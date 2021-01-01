UK Intrastat required after Brexit? Yes!

After the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020, businesses importing (arrivals) goods into Great Britain (UK minus Northern Ireland) from the EU are still be expected to prepare monthly Intrastat reports if over the £1.5m reporting threshold. This will only apply for 2021. However, businesses exporting goods (dispatches) to the EU will no longer be obliged to prepare Intrastat. Northern Ireland (NI) movements to and from the EU will be required until at least 2025.

The UK’s HMRC is retaining the import Intrastat obligation so it can track import data. As the UK will allow importers to defer import customs declarations between 1 January and 30 June 2021, continuing Intrastat is viewed as essential for UK to monitor imports.