The Australian government has announced that e-invoicing will become the default method for exchanging invoice information with Commonwealth government agencies. This is a key part of Australia’s strategy to modernise financial processes, improve efficiency, and promote broader uptake of e-invoicing.

Key takeaways

By mid-2026, 30% of supplier invoices must use the Peppol network; by December 2026, agencies must enable automated e-invoicing.

E-invoices now officially meet tax invoice requirements in Australia, providing certainty for businesses adopting digital invoicing.

Research shows full e-invoicing adoption could deliver up to A$22.5 billion in annual benefits, with faster payments and reduced fraud.

Government adoption targets

Commonwealth agencies must meet clear adoption deadlines. By mid-2026, at least 30% of supplier invoices must be exchanged via the Peppol network. By December 2026, agencies must enable both the automated processing of received invoices and the sending of Peppol e-invoices. These targets will accelerate digital transformation across the public sector and create consistency in how government entities and their suppliers exchange invoices.

Resources for adoption

Australia has published the following materials to help agencies and suppliers prepare: Clear news and guidance on e-invoicing’s role in public sector reform

A dedicated e-invoicing-for-government page, outlining objectives and timelines

A list of suppliers already enabled to send e-invoices to Commonwealth entities, helping agencies connect with compliant partners

ATO confirms e-invoices meet tax invoice requirements

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has updated its guidance to confirm that e-invoices qualify as valid tax invoices, even if they don’t explicitly state “tax invoice” or “GST invoice”. As long as the e-invoice complies with the A-NZ Invoice Specification under Peppol and includes all required data fields, it satisfies the legal standard for a tax invoice. This provides greater certainty for businesses adopting e-invoicing.

Online training for small businesses

To support smaller companies, the ATO has launched a new online training course for e-invoicing. It’s designed to help small businesses understand how e-invoicing works and how to get started. Accountants, bookkeepers, and service providers can direct clients to this training for additional support.

Economic benefits of e-invoicing: Avalara and Cebr research

New research from Avalara, in partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), highlights the transformative impact of full e-invoicing adoption in Australia. The findings include: Up to A$22.5 billion per year in economic gains from productivity improvements, faster payments, and reduced fraud.

The average Australian firm adopting e-invoicing could save around A$970,000 annually through operational efficiencies.

Suppliers report payments arriving up to 2.5 days faster — a 15% improvement over manual methods.

On average, e-invoicing cuts invoice processing time by about 39 minutes and shortens payment cycles by 1.4 days, while reducing fraud, tax-fine exposure, and lost invoices by around 30–40%. These figures show that e-invoicing isn’t just a compliance tool — it’s an engine for growth and efficiency.

Why it matters

Australia’s move mirrors global trends: Governments around the world are mandating structured, electronic invoice formats to improve compliance, reduce fraud, and gain better visibility of transactions. For suppliers, the Peppol network offers faster, more accurate invoice delivery. For public agencies, automating invoice workflows reduces cost, improves auditability, and frees teams for higher-value work.

What’s next for businesses?

Suppliers to Australian government agencies should assess their readiness for Peppol e-invoicing ahead of the 2026 deadlines. Even if not yet affected, private sector businesses may want to explore e-invoicing — government-led moves often act as a catalyst for broader market adoption.

