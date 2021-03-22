INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS: RETAIL

INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS: RETAIL

Selling around the world shouldn’t be complicated.

Expanding internationally is exciting,
but new markets mean new tax complications.
We’re here to safely steer you through.

With global sales surging 24% in 2020, it’s an exciting time to be selling online.

However, with these opportunities come new rules and regulations. Tax complexity can get in the way of what you do best: getting your products and services online.

Avalara helps retailers and brands solve tax compliance challenges

Simplify processes

Automate global tax compliance
Delight customers

Give them a world-class buying experience
Reduce risk

Stay ahead to avoid audits and fines

Simplify your processes

Keeping up with global tax and duties regulations can be a nightmare. The US has over 13,000 tax jurisdictions, and Europe is no less complex – with different VAT rates, filing requirements and languages.

Avalara takes the headache away with:

Automated SaaS solutions, from calculation to reporting and filing

Global tax compliance rates, updated in real time

Automatic alerts that let you know when you may have crossed tax thresholds

Delight your customers

Our retail solution means your customers always know exactly what they need to pay in tax and duties at the point of sale. No hidden costs or nasty surprises, which means happier customers and greater retention. Our solutions include:

Out-of-the-box Item Classification and HS Code integration to ensure data accuracy

VAT, GST and US sales tax calculation in checkout for full cost transparency

Automatic generation of customs declarations to simplify shipping and reduce delays

Reduce your risk

Accurate data is essential for avoiding costly mistakes. Avalara gives you assurance that all your tax compliance is right first time, so you can keep growing your business.

Be confident with:

Compliance solutions to avoid audits and fines

Tax rate content updated in real time

Over 160 automatic validation checks to flag any mistakes before you file

Report: CEBR

Key findings on cross-border tax complexity

Our Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) report outlines the compliance challenges for U.K. businesses expanding overseas.

Read the report

Complete retail tax compliance solutions

Registrations

With many countries having different economic thresholds, it can be challenging to understand your tax liabilities. We can help with VAT and US Sales Tax registrations, as well as obtaining EORI and IOSS numbers.

Get registered
Calculation & Determination

Determining the correct duties and tax at point of sale is critical. Our AvaTax solution calculates the correct rates based on the item, buyer location, local regulations and more.

Learn more
Returns & Reporting

Understanding your tax liabilities can be a nightmare. With a range of solutions to fit all business requirements, including managed and cloud-based solutions, we take away the stress of global tax compliance.

Start your compliance journey

Simplify your EU VAT compliance with IOSS

Provide a better experience for customers and reduce your risk of losses with
  Avalara's Import One-Stop Shop solution

Customer reviews

“Having confidence in your sales tax automation means you can enter new markets & channels & generally be more responsive to customers.

My advice to anyone considering automating their sales tax and compliance is simple – do it!”

— Dan Safe
Group Finance Manager at Rapha

Rapha's customer story

“One of the reasons we chose Avalara over its competition was that it allowed us to develop much more innovative and useful automations that can be integrated into our normal workflow.

The whole process is seamless and saves and incredible amount of time.”

— Posky Idnani
EMEA Tax Manager - Acer

Acer's customer story

"Keeping up to date with the continual changes in the rules ... in each territory is a challenge. Avalara... cover all the countries where VAT is either in place or being rolled out.” ​

— Jos Verheijen
Indirect Tax Manager at Nu Skin Enterprises Products Europe

Nu Skin's customer story

Just some of the useful resources you can rely on

Report
Ecommerce Tax Trends 2022

A comprehensive look at the latest developments in the ecommerce industry - from enhancing the online checkout experience to HS code item classifications

Read the guide
Tool
Free VAT risk assessment

Check your VAT liability across Europe and find out where you may legally be required to be VAT registered with our free tool.

Online VAT risk assessment
Tool
US Sales tax risk assessment

The complexity of the US sales tax jurisdictions, with varying remote seller thresholds, makes it challenging  for businesses to assess their liability - our free risk assessment tool lets you check your liability in three easy steps.

Take the assessment
Report
Four steps to peak sales season compliance

Reinforce your holiday sales strategy with Avalara’s four steps to mastering global tax compliance.

Read the guide