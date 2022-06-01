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Welcome to the Avalara blog. Browse featured stories and the latest posts on a variety of tax topics. You can also search for articles about a specific topic, region, or industry.

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Welcome to the Avalara blog. Browse featured stories and the latest posts on a variety of tax topics. You can also search for articles about a specific topic, region, or industry.

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Global map of VAT and GST rates for tax compliance.

Global VAT and GST rates
Standard and reduced Values Added Tax and Goods & Sales Tax rates across the world.

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U.S. sales tax risk assessment
Check if the EU VAT number of a new customer or supplier is valid.

Featured tools

Global map of VAT and GST rates for tax compliance.

Global VAT and GST rates
Standard and reduced Values Added Tax and Goods & Sales Tax rates across the world.

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EU Rates
Check VAT obligation status.

Blue sales tax nexus icon on a white background

U.S. sales tax risk assessment
Check if the EU VAT number of a new customer or supplier is valid.

All Europe Tax News

194 Articles

What happens if your PDP/approved platform fails? France e-invoicing risk and continuity planning
Europe Aug 07, 2026
What happens if your PDP/approved platform fails? France e-invoicing risk and continuity planning
Peppol vs. PDP/approved platforms: What France’s e-invoicing mandate actually requires
Europe Aug 03, 2026
Peppol vs. PDP/approved platforms: What France’s e-invoicing mandate actually requires
EU customs reform: Understanding H1, H6, and H7 declaration types for low-value ecommerce shipments
Europe Jul 30, 2026
EU customs reform: Understanding H1, H6, and H7 declaration types for low-value ecommerce shipments
Chorus Pro, PPF, and PDP: What businesses need to know
Europe Jul 29, 2026
Chorus Pro, PPF, and PDP: What businesses need to know
France e-invoicing for ecommerce and marketplace sellers
Europe Jul 27, 2026
France e-invoicing for ecommerce and marketplace sellers
French e-invoicing mandate: 2026 readiness guide
Europe Jul 22, 2026
French e-invoicing mandate: 2026 readiness guide
The end of the EU’s €150 customs duty exemption: What cross-border sellers need to know
Worldwide Jul 20, 2026
The end of the EU’s €150 customs duty exemption: What cross-border sellers need to know
VAT reporting isn’t just a compliance problem — it’s also a data problem
Europe Jul 17, 2026
VAT reporting isn’t just a compliance problem — it’s also a data problem
The hidden cost of managing VAT compliance across multiple countries
Europe Jul 03, 2026
The hidden cost of managing VAT compliance across multiple countries
Incoterms in shipping and their impact on indirect tax
Worldwide Jun 12, 2026
Incoterms in shipping and their impact on indirect tax
How to comply with SII in Spain with less chance of penalties
Worldwide Jun 11, 2026
How to comply with SII in Spain with less chance of penalties
Real-time invoicing architecture for Spain: SII, VeriFactu, and ERP integration
Worldwide Jun 04, 2026
Real-time invoicing architecture for Spain: SII, VeriFactu, and ERP integration
Who is required to comply with SII and what it means technically
Europe Jun 02, 2026
Who is required to comply with SII and what it means technically
US sales tax nexus for UK businesses: When you’ve already crossed the line
Europe May 22, 2026
US sales tax nexus for UK businesses: When you’ve already crossed the line
VeriFactu in Spain: Technical requirements and operational readiness
Europe May 21, 2026
VeriFactu in Spain: Technical requirements and operational readiness
Connect invoicing, VAT, and reporting in real time in Spain
Europe May 18, 2026
Connect invoicing, VAT, and reporting in real time in Spain
Fix US sales tax exposure for UK businesses already selling in the US
Europe May 15, 2026
Fix US sales tax exposure for UK businesses already selling in the US
SII vs. VeriFactu: How to manage both without duplicating processes
Worldwide May 13, 2026
SII vs. VeriFactu: How to manage both without duplicating processes
VeriFactu and anti-fraud controls: Implications for existing systems
Worldwide May 07, 2026
VeriFactu and anti-fraud controls: Implications for existing systems
When a U.K. business must register for U.S. sales tax (by state)
Europe May 04, 2026
When a U.K. business must register for U.S. sales tax (by state)
US sales tax nexus for UK ecommerce sellers: A multistate compliance guide
Europe Apr 30, 2026
US sales tax nexus for UK ecommerce sellers: A multistate compliance guide
Prepare for VeriFactu without rebuilding your entire system
Europe Apr 27, 2026
Prepare for VeriFactu without rebuilding your entire system
Common SII errors that trigger penalties in Spain (and fixes)
Europe Apr 24, 2026
Common SII errors that trigger penalties in Spain (and fixes)
Why manual US sales tax management fails once UK businesses operate across US states
Europe Apr 17, 2026
Why manual US sales tax management fails once UK businesses operate across US states
The real cost of not automating SII and VeriFactu compliance
Europe Apr 15, 2026
The real cost of not automating SII and VeriFactu compliance
The UK is introducing mandatory e-invoicing: What businesses need to know
Europe Apr 03, 2026
The UK is introducing mandatory e-invoicing: What businesses need to know
Where VAT processes break when UK businesses start charging US sales tax
Europe Apr 02, 2026
Where VAT processes break when UK businesses start charging US sales tax
SII and VeriFactu in Spain: How to automate compliance
Europe Mar 31, 2026
SII and VeriFactu in Spain: How to automate compliance
Why VAT-compliant UK businesses still fail US sales tax audits
Europe Mar 25, 2026
Why VAT-compliant UK businesses still fail US sales tax audits
When automating SII compliance stops being optional
Europe Mar 20, 2026
When automating SII compliance stops being optional
What happens if you missed U.S. sales tax registration as a U.K. business?
Europe Mar 18, 2026
What happens if you missed U.S. sales tax registration as a U.K. business?
UAE e-invoicing moves from policy to implementation: What businesses must do now
Europe Mar 16, 2026
UAE e-invoicing moves from policy to implementation: What businesses must do now
Marketplace sales from the UK into the US: When the seller is still liable for sales tax
Europe Mar 13, 2026
Marketplace sales from the UK into the US: When the seller is still liable for sales tax
US sales tax: How UK businesses unknowingly trigger state tax obligations
Europe Mar 11, 2026
US sales tax: How UK businesses unknowingly trigger state tax obligations
Singapore e-invoicing: InvoiceNow and GST InvoiceNow – what global tax leaders need to know
Europe Mar 09, 2026
Singapore e-invoicing: InvoiceNow and GST InvoiceNow – what global tax leaders need to know
How to reduce tax risk in Spain with real-time reporting
Europe Mar 06, 2026
How to reduce tax risk in Spain with real-time reporting
The true cost of getting US sales tax wrong for UK businesses
Europe Mar 04, 2026
The true cost of getting US sales tax wrong for UK businesses
UK businesses expanding to the US: When sales tax becomes mandatory (not optional)
Europe Feb 26, 2026
UK businesses expanding to the US: When sales tax becomes mandatory (not optional)
UK remote gaming duty to increase from April 2026: What businesses need to know
Europe Jan 29, 2026
UK remote gaming duty to increase from April 2026: What businesses need to know
Poland VAT reporting update: What mandatory KSeF e-invoicing means for your VAT returns
Europe Jan 27, 2026
Poland VAT reporting update: What mandatory KSeF e-invoicing means for your VAT returns
French e-invoicing mandate updates
Europe Dec 26, 2025
French e-invoicing mandate updates
Preparing for Making Tax Digital in 2026: What U.K. businesses should know
Europe Dec 19, 2025
Preparing for Making Tax Digital in 2026: What U.K. businesses should know
Unlocking global e-invoicing: How enterprises can scale strategically
Worldwide Dec 16, 2025
Unlocking global e-invoicing: How enterprises can scale strategically
Australia Post pauses US shipments: The end of the $800 de minimis and what it means for Aussie brands
North America Nov 17, 2025
Australia Post pauses US shipments: The end of the $800 de minimis and what it means for Aussie brands
Shipping to the US? Avoid costly surprises. Here’s how.
North America Nov 14, 2025
Shipping to the US? Avoid costly surprises. Here’s how.
HS codes: Why accuracy matters more than ever in the AI age
Worldwide Nov 12, 2025
HS codes: Why accuracy matters more than ever in the AI age
What is Schematron and how does it enforce business rules on the DBNAlliance’s B2B Digital Highway?
Worldwide Oct 14, 2025
What is Schematron and how does it enforce business rules on the DBNAlliance’s B2B Digital Highway?
From compliance to confidence: Insights from the Gartner CFO Conference 2025
Worldwide Oct 07, 2025
From compliance to confidence: Insights from the Gartner CFO Conference 2025
U.S. sales tax exemptions 101
North America Oct 07, 2025
U.S. sales tax exemptions 101
Tour de Compliance: How to lead the pack before France’s e-invoicing mandate goes live in 2026
Europe Sep 29, 2025
Tour de Compliance: How to lead the pack before France’s e-invoicing mandate goes live in 2026
Australia sets timeline for e-invoicing adoption in government
Oceania Sep 12, 2025
Australia sets timeline for e-invoicing adoption in government
Understanding invoice storage and retention rules in the U.S.
North America Sep 10, 2025
Understanding invoice storage and retention rules in the U.S.
What to look for in a tax calculation engine
Worldwide Sep 08, 2025
What to look for in a tax calculation engine
HMRC sharpens VAT compliance expectations with GfC13
Europe Sep 05, 2025
HMRC sharpens VAT compliance expectations with GfC13
Why digital certificate management tools improve audit readiness
North America Sep 01, 2025
Why digital certificate management tools improve audit readiness
Why automating tax returns filing saves time and money
Worldwide Aug 20, 2025
Why automating tax returns filing saves time and money
VAT rates across Europe: Know the difference
Worldwide Aug 01, 2025
VAT rates across Europe: Know the difference
Sequential invoice numbering for tax invoices
Worldwide Aug 01, 2025
Sequential invoice numbering for tax invoices
What are OSS, MOSS, and IOSS?
Worldwide Aug 01, 2025
What are OSS, MOSS, and IOSS?
U.S. Sales Tax Exemptions 101
North America Aug 01, 2025
U.S. Sales Tax Exemptions 101
A handy guide to U.S. sales tax jurisdictions
Worldwide Aug 01, 2025
A handy guide to U.S. sales tax jurisdictions
6 differences between VAT and US sales tax
Worldwide Aug 01, 2025
6 differences between VAT and US sales tax
Saudi Arabia extends VAT penalties relief until the end of 2025
Africa and the Middle East Jul 30, 2025
Saudi Arabia extends VAT penalties relief until the end of 2025
Romania increases VAT rate and unified reduced rate from August 2025
Europe Jul 28, 2025
Romania increases VAT rate and unified reduced rate from August 2025
Submitting Dutch VAT returns? Don’t file too early
Europe Jul 25, 2025
Submitting Dutch VAT returns? Don’t file too early
Slovenia introduces mandatory VAT ledger submissions from July 2025
Europe Jul 23, 2025
Slovenia introduces mandatory VAT ledger submissions from July 2025
Estonia’s VAT rate increased to 24%: What businesses need to know
Europe Jul 21, 2025
Estonia’s VAT rate increased to 24%: What businesses need to know
Belgian e-invoicing mandate updates
Europe Jul 18, 2025
Belgian e-invoicing mandate updates
Why the US is behind on e-invoicing — and what needs to change
North America Jul 16, 2025
Why the US is behind on e-invoicing — and what needs to change
Mind the VAT gap: How e-invoicing can help reduce lost tax revenue
Europe Jul 14, 2025
Mind the VAT gap: How e-invoicing can help reduce lost tax revenue
The hidden tax cost of skipping Apple’s in-app purchases
North America Jul 10, 2025
The hidden tax cost of skipping Apple’s in-app purchases
Spain e-invoicing mandate updates
Europe Jul 04, 2025
Spain e-invoicing mandate updates
Six reasons why your e-invoicing strategy could fail — and how to avoid them
Worldwide Jul 03, 2025
Six reasons why your e-invoicing strategy could fail — and how to avoid them
France’s e-invoicing reform: Summer 2025 updates
Europe Jul 02, 2025
France’s e-invoicing reform: Summer 2025 updates
France issues XP Z12-014 standard to support e-invoicing reform
Europe Jun 23, 2025
France issues XP Z12-014 standard to support e-invoicing reform
UK e-invoicing: What’s next for policy and adoption?
Europe Jun 20, 2025
UK e-invoicing: What’s next for policy and adoption?
Polish e-invoicing mandate updates
Europe Jun 16, 2025
Polish e-invoicing mandate updates
How e-invoicing mandates are reshaping indirect tax compliance
Worldwide Jun 16, 2025
How e-invoicing mandates are reshaping indirect tax compliance
U.K. e-invoicing mandate updates
Europe May 30, 2025
U.K. e-invoicing mandate updates
How to expand into the US without breaking compliance rules
Worldwide May 16, 2025
How to expand into the US without breaking compliance rules
German e-invoicing mandate updates
Europe May 12, 2025
German e-invoicing mandate updates
South Africa e-invoicing and VAT update: VAT hike cancelled, e-invoicing planned for 2028
Africa and the Middle East May 05, 2025
South Africa e-invoicing and VAT update: VAT hike cancelled, e-invoicing planned for 2028
Unlocking input VAT recoverability with AvaTax VAT determination capabilities
Worldwide Apr 25, 2025
Unlocking input VAT recoverability with AvaTax VAT determination capabilities
Avalara VAT Reporting enhancements make global compliance easier
Worldwide Mar 06, 2025
Avalara VAT Reporting enhancements make global compliance easier
Two major projects for e-invoicing reform get under way in France
Europe Jan 17, 2025
Two major projects for e-invoicing reform get under way in France
Germany issues guidelines for e-invoicing requirements
Europe Nov 08, 2024
Germany issues guidelines for e-invoicing requirements
E-invoicing in the UAE — A step towards digital transformation
Africa and the Middle East Nov 01, 2024
E-invoicing in the UAE — A step towards digital transformation
Transform your B2B ecommerce growth journey with the right tech solutions
Worldwide Oct 31, 2024
Transform your B2B ecommerce growth journey with the right tech solutions
Public e-invoicing consultation for U.K.
Europe Oct 29, 2024
Public e-invoicing consultation for U.K.
France e-invoicing mandate: change of invoice exchange model
Europe Oct 21, 2024
France e-invoicing mandate: change of invoice exchange model
Avalara named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment for e-Invoicing
Worldwide Oct 08, 2024
Avalara named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment for e-Invoicing
Avalara PDP accreditation — latest update
Europe Sep 20, 2024
Avalara PDP accreditation — latest update
How the e-invoicing tornado is shaping the tax compliance landscape
Worldwide Aug 09, 2024
How the e-invoicing tornado is shaping the tax compliance landscape
Update on e-invoicing in Germany
Europe Aug 06, 2024
Update on e-invoicing in Germany
What is U.S. sales tax?
North America Aug 01, 2024
What is U.S. sales tax?
Build a world-class finance function with tax compliance automation
Worldwide Jun 26, 2024
Build a world-class finance function with tax compliance automation
Effective strategies for US sales tax exemption certificate management
North America May 16, 2024
Effective strategies for US sales tax exemption certificate management
France e-invoicing mandate: new decree outlines PDP accreditation process
Europe Apr 28, 2024
France e-invoicing mandate: new decree outlines PDP accreditation process
Countdown to Israel’s Invoice Allocation Number mandate
Africa and the Middle East Apr 23, 2024
Countdown to Israel’s Invoice Allocation Number mandate
The final phase of ICS2: An update for businesses selling in the EU
Worldwide Mar 07, 2024
The final phase of ICS2: An update for businesses selling in the EU
International tax compliance: How to prepare your business in 2024
Worldwide Jan 31, 2024
International tax compliance: How to prepare your business in 2024
Belgium’s e-invoicing mandate for 2026: A summary
Europe Jan 26, 2024
Belgium’s e-invoicing mandate for 2026: A summary
5 ways to boost online retail operations in 2024 | Avalara
Worldwide Jan 26, 2024
5 ways to boost online retail operations in 2024 | Avalara
New timetable for the French e-invoicing mandate
Europe Jan 10, 2024
New timetable for the French e-invoicing mandate
Avoid these common mistakes when selling into the U.S.
North America Dec 14, 2023
Avoid these common mistakes when selling into the U.S.
Cross-border compliance and the Australian ecommerce market
Europe Nov 30, 2023
Cross-border compliance and the Australian ecommerce market
Achieving tax compliance with e-invoicing regulations
Worldwide Nov 13, 2023
Achieving tax compliance with e-invoicing regulations
Real-time data: Revolutionising tax compliance
Worldwide Nov 02, 2023
Real-time data: Revolutionising tax compliance
Your RFP for an e-invoicing solution: Key features to look out for
Worldwide Oct 11, 2023
Your RFP for an e-invoicing solution: Key features to look out for
Know your nexus
North America Aug 31, 2023
Know your nexus
What are the penalties for submitting a late UK VAT return?
Europe Aug 22, 2023
What are the penalties for submitting a late UK VAT return?
Entering the Nordics ecommerce market
Worldwide Aug 23, 2023
Entering the Nordics ecommerce market
The challenges of cross-border ecommerce in a world open for business
Worldwide Aug 16, 2023
The challenges of cross-border ecommerce in a world open for business
Malaysia – e-invoicing FAQs released
Asia Jul 28, 2023
Malaysia – e-invoicing FAQs released
U.S. sales tax: When is a transaction exempt?
North America Jul 27, 2023
U.S. sales tax: When is a transaction exempt?
Managing the sales tax-exempt customer experience
North America Jul 20, 2023
Managing the sales tax-exempt customer experience
You, Me and VAT: 4 Fun Tax Tales
Worldwide May 09, 2023
You, Me and VAT: 4 Fun Tax Tales
The Future of Subscription Businesses
Worldwide May 07, 2023
The Future of Subscription Businesses
Celebrating 50 years of Value Added Tax in the UK
Europe Apr 28, 2023
Celebrating 50 years of Value Added Tax in the UK
Singapore releases updated InvoiceNow FAQs
Asia Apr 26, 2023
Singapore releases updated InvoiceNow FAQs
50 years on, VAT continues to create confusion for UK businesses
Europe Mar 29, 2023
50 years on, VAT continues to create confusion for UK businesses
How does your e-invoice reach your customer on the Peppol network?
Worldwide Mar 10, 2023
How does your e-invoice reach your customer on the Peppol network?
Japan – JP PINT e-invoicing FAQs released
Asia Feb 15, 2023
Japan – JP PINT e-invoicing FAQs released
Poland’s KSeF e-invoicing postponed by six months
Europe Feb 10, 2023
Poland’s KSeF e-invoicing postponed by six months
The top 4 challenges of the subscription model
Worldwide Feb 01, 2023
The top 4 challenges of the subscription model
Tax in a Subscription-based Economy
Worldwide Jan 30, 2023
Tax in a Subscription-based Economy
E-Invoicing updates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Africa and the Middle East Jan 16, 2023
E-Invoicing updates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The two key factors of customs compliance
Worldwide Jan 11, 2023
The two key factors of customs compliance
EU directive stresses urgency of tax digitisation
Worldwide Dec 12, 2022
EU directive stresses urgency of tax digitisation
ViDA spotlight – What is buyer’s consent for e-invoicing?
Worldwide Dec 02, 2022
ViDA spotlight – What is buyer’s consent for e-invoicing?
The e-invoicing journey: Now and beyond
Worldwide Nov 28, 2022
The e-invoicing journey: Now and beyond
Germany requests permission from European Commission to introduce mandatory B2B e-invoicing
Europe Nov 24, 2022
Germany requests permission from European Commission to introduce mandatory B2B e-invoicing
Malaysia to launch national e-invoicing initiative
Asia Nov 24, 2022
Malaysia to launch national e-invoicing initiative
Spain’s tax authority issues draft technical requirements for VERI*FACTU invoicing systems
Europe Nov 18, 2022
Spain’s tax authority issues draft technical requirements for VERI*FACTU invoicing systems
The EU’s VAT in the Digital Age Directive- Ten things to look out for
Worldwide Nov 08, 2022
The EU’s VAT in the Digital Age Directive- Ten things to look out for
Mandated B2B e-invoicing in Spain approved
Europe Oct 26, 2022
Mandated B2B e-invoicing in Spain approved
Upcoming B2B e-invoicing mandate in France: Official Decree published
Europe Oct 20, 2022
Upcoming B2B e-invoicing mandate in France: Official Decree published
Speaking the e-invoicing language – common technical terms and concepts you should know
Worldwide Oct 13, 2022
Speaking the e-invoicing language – common technical terms and concepts you should know
10 key global VAT operational system, data and process issues facing digital service providers
Worldwide Oct 04, 2022
10 key global VAT operational system, data and process issues facing digital service providers
Countdown to new Singapore GST rules
Asia Sep 29, 2022
Countdown to new Singapore GST rules
Croatia to adopt the Euro currency in 2023
Europe Sep 20, 2022
Croatia to adopt the Euro currency in 2023
France confirms penalties for failing to issue compliant e-invoices
Europe Sep 16, 2022
France confirms penalties for failing to issue compliant e-invoices
Final countdown Making Tax Digital becomes only option
Europe Sep 13, 2022
Final countdown Making Tax Digital becomes only option
France publishes updated specifications for e-invoicing and e-reporting
Europe Sep 12, 2022
France publishes updated specifications for e-invoicing and e-reporting
Canada publishes results of GST/HST gap report
North America Sep 07, 2022
Canada publishes results of GST/HST gap report
Kenya mandates VAT on non-resident B2B digital services
Africa and the Middle East Sep 01, 2022
Kenya mandates VAT on non-resident B2B digital services
Ten recent global e-invoicing and digital reporting updates you should know about
Worldwide Sep 02, 2022
Ten recent global e-invoicing and digital reporting updates you should know about
HMRC guidance on moving to the Customs Declaration Service
Europe Sep 01, 2022
HMRC guidance on moving to the Customs Declaration Service
HMRC to issue VAT Assessments to overseas businesses trading on online marketplaces
Europe Aug 22, 2022
HMRC to issue VAT Assessments to overseas businesses trading on online marketplaces
Italy VAT, e-invoicing and e-reporting changes from July 1, 2022
Europe Jun 24, 2022
Italy VAT, e-invoicing and e-reporting changes from July 1, 2022
Portugal delays digital signature requirement for PDF invoices until January 1, 2023
Europe Jun 09, 2022
Portugal delays digital signature requirement for PDF invoices until January 1, 2023
French Tax Authority offer amnesty to foreign sellers for historic VAT on distance sales
Europe Jun 07, 2022
French Tax Authority offer amnesty to foreign sellers for historic VAT on distance sales
Four recent VAT and e-invoicing updates in Poland
Europe Jun 01, 2022
Four recent VAT and e-invoicing updates in Poland
Romania - Introduction of National e-Transport System
Europe May 27, 2022
Romania - Introduction of National e-Transport System
Peppol, the Four-Corner model and Continuous Transactions Controls
Worldwide May 13, 2022
Peppol, the Four-Corner model and Continuous Transactions Controls
USA - E-Invoicing Market Pilot Update
North America May 11, 2022
USA - E-Invoicing Market Pilot Update
Egypt – New simplified VAT registration & reporting
Africa and the Middle East May 11, 2022
Egypt – New simplified VAT registration & reporting
Import One Stop Shop (IOSS) benefits 8,000 businesses selling into the EU
Worldwide Apr 28, 2022
Import One Stop Shop (IOSS) benefits 8,000 businesses selling into the EU
Building a business case for e-invoicing
Worldwide Apr 12, 2022
Building a business case for e-invoicing
VAT compliance Key Performance Indicators – what is best practice?
Worldwide Mar 31, 2022
VAT compliance Key Performance Indicators – what is best practice?
HMRC release new 64-8 Agent Authorisation Form
Europe Mar 28, 2022
HMRC release new 64-8 Agent Authorisation Form
Mandatory e-invoicing to be introduced in Belgium
Europe Mar 22, 2022
Mandatory e-invoicing to be introduced in Belgium
Moving towards a common e-invoicing standard in Europe?
Worldwide Mar 17, 2022
Moving towards a common e-invoicing standard in Europe?
Mandatory e-invoicing and e-reporting in France from July 1, 2024
Europe Mar 18, 2022
Mandatory e-invoicing and e-reporting in France from July 1, 2024
VAT on digital services to customers in Thailand
Asia Mar 14, 2022
VAT on digital services to customers in Thailand
Spain – Draft legislation on new invoicing requirements
Europe Mar 11, 2022
Spain – Draft legislation on new invoicing requirements
Four VAT reporting changes in France – What’s new and what’s next?
Europe Mar 11, 2022
Four VAT reporting changes in France – What’s new and what’s next?
Top 4 global VAT/GST pitfalls and registration triggers
Worldwide Mar 07, 2022
Top 4 global VAT/GST pitfalls and registration triggers
E-invoicing and digital reporting in the USA
North America Mar 01, 2022
E-invoicing and digital reporting in the USA
Top 10 tax invoicing issues and pitfalls
Worldwide Feb 23, 2022
Top 10 tax invoicing issues and pitfalls
The indirect tax of choice – the rise of VAT internationally
Worldwide Feb 14, 2022
The indirect tax of choice – the rise of VAT internationally
French Ministerial Conference on E-Invoicing
Europe Feb 10, 2022
French Ministerial Conference on E-Invoicing
E-invoicing in Ireland- what you need to know
Europe Feb 10, 2022
E-invoicing in Ireland- what you need to know
2022 global VAT & GST rate changes
Worldwide Feb 04, 2022
2022 global VAT & GST rate changes
Digitisation of tax reporting - Avalara global tracker
Worldwide Feb 04, 2022
Digitisation of tax reporting - Avalara global tracker
New South African invoicing requirements for digital service providers
Africa and the Middle East Feb 02, 2022
New South African invoicing requirements for digital service providers
Italy’s updated e-invoicing archiving requirements
Europe Feb 02, 2022
Italy’s updated e-invoicing archiving requirements
UK Postponed Import VAT Accounting
Europe Feb 03, 2022
UK Postponed Import VAT Accounting
Are your HS codes your business’ weak spot?
Worldwide Feb 02, 2022
Are your HS codes your business’ weak spot?
Top 10 special territories for VAT purposes
Worldwide Jan 25, 2022
Top 10 special territories for VAT purposes
Australia proposing “Business eInvoicing Right”
Oceania Jan 20, 2022
Australia proposing “Business eInvoicing Right”
Nigeria introduces new simplified VAT regime on B2C digital services from January 1, 2022
Africa and the Middle East Jan 06, 2022
Nigeria introduces new simplified VAT regime on B2C digital services from January 1, 2022
Ukraine to introduce VAT on digital services from January 1, 2022
Europe Jan 06, 2022
Ukraine to introduce VAT on digital services from January 1, 2022
WCO launches new Harmonised Tariff Schedule – HS 2022
Worldwide Jan 04, 2022
WCO launches new Harmonised Tariff Schedule – HS 2022
Romania launches new e-invoicing system – “RO e-Factura”
Europe Dec 22, 2021
Romania launches new e-invoicing system – “RO e-Factura”
Changes to Intrastat declarations from January 2022
Worldwide Dec 21, 2021
Changes to Intrastat declarations from January 2022
Qatar General Tax Authority President confirms VAT still “under legislation”
Africa and the Middle East Dec 10, 2021
Qatar General Tax Authority President confirms VAT still “under legislation”
Spain passes legislation moving towards mandatory B2B e-invoicing
Europe Dec 09, 2021
Spain passes legislation moving towards mandatory B2B e-invoicing
Poland’s new National System of e-Invoices (KSeF)
Europe Dec 01, 2021
Poland’s new National System of e-Invoices (KSeF)
Portugal’s invoicing rules are changing
Europe Nov 18, 2021
Portugal’s invoicing rules are changing
Greece: The latest on e-invoicing & e-reporting
Europe Nov 18, 2021
Greece: The latest on e-invoicing & e-reporting
E-invoicing updates in Italy
Europe Nov 18, 2021
E-invoicing updates in Italy
Is IOSS right for my business?
Worldwide Oct 04, 2021
Is IOSS right for my business?
2021 EU marketplaces VAT deemed supplier
Worldwide Feb 17, 2020
2021 EU marketplaces VAT deemed supplier