Day 2 of Avalara's virtual event, Inspire 2021, began with keynote speaker, Olympic Gold Medallist Ben Hunt-Davis sharing why having a clarity of purpose and a focussed growth mindset can help accelerate business growth.

The second and final day of Inspire featured another impressive line-up of speakers. Following day 1 which explored some of the biggest trends affecting our businesses, day 2 gave us the opportunity to focus on what these changes mean in practice.

Our speakers who included: television presenter Georgie Barrett, Gold Olympic Medallist Ben Hunt Davies plus VAT and tax experts from Medtronic, Autodesk, IDC and SAP focussed on specific challenges many of us face because of our changing online retail landscape, empowering leaders with the practical knowledge they need to grow their business internationally.

Subject areas covered included:

utilising cloud technologies for compliance needs

how to create and foster a positive customer experience across borders and,

the proliferation of e-invoicing requirements from international governments.

If you missed out or, if you did tune in and would like to playback your favourite sessions, register to download the recordings here.