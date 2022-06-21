WEBINAR

The state of global cross-border ecommerce 2023/24

Join us

date

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

time

4:00 p.m. BST | 8:00 a.m. PT | 11:00 a.m. ET

duration

45 minutes

Global survey, analysis, and recommendations for cross-border success

Join Avalara and guest speaker Paddy Le Count, Head of Supply Chain at Reuters Events, as we discuss the latest trends and challenges facing businesses when selling or shipping internationally. 

In this session, we’ll cover:

  • Key industry trends and emerging issues
  • Cross-border analysis and results from across Europe and North America
  • The risks of failing to deliver on customer promises and the importance of Delivery Duty Paid (DDP)
  • Recommendations for cross-border success in 2023/24

Register now to get expert insights on how to successfully navigate cross-border compliance. 

 

About the speakers

Evan Wright

Senior Director, Cross-Border, Avalara

Evan’s expertise lies in empowering companies with a global compliance footprint by focusing on equipping organisations with the necessary tools to expand and scale their operations in the cross-border ecommerce landscape. He excels in guiding businesses through the complexities of international trade, providing valuable insights and practical solutions.

Nicole Morton

Cross-Border Solutions Manager, Avalara

Nicole has over 10 years of cross-border ecommerce experience at companies including DHL and Aramex supporting customers to expand their businesses internationally.

Paddy Le Count

Head of Supply Chain, Reuters Events

Paddy has spent the last six years working at Reuters Events, specialising in the supply chain and logistics industry, connecting experts via conferences and events, and curating in-depth global research projects and content for executives. 

Join us

Related resources

GUIDE
Tap into global online sales

With consumer behaviour changing worldwide, more retailers are looking to expand sales internationally. This guide outlines common pain points and simple solutions.
GUIDE
Peak sales season guide

Find out how tax compliance automation can help your Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas sales soar.
REPORT
Recommendations for cross-border success

Many businesses find the environment for cross-border trade difficult to operate in. In our report we highlight the global challenges (and solutions) to cross-border sales success.