microsoft’s developer and platform group, Sanjay established a division to drive global growth in the developer tools business and reinvigorate Microsoft’s connection with the developer and partner communities.
VP, Product Management
Sridhar leads the Content, Data, and Insights team bringing structured tax and product data to Avalara products and customers. Sridhar has 25 years of experience in product management at both startups and large companies spanning a variety of industries. Most recently, he was co-founder and head of product at Indix, an artificial and machine-learning platform company.
General Manager, Cross-Border
Craig leads the development and growth of Avalara’s cross-border and global trade business. He came to Avalara through the acquisition of his company, TradeStream Technologies, which focused on building next-generation automated product classification and landed cost software systems for cross-border ecommerce. Prior to forming TradeStream, Craig was SVP, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes, Inc., where he created the global ecommerce business unit and led it from inception to over $220M in annual revenue. He has deep experience with developing technologies that power global ecommerce and creating global parcel distribution networks.
SVP and General Manager, TTR, an Avalara company
Shon leads Transaction Tax Resources (TTR), an Avalara company that provides industry-leading tax content to businesses of all sizes. He joined Avalara following the acquisition of TTR in 2020. For more than 20 years, Shon has worked to improve the quality of tax compliance for businesses by delivering best-in-class tax products and building a culture of care. Shon is one of the nation's leading experts on issues of sales tax, use tax, and transaction tax.
VP and General Manager, Business Licenses by Avalara
Abe co-leads Avalara’s licensing business unit. He comes to Avalara following the 2020 acquisition of Business Licenses, LLC. Prior to Business Licenses, Abe co-founded Data Publishing Company, which provided sales tax compliance data to help automate sales tax for large enterprises.
VP Business Licenses by Avalara
David co-leads Avalara’s licensing business unit. He brings decades of experience in programming, IT consulting, and sales tax compliance software to Avalara. David joined Avalara following the 2020 acquisition of Business Licenses, LLC, a company that pioneered software and services to help businesses comply with federal, state, and local business license requirements. Prior to Business Licenses, David co-founded Data Publishing Company to provide sales tax compliance data to help enterprise companies automate sales tax.
General Manager, Insurance
Chris is general manager of Avalara for Insurance. Prior to joining Avalara, he was founder and managing director of Impendulo Limited, which was acquired by Avalara. Chris held various sales and marketing roles in both Africa and the U.K., where he spent a number of years at DHL before joining Fiscal Reps as sales and marketing director and eventually becoming CEO. He built a network of accounting partners across Europe to implement tax compliance systems, processes, and software for the insurance sector. He’s always had a clear focus of becoming the market leader in software solutions and driving compliance reporting efficiencies through technology. The client demand for global services led Impendulo to join Avalara in 2020.
VP, General Manager, INPOSIA by Avalara
Muzaffer brings over 20 years of experience in digitization and electronic invoicing to the Avalara universe. As early as 2010, as a co-founder of his own company, he recognized the importance of digitization, especially for invoices and compliance. With his expertise, he’s contributed to making INPOSIA a leading provider in EMEA, creating the basis for the company becoming part of Avalara.
VP, General Manager, INPOSIA by Avalara
Javi is VP and general manager of INPOSIA by Avalara and has focused on digitization for more than 20 years. After serving at SAP, he co-founded his own company, INPOSIA, in 2010. Then, he and his company joined Avalara in 2021. As one of the leading experts on issues of e-invoicing and business process digitization, he brings his expertise to Avalara’s global compliance platform.
Founder, DAVO by Avalara
David is the founder of DAVO by Avalara. He founded DAVO to help brick-and-mortar retailers automate their sales tax compliance. Prior to DAVO, David was a restaurateur who owned a farm-to-table bistro, which is where he experienced the complexities of sales tax firsthand. Through technology, he’s worked to make sales tax management seamless, efficient, and automatic so small business owners can focus on running their businesses. DAVO was acquired by Avalara in 2021.
VP, Product Management - Solutions
Janice leads product management for vertical and international solutions, combining Avalara’s core capabilities across applications, content, and platforms to drive global market expansion. She brings over 20 years of deep, go-to-market, product, and marketing experience from Cisco, HPE/Aruba, Palo Alto Networks, and a variety of startups. Janice’s breadth of functional expertise comes from the array of roles she’s held: IT developer, product manager, general manager, CMO, and CPO, to name a few.
Marcela Martin is CFO of Squarespace, leading the company’s financial and corporate development functions. Marcela has more than 25 years of financial and operations experience at global tech and media companies, most recently as SVP and CFO of Booking.com. Previously, she spent three years at National Geographic Partners as Executive Vice President, CFO & Chief Administrative Officer and 18 years in numerous leadership positions, including EVP and CFO, at Fox International Channels. Originally from Argentina, Marcela graduated from the University of Morón with expertise in accounting and received a MBA from the University of Liverpool.
Shaunna has returned as interim leader of People & Culture for Avalara. Shaunna led Human Resources at Avalara helping fuel the company’s growth and talent for more than 10 years. Her previous experience includes leadership roles with businesses like Washington Mutual, Starbucks, and Solar Turbines, a subsidiary of Caterpillar, and focused on people and culture in support of business strategy, developing high-performing teams, and driving streamlined processes to improve organizational effectiveness.
Carl Hoemke, VP and General Manager, CrowdReason by Avalara
Carl is VP and general manager of CrowdReason by Avalara and has focused on developing tools to help address property tax compliance for more than 30 years. Prior to CrowdReason, he was a managing director at Standard & Poor’s and a partner at Ernst & Young. In addition to CrowdReason, Carl founded the valuation advisory services firm CorrelationAdvisors LLC, as well as a data labeling team based in West Africa. CrowdReason and CorrelationAdvisors were acquired by Avalara in 2021.