Avalara EMEA customer insights

Thousands of companies around the world are using Avalara’s services to help them manage their tax compliance and support business growth. Hear more from companies like yours.

Avalara EMEA customer insights

Thousands of companies around the world are using Avalara’s services to help them manage their tax compliance and support business growth. Hear more from companies like yours.

Huuuge 777
SOFTWARE : DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT

Huuuge Games automates tax across 50 states and beyond — with just a two-person team

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A global mobile gaming company faced complex, real-time tax obligations across multiple countries and turned to Avalara to automate sales tax, VAT, and GST compliance at scale.

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GTSE Card
E-commerce – B2B

GTSE smooths U.S. expansion with Avalara and BigCommerce

GTSE Customer Story
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Drop office building on a sunny day
Technology services

Drop grows and powers international ecommerce in style with Avalara

Drop e-business & love!

Italian technology company improves compliance and saves time with tax automation

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RETAIL : COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY

Acer uses Avalara VAT Reporting to streamline its VAT management process

Acer Logo

Avalara VAT Reporting supports Acer’s evolving ecommerce business, helps it reap the benefits of supply chain VAT optimisation, and saves the tax team an incredible amount of time.

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ENGINEERING: PIPELINE

Atmos International seeks faultless tax compliance solution

ATOMS International

The global engineering firm Atmos International has streamlined its sales tax compliance using Avalara’s cloud-based compliance suite.

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MANUFACTURING: RETAIL

BIC creates smooth B2B shopping experience for clients

BiC Logo

AvaTax's seamless integration with Magento makes light work of selling customised products across North America to customers with complex exemption arrangements.

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ehrman hero logo
RETAIL: HOBBYCRAFT

From cross-stitch to cross-border: Ehrman Tapestry poised for growth with Avalara

Ehrman Logo

This family-run needlepoint specialist benefitted from the pandemic lockdown boom in creative hobbies, and was prepared for it in part, by automating sales tax compliance in its largest overseas market.

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RETAIL: JEWELLERY

Glamira Group seeks VAT compliance brilliance with Avalara

Glamira logo

Now Avalara is on board, the jewellery giant Glamira can spend more time focusing on innovation and growth, and less time worrying about VAT compliance.

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ICT: SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY

Avalara’s solution key to Centrica Hive’s seamless customer experience

Hive Logo

AvaTax allows Hive to confidently enter new markets, allowing it to quickly establish a presence and begin servicing customers.

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Ecommerce: Cryptocurrency Wallets

Ledger depend on Avalara’s services to manage tax compliance in 30 countries

Ledger Logo

Global demand for crypto wallets has soared in recent years. Ledger’s small tax team use Avalara’s software and expertise to help manage registration and reporting for VAT and sales tax globally.

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ECOMMERCE : JEWELLERY

Missoma makes Black Friday sparkle with Avalara

Missoma Logo

When US sales boomed during the holiday season, the British jewellery label turned to Avalara to solve a compliance hangover.

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RETAIL MARKETING: SKIN CARE

Nu Skin chooses Avalara to manage cross-border VAT

NUSKIN Logo

Avalara’s comprehensive VAT coverage allows Nu Skin to ship goods confidently to over 30 countries.

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SOFTWARE: DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Orbus Software chose Avalara to automate its US sales tax for international growth

Orbus Software

AvaTax helps the UK-based tech company confidently seek out growth opportunities without having to worry about managing complex tax compliance.

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RETAIL: CYCLE & LEISUREWEAR

Rapha partners with Avalara to automate sales tax and support global growth

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Avalara AvaTax supports Rapha’s global expansion by giving it the confidence to enter new markets and new channels, allowing the customer-focused cycling brand to be more responsive to clients.

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CONSULTANCY: GLOBAL IT RECRUITMENT

Tenth Revolution Group uses AvaTax to automate and streamline its US sales tax

Tenth Revolution Group

Rapid growth in the US and Canada led the global IT recruitment firm to discover the benefits of sales tax automation with AvaTax, and our cloud-based solution integrated seamlessly with its Sage X3 ERP.

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ICT: VIDEO GAME DEVELOPMENT SOFTWARE

AvaTax takes Unity's US sales tax compliance to the next level

Unity Logo

Avalara allows Unity to match the expansion of its business operations with tax compliance very easily – setting up a new territory takes less than an hour.

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RETAIL AND ECOMMERCE

ICONIC London crosses the pond worry-free

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