INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS: RETAIL
Selling around the world shouldn’t be complicated
Expanding internationally is exciting,
but new markets mean new tax complications.
We’re here to safely steer you through.
With global sales surging 24% in 2020, it’s an exciting time to be selling online.
However, with these opportunities come new rules and regulations. Tax complexity can get in the way of what you do best: getting your products and services online.
Avalara helps retailers and brands solve tax compliance challenges
Simplify your processes
Keeping up with global tax and duties regulations can be a nightmare. The US has over 13,000 tax jurisdictions, and Europe is no less complex – with different VAT rates, filing requirements and languages.
Avalara takes the headache away with:
Automated SaaS solutions, from calculation to reporting and filing
Global tax compliance rates, updated in real time
Automatic alerts that let you know when you may have crossed tax thresholds
Delight your customers
Our retail solution means your customers always know exactly what they need to pay in tax and duties at the point of sale. No hidden costs or nasty surprises, which means happier customers and greater retention. Our solutions include:
VAT, GST and US sales tax calculation in checkout for full cost transparency
Automatic generation of customs declarations to simplify shipping and reduce delays
Reduce your risk
Accurate data is essential for avoiding costly mistakes. Avalara gives you assurance that all your tax compliance is right first time, so you can keep growing your business.
Be confident with:
Compliance solutions to avoid audits and fines
Tax rate content updated in real time
Over 160 automatic validation checks to flag any mistakes before you file
Key findings on cross-border tax complexity
Our Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) report outlines the compliance challenges for U.K. businesses expanding overseas.
Complete retail tax compliance solutions
Simplify your EU VAT compliance with IOSS
Provide a better experience for customers and reduce your risk of losses with
Avalara's Import One-Stop Shop solution
Customer reviews
“Having confidence in your sales tax automation means you can enter new markets & channels & generally be more responsive to customers.
My advice to anyone considering automating their sales tax and compliance is simple – do it!”
— Dan Safe
Group Finance Manager at Rapha
“One of the reasons we chose Avalara over its competition was that it allowed us to develop much more innovative and useful automations that can be integrated into our normal workflow.
The whole process is seamless and saves and incredible amount of time.”
— Posky Idnani
EMEA Tax Manager - Acer
"Keeping up to date with the continual changes in the rules ... in each territory is a challenge. Avalara... cover all the countries where VAT is either in place or being rolled out.”
— Jos Verheijen
Indirect Tax Manager at Nu Skin Enterprises Products Europe