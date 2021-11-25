Compliance can be a key to success during the peak sales season
Peak sales season includes Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas.
Staying compliant and getting your strategy right can help you seize opportunities.
Although ecommerce sales are expected to be higher than last year, people are also returning to brick-and-mortar shops.
Shoppers aren’t necessarily waiting around for special sales events anymore, and will start their shopping when it works for them.
The Avalara Peak sales season guide can help you anticipate earlier shoppers, offer better buying experiences, and manage global tax compliance.
This guide covers:
- When peak sales season starts
- Why you should prepare for more in-store shoppers
- How much ecommerce sales are likely to climb
- Selling strategies for shoppers who want to make their money count
- Four steps to achieve end-to-end sales tax compliance
- How to make the most of the peak season
Providing an excellent customer experience across all channels is essential for success.
This includes compliance with cross-border regulations to avoid customs delays and unwelcome surprise charges for duties.
Our upcoming webinar can help you simplify your tax obligations, get your prices right at checkout, and prepare your supply chain.
