Below is a list of the EU member states’ 2021 Intrastat reporting thresholds for goods. There are different Intrastat thresholds for the supply of services within the EU.



Intrastat is the monthly filing regime for companies sending (dispatches) and receiving (arrivals) goods across EU member countries’ national borders. It enables countries to monitor intra-community supplies and general trade.

In addition, Intrastat is increasingly becoming a useful tool for the tax authorities to evaluate the risk of VAT frauds. Many countries, notably Germany and Belgium, look to reconcile companies’ VAT returns to their Intrastat filings to identify inconsistencies in their VAT compliance. So whilst fines for non-compliance of Intrastat are very low, companies should therefore ensure they are fully up-to-date on their reporting.

