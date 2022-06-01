Tax Desk logo

South Africa Feb 02, 2022
United Kingdom Feb 03, 2022
World Feb 02, 2022
All Europe Tax News

182 Articles

Know your nexus
Europe Aug 31, 2023
Know your nexus
Entering the Nordics ecommerce market
Europe Aug 23, 2023
Entering the Nordics ecommerce market
What are the penalties for submitting a late UK VAT return?
United Kingdom Aug 23, 2023
United Kingdom Aug 23, 2023
What are the penalties for submitting a late UK VAT return?
The challenges of cross-border ecommerce in a world open for business
World Aug 16, 2023
World Aug 16, 2023
The challenges of cross-border ecommerce in a world open for business
No surprises: How tax automation software can improve your ecommerce customer experience
Location Aug 10, 2023
Location Aug 10, 2023
No surprises: How tax automation software can improve your ecommerce customer experience
Malaysia – e-invoicing FAQs released
Malaysia Jul 28, 2023
Malaysia – e-invoicing FAQs released
U.S. sales tax: When is a transaction exempt?
Europe Jul 27, 2023
Europe Jul 27, 2023
U.S. sales tax: When is a transaction exempt?
Managing the sales tax-exempt customer experience
Europe Jul 20, 2023
Europe Jul 20, 2023
Managing the sales tax-exempt customer experience
Customs compliance tips: A brief guide to HS codes
Europe Jul 17, 2023
Europe Jul 17, 2023
Customs compliance tips: A brief guide to HS codes
A handy guide to U.S. sales tax jurisdictions
Europe Jun 21, 2023
Europe Jun 21, 2023
A handy guide to U.S. sales tax jurisdictions
U.S. Sales Tax Exemptions 101 | Avalara
Europe Jun 05, 2023
U.S. Sales Tax Exemptions 101 | Avalara
VAT rates across Europe: Know the difference
Europe May 23, 2023
Europe May 23, 2023
VAT rates across Europe: Know the difference
How to optimise your ecommerce website
Europe May 16, 2023
How to optimise your ecommerce website
You, Me and VAT: 4 Fun Tax Tales
Europe May 09, 2023
You, Me and VAT: 4 Fun Tax Tales
The Future of Subscription Businesses
Europe May 07, 2023
The Future of Subscription Businesses
How to get the green light on your U.K. VAT registration
Europe May 03, 2023
Europe May 03, 2023
How to get the green light on your U.K. VAT registration
Celebrating 50 years of Value Added Tax in the UK
Europe Apr 28, 2023
Europe Apr 28, 2023
Celebrating 50 years of Value Added Tax in the UK
Singapore releases updated InvoiceNow FAQs
Singapore Apr 26, 2023
Singapore releases updated InvoiceNow FAQs
ICAEW Export 101 Webinar: The complete breakdown
World Apr 26, 2023
World Apr 26, 2023
ICAEW Export 101 Webinar: The complete breakdown
DeliveryX: Warehousing in 2023
World Apr 03, 2023
DeliveryX: Warehousing in 2023
50 years on, VAT continues to create confusion for UK businesses
United Kingdom Mar 29, 2023
United Kingdom Mar 29, 2023
50 years on, VAT continues to create confusion for UK businesses
How does your e-invoice reach your customer on the Peppol network?
World Mar 10, 2023
World Mar 10, 2023
How does your e-invoice reach your customer on the Peppol network?
Why you should offer (and automate) transfer pricing services for your clients
World Mar 08, 2023
World Mar 08, 2023
Why you should offer (and automate) transfer pricing services for your clients
Japan – JP PINT e-invoicing FAQs released
Japan Feb 15, 2023
Japan Feb 15, 2023
Japan – JP PINT e-invoicing FAQs released
Poland's KSeF e-invoicing postponed by six months
Poland Feb 10, 2023
Poland Feb 10, 2023
Poland’s KSeF e-invoicing postponed by six months
The top 4 challenges of the subscription model
World Feb 01, 2023
World Feb 01, 2023
The top 4 challenges of the subscription model
Tax in a Subscription-based Economy
World Jan 29, 2023
Tax in a Subscription-based Economy
RetailX End of Year Review 2022
World Jan 27, 2023
RetailX End of Year Review 2022
E-Invoicing updates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia Jan 16, 2023
E-Invoicing updates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The two key factors of customs compliance
World Jan 11, 2023
World Jan 11, 2023
The two key factors of customs compliance
Testing the water in new markets
World Jan 09, 2023
Testing the water in new markets
Why tax compliance matters to venture capital firms
World Dec 28, 2022
World Dec 28, 2022
Why tax compliance matters to venture capital firms
4 Common compliance mistakes that might hurt your chances of winning funding
World Dec 21, 2022
World Dec 21, 2022
4 Common compliance mistakes that might hurt your chances of winning funding
Preparing for an audit from a venture capital firm
World Dec 16, 2022
World Dec 16, 2022
Preparing for an audit from a venture capital firm
EU directive stresses urgency of tax digitisation
World Dec 12, 2022
World Dec 12, 2022
EU directive stresses urgency of tax digitisation
ViDA spotlight – What is buyer's consent for e-invoicing?
Europe Dec 02, 2022
Europe Dec 02, 2022
ViDA spotlight – What is buyer’s consent for e-invoicing?
Scaling up your business for retail peak seasons
World Dec 01, 2022
World Dec 01, 2022
Scaling up your business for retail peak seasons
The e-invoicing journey: Now and beyond
World Nov 28, 2022
World Nov 28, 2022
The e-invoicing journey: Now and beyond
Germany requests permission from European Commission to introduce mandatory B2B e-invoicing
Germany Nov 24, 2022
Germany Nov 24, 2022
Germany requests permission from European Commission to introduce mandatory B2B e-invoicing
Malaysia to launch national e-invoicing initiative
Malaysia Nov 24, 2022
Malaysia Nov 24, 2022
Malaysia to launch national e-invoicing initiative
May your festive growth be merry and automated
United Kingdom Nov 21, 2022
May your festive growth be merry and automated
Spain's tax authority issues draft technical requirements for VERI*FACTU invoicing systems
Spain Nov 18, 2022
Spain Nov 18, 2022
Spain’s tax authority issues draft technical requirements for VERI*FACTU invoicing systems
Retail changed in 2022 — How consumers and retailers are adjusting
World Nov 14, 2022
World Nov 14, 2022
Retail changed in 2022 — How consumers and retailers are adjusting
What to do after the peak sales season
World Nov 11, 2022
World Nov 11, 2022
What to do after the peak sales season
The EU's VAT in the Digital Age Directive- Ten things to look out for
Europe Nov 08, 2022
Europe Nov 08, 2022
The EU’s VAT in the Digital Age Directive- Ten things to look out for
E-invoicing requirements in the United Kingdom
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
E-invoicing requirements in the United Kingdom
Mandated B2B e-invoicing in Spain approved
Spain Oct 26, 2022
Spain Oct 26, 2022
Mandated B2B e-invoicing in Spain approved
Overcoming the impact of inflation
Europe Oct 25, 2022
Overcoming the impact of inflation
Upcoming B2B e-invoicing mandate in France: Official Decree published
France Oct 20, 2022
France Oct 20, 2022
Upcoming B2B e-invoicing mandate in France: Official Decree published
When does peak sales season begin?
World Oct 18, 2022
When does peak sales season begin?
Speaking the e-invoicing language – common technical terms and concepts you should know
World Oct 13, 2022
World Oct 13, 2022
Speaking the e-invoicing language – common technical terms and concepts you should know
10 key global VAT operational system, data and process issues facing digital service providers
World Oct 04, 2022
World Oct 04, 2022
10 key global VAT operational system, data and process issues facing digital service providers
Countdown to new Singapore GST rules
Singapore Sep 29, 2022
Countdown to new Singapore GST rules
Croatia to adopt the Euro currency in 2023
Croatia Sep 20, 2022
Croatia Sep 20, 2022
Croatia to adopt the Euro currency in 2023
France confirms penalties for failing to issue compliant e-invoices
France Sep 16, 2022
France Sep 16, 2022
France confirms penalties for failing to issue compliant e-invoices
Final countdown Making Tax Digital becomes only option
United Kingdom Sep 13, 2022
Final countdown Making Tax Digital becomes only option
France publishes updated specifications for e-invoicing and e-reporting
France Sep 12, 2022
France Sep 12, 2022
France publishes updated specifications for e-invoicing and e-reporting
Canada publishes results of GST/HST gap report
Canada Sep 07, 2022
Canada Sep 07, 2022
Canada publishes results of GST/HST gap report
Kenya mandates VAT on non-resident B2B digital services
Middle East and Africa Sep 02, 2022
Kenya mandates VAT on non-resident B2B digital services
Do you know your PEPPOL from your CTCs?
Europe Sep 02, 2022
Do you know your PEPPOL from your CTCs?
Ten recent global e-invoicing and digital reporting updates you should know about
Europe Sep 02, 2022
Europe Sep 02, 2022
Ten recent global e-invoicing and digital reporting updates you should know about
HMRC guidance on moving to the Customs Declaration Service
United Kingdom Sep 01, 2022
United Kingdom Sep 01, 2022
HMRC guidance on moving to the Customs Declaration Service
HMRC to issue VAT Assessments to overseas businesses trading on online marketplaces
Europe Aug 22, 2022
Europe Aug 22, 2022
HMRC to issue VAT Assessments to overseas businesses trading on online marketplaces
IOSS one year on: is your business benefiting?
Europe Jul 04, 2022
Europe Jul 04, 2022
IOSS one year on: is your business benefiting?
Latest insurance tax changes in Singapore, Hungary and Kentucky, USA
Europe Jul 04, 2022
Europe Jul 04, 2022
Latest insurance tax changes in Singapore, Hungary and Kentucky, USA
Italy VAT, e-invoicing and e-reporting changes from July 1, 2022
Italy Jun 24, 2022
Italy Jun 24, 2022
Italy VAT, e-invoicing and e-reporting changes from July 1, 2022
Latest insurance tax changes in Canada: Newfoundland and Labrador
Canada Jun 20, 2022
Canada Jun 20, 2022
Latest insurance tax changes in Canada: Newfoundland and Labrador
Latest insurance tax changes in Barbados
Barbados Jun 13, 2022
Latest insurance tax changes in Barbados
UK exporters lose out on VAT refunds
Europe Jun 09, 2022
UK exporters lose out on VAT refunds
Portugal delays digital signature requirement for PDF invoices until January 1, 2023
Portugal Jun 09, 2022
Portugal Jun 09, 2022
Portugal delays digital signature requirement for PDF invoices until January 1, 2023
HMRC publishes new guidance on Making Tax Digital compliance checks and penalties
United Kingdom Jun 08, 2022
United Kingdom Jun 08, 2022
HMRC publishes new guidance on Making Tax Digital compliance checks and penalties
French Tax Authority offer amnesty to foreign sellers for historic VAT on distance sales
France Jun 07, 2022
France Jun 07, 2022
French Tax Authority offer amnesty to foreign sellers for historic VAT on distance sales
India – Supreme Court rules on IGST liability of ocean freight and legal force of GST Council recommendations
India Jun 01, 2022
India Jun 01, 2022
India – Supreme Court rules on IGST liability of ocean freight and legal force of GST Council recommendations
Four recent VAT and e-invoicing updates in Poland
Poland Jun 01, 2022
Poland Jun 01, 2022
Four recent VAT and e-invoicing updates in Poland
Romania - Introduction of National e-Transport System
Romania May 27, 2022
Romania May 27, 2022
Romania - Introduction of National e-Transport System
End of transitional period for Import VAT changes in France
France May 18, 2022
France May 18, 2022
End of transitional period for Import VAT changes in France
New report: True economic cost of cross-border tax complexity revealed
Europe May 18, 2022
Europe May 18, 2022
New report: True economic cost of cross-border tax complexity revealed
Building a subscription business doesn't have to be taxing
World May 16, 2022
World May 16, 2022
Building a subscription business doesn’t have to be taxing
Peppol, the Four-Corner model and Continuous Transactions Controls
World May 13, 2022
World May 13, 2022
Peppol, the Four-Corner model and Continuous Transactions Controls
Your blueprint for breaking into new markets
World May 13, 2022
World May 13, 2022
Your blueprint for breaking into new markets
USA - E-Invoicing Market Pilot Update
United States May 11, 2022
USA - E-Invoicing Market Pilot Update
Egypt – New simplified VAT registration & reporting
Egypt May 11, 2022
Egypt May 11, 2022
Egypt – New simplified VAT registration & reporting
Ireland updates tax compliance interventions and B2G e-invoicing guidance
Ireland May 06, 2022
Ireland May 06, 2022
Ireland updates tax compliance interventions and B2G e-invoicing guidance
The shift in approach to e-invoicing by businesses – from local and tactical to scalable and strategic
Europe May 04, 2022
Europe May 04, 2022
The shift in approach to e-invoicing by businesses – from local and tactical to scalable and strategic
Import One Stop Shop (IOSS) benefits 8,000 businesses selling into the EU
Europe Apr 28, 2022
Europe Apr 28, 2022
Import One Stop Shop (IOSS) benefits 8,000 businesses selling into the EU
Five key takeaways from France's Journée de la Facture Électronique 2022
France Apr 28, 2022
France Apr 28, 2022
Five key takeaways from France’s Journée de la Facture Électronique 2022
How automation can support cross-border growth
Europe Apr 22, 2022
Europe Apr 22, 2022
How automation can support cross-border growth
Latest insurance tax changes in Poland, France and Alberta
Location Apr 13, 2022
Location Apr 13, 2022
Latest insurance tax changes in Poland, France and Alberta
Building a business case for e-invoicing
World Apr 11, 2022
World Apr 11, 2022
Building a business case for e-invoicing
Green light for Mandatory E-Invoicing in Poland from 2023
Poland Apr 05, 2022
Poland Apr 05, 2022
Green light for Mandatory E-Invoicing in Poland from 2023
Doing business in the USA
United States Apr 04, 2022
Doing business in the USA
Three tips for selling internationally
Apr 01, 2022
Apr 01, 2022
Three tips for selling internationally
VAT compliance Key Performance Indicators – what is best practice?
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
VAT compliance Key Performance Indicators – what is best practice?
HMRC release new 64-8 Agent Authorisation Form
United Kingdom Mar 28, 2022
HMRC release new 64-8 Agent Authorisation Form
The UK is making VAT digital - MTD reaches its next milestone
United Kingdom Mar 25, 2022
United Kingdom Mar 25, 2022
The UK is making VAT digital - MTD reaches its next milestone
Mandatory e-invoicing to be introduced in Belgium
Belgium Mar 21, 2022
Belgium Mar 21, 2022
Mandatory e-invoicing to be introduced in Belgium
Expanding to the US and beyond: don't let tax hold you back
World Mar 20, 2022
World Mar 20, 2022
Expanding to the US and beyond: don’t let tax hold you back
Moving towards a common e-invoicing standard in Europe?
Europe Mar 17, 2022
Europe Mar 17, 2022
Moving towards a common e-invoicing standard in Europe?
Mandatory e-invoicing and e-reporting in France from July 1, 2024
France Mar 17, 2022
France Mar 17, 2022
Mandatory e-invoicing and e-reporting in France from July 1, 2024
Singapore GST rate to increase to 8% from January 1, 2023
Singapore Mar 13, 2022
Singapore Mar 13, 2022
Singapore GST rate to increase to 8% from January 1, 2023
VAT on digital services to customers in Thailand
Thailand Mar 14, 2022
Thailand Mar 14, 2022
VAT on digital services to customers in Thailand
India indirect tax update - Union Budget 2022 and mandatory e-invoicing with effect April 1, 2022
India Mar 11, 2022
India Mar 11, 2022
India indirect tax update - Union Budget 2022 and mandatory e-invoicing with effect April 1, 2022
Spain – Draft legislation on new invoicing requirements
Spain Mar 11, 2022
Spain Mar 11, 2022
Spain – Draft legislation on new invoicing requirements
Accelerating global expansion: the power of the cloud with Avalara & NetSuite
World Mar 11, 2022
World Mar 11, 2022
Accelerating global expansion: the power of the cloud with Avalara & NetSuite
Four VAT reporting changes in France – What's new and what's next?
France Mar 11, 2022
France Mar 11, 2022
Four VAT reporting changes in France – What’s new and what’s next?
Futureproof your business with e-invoicing
World Mar 08, 2022
World Mar 08, 2022
Futureproof your business with e-invoicing
Top 4 global VAT/GST pitfalls and registration triggers
World Mar 07, 2022
World Mar 07, 2022
Top 4 global VAT/GST pitfalls and registration triggers
Five operational UK VAT updates affecting systems, data, processes and controls
United Kingdom Mar 06, 2022
United Kingdom Mar 06, 2022
Five operational UK VAT updates affecting systems, data, processes and controls
Insurance tax is going digital
World Mar 03, 2022
Insurance tax is going digital
E-invoicing and digital reporting in the USA
Location Mar 01, 2022
Location Mar 01, 2022
E-invoicing and digital reporting in the USA
Around the World in 80 tax changes
United Kingdom Feb 22, 2022
Around the World in 80 tax changes
Top 10 tax invoicing issues and pitfalls
World Feb 22, 2022
World Feb 22, 2022
Top 10 tax invoicing issues and pitfalls
How to Win in Retail:
United Kingdom Feb 21, 2022
How to Win in Retail: 2022 ecommerce tax trends
How to Supercharge Growth for Your Fashion Business
United Kingdom Feb 21, 2022
How to Supercharge Growth for Your Fashion Business
UK importers reminded to use correct European country code on customs declarations
United Kingdom Feb 17, 2022
UK importers reminded to use correct European country code on customs declarations
The indirect tax of choice – the rise of VAT internationally
World Feb 13, 2022
The indirect tax of choice – the rise of VAT internationally
E-invoicing in Ireland- what you need to know
Ireland Feb 09, 2022
E-invoicing in Ireland- what you need to know
French Ministerial Conference on E-Invoicing
France Feb 10, 2022
French Ministerial Conference on E-Invoicing
Does your business stand out from the crowd? Learnings from TameBay Live 2022
Europe Feb 04, 2022
Does your business stand out from the crowd? Learnings from TameBay Live 2022
2022 global VAT & GST rate changes
Feb 04, 2022
2022 global VAT & GST rate changes
Digitisation of tax reporting - Avalara global tracker
Feb 04, 2022
Digitisation of tax reporting - Avalara global tracker
New South African invoicing requirements for digital service providers
South Africa Feb 02, 2022
New South African invoicing requirements for digital service providers
Italy’s updated e-invoicing archiving requirements
Italy Feb 02, 2022
Italy’s updated e-invoicing archiving requirements
UK Postponed Import VAT Accounting
United Kingdom Feb 03, 2022
UK Postponed Import VAT Accounting
Businesses urged to sign up for Making Tax Digital for VAT before 1 April 2022
United Kingdom Feb 03, 2022
Businesses urged to sign up for Making Tax Digital for VAT before 1 April 2022
Are your HS codes your business’ weak spot?
World Feb 02, 2022
Are your HS codes your business’ weak spot?
Top 10 special territories for VAT purposes
Europe Jan 25, 2022
Top 10 special territories for VAT purposes
Italy - Annual VAT return for 2021 released
Italy Jan 24, 2022
Italy - Annual VAT return for 2021 released
Ecommerce – VAT and GST obligations on international sales
World Jan 24, 2022
Ecommerce – VAT and GST obligations on international sales
Slovakia – Requirement to only make tax invoice payments to published bank accounts
Slovakia Jan 19, 2022
Slovakia – Requirement to only make tax invoice payments to published bank accounts
Belgium - Finance Minister confirms intention to implement mandatory B2B e-invoicing
Belgium Jan 20, 2022
Belgium - Finance Minister confirms intention to implement mandatory B2B e-invoicing
Australia proposing “Business eInvoicing Right”
Australia Jan 20, 2022
Australia proposing “Business eInvoicing Right”
B2G e-invoicing to be compulsory in Luxembourg
Luxembourg Jan 19, 2022
B2G e-invoicing to be compulsory in Luxembourg
Sequential invoice numbering for tax invoices
Europe Jan 19, 2022
Sequential invoice numbering for tax invoices
Avalara’s 5-point plan to be Tax Compliance Ready in 2022
World Jan 17, 2022
Avalara’s 5-point plan to be Tax Compliance Ready in 2022
Import One-Stop Shop: Six months on
Europe Jan 17, 2022
Import One-Stop Shop: Six months on
Brexit one year on: keep your business moving across the EU
Europe Jan 14, 2022
Brexit one year on: keep your business moving across the EU
Latvia – Government backs mandatory B2B e-invoicing
Latvia Jan 11, 2022
Latvia – Government backs mandatory B2B e-invoicing
Nigeria introduces new simplified VAT regime on B2C digital services from January 1, 2022
Nigeria Jan 06, 2022
Nigeria introduces new simplified VAT regime on B2C digital services from January 1, 2022
Ukraine to introduce VAT on digital services from January 1, 2022
Ukraine Jan 06, 2022
Ukraine to introduce VAT on digital services from January 1, 2022
Pakistan launches Single Sales Tax Return and Portal
Pakistan Jan 05, 2022
Pakistan launches Single Sales Tax Return and Portal
WCO launches new Harmonised Tariff Schedule – HS 2022
World Jan 04, 2022
WCO launches new Harmonised Tariff Schedule – HS 2022
Romania launches new e-invoicing system – “RO e-Factura”
Romania Dec 22, 2021
Romania launches new e-invoicing system – “RO e-Factura”
Vietnam moving ahead with roadmap to mandatory e-invoicing in 2022
Vietnam Dec 22, 2021
Vietnam moving ahead with roadmap to mandatory e-invoicing in 2022
Slovakia launches new e-invoicing system – “Informačný Systém Elektronickej Fakturácie (IS EFA)
Slovakia Dec 22, 2021
Slovakia launches new e-invoicing system – “Informačný Systém Elektronickej Fakturácie (IS EFA)
VAT in the Digital Age – latest from the European Commission
Europe Dec 21, 2021
VAT in the Digital Age – latest from the European Commission
Introduction to Incoterms and their impact on indirect tax
Dec 20, 2021
Introduction to Incoterms and their impact on indirect tax
Changes to Intrastat declarations from January 2022
Europe Dec 21, 2021
Changes to Intrastat declarations from January 2022
EU “VAT Gap” Report released
Europe Dec 20, 2021
EU “VAT Gap” Report released
Don’t let tax break your festive spirit (or profit)
Europe Dec 16, 2021
Don’t let tax break your festive spirit (or profit)
Bahrain VAT rate to double
Bahrain Dec 15, 2021
Bahrain VAT rate to double
Norway – new dynamic “eVAT return” from January 1, 2022
Norway Dec 10, 2021
Norway – new dynamic “eVAT return” from January 1, 2022
Qatar General Tax Authority President confirms VAT still “under legislation”
Qatar Dec 10, 2021
Qatar General Tax Authority President confirms VAT still “under legislation”
Spain passes legislation moving towards mandatory B2B e-invoicing
Spain Dec 09, 2021
Spain passes legislation moving towards mandatory B2B e-invoicing
Poland’s new National System of e-Invoices (KSeF)
Poland Dec 01, 2021
Poland’s new National System of e-Invoices (KSeF)
New German Coalition Government announces intention to implement B2B e-invoicing
Germany Nov 29, 2021
New German Coalition Government announces intention to implement B2B e-invoicing
Portugal’s invoicing rules are changing
World Nov 18, 2021
Portugal’s invoicing rules are changing
E-invoicing updates in Italy
Europe Nov 18, 2021
E-invoicing updates in Italy
Greece: The latest on e-invoicing & e-reporting
Greece Nov 18, 2021
Greece: The latest on e-invoicing & e-reporting
The e-invoicing rollout in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia Nov 18, 2021
The e-invoicing rollout in Saudi Arabia
Avalara Appoints Alex Baulf as Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax
Europe Nov 15, 2021
Avalara Appoints Alex Baulf as Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax
Five Inspire conference highlights you need to watch again
World Nov 09, 2021
Five Inspire conference highlights you need to watch again
Is IOSS right for my business?
Oct 04, 2021
Is IOSS right for my business?
Digital transformation and VAT returns
Oct 01, 2021
Digital transformation and VAT returns
State of the market: Top trends in VAT reporting
Sep 30, 2021
State of the market: Top trends in VAT reporting
Singapore GST reforms for foreign sellers
Singapore Aug 12, 2021
Singapore GST reforms for foreign sellers
Portugal delays VAT returns and payments on COVID concerns
Portugal Aug 12, 2021
Portugal delays VAT returns and payments on COVID concerns
Challenges to EU OSS and IOSS regime
Europe Aug 11, 2021
Challenges to EU OSS and IOSS regime
EU Commission acts on states VAT rule breaking
Europe Jul 29, 2021
EU Commission acts on states VAT rule breaking
Missed the 1 July EU VAT reform deadline? Don't worry, it’s not too late to register
Europe Jul 27, 2021
Missed the 1 July EU VAT reform deadline? Don't worry, it’s not too late to register
IOSS, MOSS, OSS: what does it all mean?
Europe Jul 16, 2021
IOSS, MOSS, OSS: what does it all mean?
The Great EU VAT Reform: Are you ready?
Europe Jun 17, 2021
The Great EU VAT Reform: Are you ready?
Belgium extends COVID VAT help
Belgium Jun 16, 2021
Belgium extends COVID VAT help
Saudi Arabia delays VAT payments by 3 months on COVID-19 crisis
Saudi Arabia Jan 30, 2021
Saudi Arabia delays VAT payments by 3 months on COVID-19 crisis
EU delays 2021 e-commerce OSS VAT reforms to July 2021
Europe May 08, 2020
EU delays 2021 e-commerce OSS VAT reforms to July 2021
EU July 2021 Ending €22 import VAT exemption; new IOSS return
Europe Mar 08, 2020
EU July 2021 Ending €22 import VAT exemption; new IOSS return
2021 EU marketplaces VAT deemed supplier
Feb 17, 2020
2021 EU marketplaces VAT deemed supplier
New Zealand scraps low value GST exemption Dec 2019
New Zealand Nov 14, 2019
New Zealand scraps low value GST exemption Dec 2019
Kuwait VAT implementation April 2021
Kuwait Apr 24, 2019
Kuwait VAT implementation April 2021
EU agrees 2021 marketplace deemed supplier VAT
Europe Mar 13, 2019
EU agrees 2021 marketplace deemed supplier VAT
EU e-services VAT thresholds
Europe Dec 18, 2018
EU e-services VAT thresholds
Liechtenstein cuts VAT to 7.7% 2018 - Avalara
Liechtenstein Oct 05, 2017
Liechtenstein cuts VAT to 7.7% 2018 - Avalara