Atmos International (Atmos) is a world-leading pipeline leak detection company with a range of unique software and hardware solutions that has seen the business grow rapidly since it was founded in 1995. The business has six offices in the UK, US, Costa Rica and China. Its clients operate in the oil, gas, chemical, water, aviation and mining industries, and they span 60 countries.

The Atmos finance team has worked with Avalara since 2016, when they chose to implement AvaTax to overcome the challenge posed by increasing sales tax complexity. Improving accuracy and compliance were the overriding business objectives.

Geoff Gill, Head of Finance at Atmos explains, “Before we started working with Avalara, we were managing our tax compliance using spreadsheets and data from our Sage ERP. The process was time-consuming and as the business expanded internationally, we recognised the need for an automated solution to guarantee accurate calculations, and help us stay compliant.”

With activity currently in 14 US states, keeping on top of the huge number of rates and thresholds would be extremely time-consuming if it were still handled manually. Using AvaTax means the correct sales tax rate is applied automatically, and the team is alerted when transaction volumes are approaching a level that will trigger economic nexus. With sales growth at approximately 20% per annum, automation is seen as the only viable option.