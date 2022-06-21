The state of global cross-border ecommerce 2023/24
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
4:00 p.m. BST | 8:00 a.m. PT | 11:00 a.m. ET
45 minutes
Global survey, analysis, and recommendations for cross-border success
Join Avalara and guest speaker Paddy Le Count, Head of Supply Chain at Reuters Events, as we discuss the latest trends and challenges facing businesses when selling or shipping internationally.
In this session, we’ll cover:
- Key industry trends and emerging issues
- Cross-border analysis and results from across Europe and North America
- The risks of failing to deliver on customer promises and the importance of Delivery Duty Paid (DDP)
- Recommendations for cross-border success in 2023/24
Expert insights on how to successfully navigate cross-border compliance.
About the speakers
Evan Wright
Senior Director, Cross-Border, Avalara
Evan’s expertise lies in empowering companies with a global compliance footprint by focusing on equipping organisations with the necessary tools to expand and scale their operations in the cross-border ecommerce landscape. He excels in guiding businesses through the complexities of international trade, providing valuable insights and practical solutions.
Nicole Morton
Cross-Border Solutions Manager, Avalara
Nicole has over 10 years of cross-border ecommerce experience at companies including DHL and Aramex supporting customers to expand their businesses internationally.
Paddy Le Count
Head of Supply Chain, Reuters Events
Paddy has spent the last six years working at Reuters Events, specialising in the supply chain and logistics industry, connecting experts via conferences and events, and curating in-depth global research projects and content for executives.
