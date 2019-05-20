Reverse charge on EU VAT

When you buy goods or services from suppliers in other EU countries, the Reverse Charge moves the responsibility for the recording of a VAT transaction from the seller to the buyer for that good or service.



That way it eliminates or reduces the obligation for sellers to VAT register in the country where the supply is made. If the supplier incurs any local VAT on costs related to the service or goods supplied under the Reverse Charge, they may recover them through an EU VAT reclaim.

The Reverse Charge mechanism was created when the European Union Value Added Tax system was reformed for the launch of the single market in 1993, to help simplify the VAT reporting across the 27 member states.

