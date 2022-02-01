How Avalara can help
Classify quickly with technology
Avalara AI-based classification engine can quickly categorise products in even the most complex industries, including retail and manufacturing.
Keep running smoothly
Avalara solutions can be easily integrated into the systems you likely already use, minimising disruption to your growth targets.
Simplify the process and save time
Bulk upload capabilities for product and service catalogues makes the process quicker, so you can spend more time on selling and growing.
Lower your carbon footprint
The right HS codes reduce unnecessary shipping and vehicle usage caused by returns. Sustainable materials are also flagged for lower tariffs, encouraging the use and sale of eco-friendly items.
Improve your customer experience
Let your customers know exactly what they need to pay at checkout, and deliver their items quicker by getting them through customs seamlessly.
An item classification solution for businesses of any size and industry
Avalara Tariff Code Classification
Instantly assign Harmonized System (HS) codes with confidence
IDEAL FOR: Ecommerce sellers, marketplaces, third-party logistics providers, and companies doing business across borders
Avalara Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification is an intuitive AI-enabled tool that allows you to easily determine codes and requires no prior experience in HS classification.
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification combines AI and human expertise to quickly assign consistent tariff codes for consumer products shipped to 180+ countries.
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification Premium also uses AI and human expertise to determine codes while providing additional background and rationale to support customs audits.
Trusted by
“Having confidence in your sales tax automation means you can enter new markets and channels and generally be more responsive to customers... my advice to anyone considering automating their sales tax and compliance is simple – do it!”
—Dan Safe, Group Finance Manager | Rapha
“Ehrman is a small business and so I can’t imagine having to manage tax compliance without using software – it would practically be impossible.”
— Nora Marsh, US Accountant | Ehrman
HS codes: Frequently asked questions
Harmonised Standard (HS) codes are used to identify and track every product that crosses an international border. Six digits is the global standard and the starting point for HS codes, but each country typically adds two to six digits to further define and distinguish products.
Customs authorities are now cracking down on retailers who are using partial HS codes. If your HS codes are less than eight digits, they’re not complete. Using a partial HS code will likely result in goods charged at the highest level of duty for the product type.
The World Customs Organisation updates HS codes every five years to account for new products. Businesses should review their customs classification policy and identify if any changes are needed for every new edition
HS codes are tied to import tariff (duty) rates. Products using the wrong or no HS codes may be assigned a rate of duty that’s too high leading to delays, fines, or other problems at the border. This can result in disgruntled customers, uncompetitive pricing, and fewer sales
HS codes determine whether a product is eligible for reduced tariffs or duty-free status under a FTA. FTAs rely on rules of origin (ROOs). These, in turn, rely on HS product classification numbers to identify the national source of components and final products.
Classifying your items with HS codes is highly complex and difficult to manage manually. The risks associated with misclassification are numerous. Automating item classification improves the speed, accuracy and affordability of the entire process.