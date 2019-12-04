2021 Intrastat reporting thresholds

Below is a list of the EU member states’ 2021 Intrastat reporting thresholds for goods. There are different Intrastat thresholds for the supply of services within the EU.

Intrastat is the monthly filing regime for companies sending (dispatches) and receiving (arrivals) goods across EU member countries’ national borders. It enables countries to monitor intra-community supplies and general trade.

In addition, Intrastat is increasingly becoming a useful tool for the tax authorities to evaluate the risk of VAT frauds. Many countries, notably Germany and Belgium, look to reconcile companies’ VAT returns to their Intrastat filings to identify inconsistencies in their VAT compliance. So whilst fines for non-compliance of Intrastat are very low, companies should therefore ensure they are fully up-to-date on their reporting.
 

Intrastat thresholds

Country
 		Arrivals
Simplified
Full
Dispatches
Simplified
Full
  
Austria€750,000
€12 million
€750,000
€12 million
  
Belgium€1.5 million
€25 million
€1.0 million
€25 million
  
Bulgaria
BGN 430,000
BGN 11.7 million
BGN 270,000
BGN 5.6 million
  
Croatia
-
HRK 2.2 million
-HRK 1.2 million
  
Cyprus
€180,000
€5.8million
€55,000
€1.85 million
  
Czech Republic
CZK 12 million
-CZK 12 million
-  
Denmark
DKK 6.9 million
-DKK 5.2 million
-  
Estonia
€230,000
€6 million
€130,000
€5.5 million
  
Finland
€600,000
-€600,000
-  
France 
-€460,000
-€460,000
  
Germany
€800,000
€46 million
€500,000
€38 million
  
Greece
€150,000
-€90,000
-  
Hungary
HUF 170 million
HUF 14 billion
HUF 100 million
HUF 5 billion
  
Ireland
€500,000
-€635,000
-  
Italy-€200,000 (monthly submissions)-Less than €50,000 quarterly; more than €50,000 monthly submissions  
Latvia
€220,000
€4 million
€120,000
€2.5 million
  
Lithuania
€250,000
€6 million
€120,000
€3 million
  
Malta
-€700
-€700
  
Netherlands
€1 million
-€800,000
-  
Poland
PLN 4 million
PLN 93 million
PLN 2 million
PLN 50 million
  
Portugal
€350,000
€6.5 million
€250,000
€5 million
  
Romania
RON 900,000
RON 20 million
RON 900,000
RON 10 million
  
Slovak Republic
-€200,000
-€400,000
  
Slovenia
€140,000
€9 million
€220,000
€4 million
  
Spain
-€400,000
-€400,000
  
Sweden
SEK9.0 million
-SEK4.5 million
-  
United Kingdom (non-EU) Brexit Intrastat changes
£1.5m (2021 only)
£24 million (2021 only)
£250k (Northern Ireland only)
£24 million (Northern Ireland only)
  

 

Get help solving your VAT challenges

 

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Menu

EU VAT returns

EU VAT registration

Distance Selling

EU VAT digital services MOSS