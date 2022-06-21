The state of global cross-border ecommerce 2023/24

Join us

date Tuesday, August 8, 2023 time 4:00 p.m. BST | 8:00 a.m. PT | 11:00 a.m. ET duration 45 minutes

Global survey, analysis, and recommendations for cross-border success

Join Avalara and guest speaker Paddy Le Count, Head of Supply Chain at Reuters Events, as we discuss the latest trends and challenges facing businesses when selling or shipping internationally.

In this session, we’ll cover:

Key industry trends and emerging issues

Cross-border analysis and results from across Europe and North America

The risks of failing to deliver on customer promises and the importance of Delivery Duty Paid (DDP)

Recommendations for cross-border success in 2023/24

About the speakers

Evan Wright

Senior Director, Cross-Border, Avalara



Evan’s expertise lies in empowering companies with a global compliance footprint by focusing on equipping organisations with the necessary tools to expand and scale their operations in the cross-border ecommerce landscape. He excels in guiding businesses through the complexities of international trade, providing valuable insights and practical solutions.

Nicole Morton

Cross-Border Solutions Manager, Avalara

Nicole has over 10 years of cross-border ecommerce experience at companies including DHL and Aramex supporting customers to expand their businesses internationally.

Paddy Le Count

Head of Supply Chain, Reuters Events