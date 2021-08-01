Move goods across borders with improved classification
Reduce risk and streamline operations with an automated cross-border solution.
Avalara can help you grow your business
Save time and money
Avalara automates a lot of the tedious, high-stakes tasks associated with cross-border compliance.
Get global support
Avalara has Harmonized System (HS) code support for over 180 countries around the world.
Ship with confidence
Our experts update data based on treaties, tax policies, product bans, and more.
Improve customer experience
Simplify logistics for your clients by handling services on their behalf, at scale.
The benefits of our supply chain and logistics solution
Use AI to assess and assign tariff codes for a variety of products, automatically
Provide more accurate and up-to-date HS and Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) code details for countries around the world
Record classification rationale citing HS section and chapter notes
Adapt to growing and changing product catalogs without adding head count
Mitigate under- or overcharging duties due to incorrect classification inputs
Comply with government restrictions when selling goods across borders
Understand both hard and soft restrictions prior to shipping products
Avoid surprise fees for clearing complex products, securing licenses, or reversing shipping charges for uncleared goods
Reduce the risk of requiring customers to pay for storing or dumping charges
Scale quickly and increase productivity with expert brokerage assistance from EU and North America customs agencies
Gain expertise across multiple commodities including regulated goods
Increase profit margins by lowering the cost per transaction
Improve response times with entry monitoring
Support customs audits with more accurate HS classifications
Avalara works with what you already use
Prebuilt connectors and a robust API help you integrate with your existing business systems or tech stack.
Connect with Avalara
Learn how Avalara improves compliance accuracy and reduces risk for supply chain and logistics companies.
