Want to learn more about global VAT requirements? We have resources to get you started.
Automate VAT returns filing to generate more accurate and timely filings. Our cloud-based solutions take the complexity out of global VAT reporting.
Trusted by companies in every industry
See how AvaTax and VAT Reporting work together to simplify the complexities of VAT calculation and reporting.
More than 150 automated validation checks ensure more accurate VAT reporting while audit-ready logs provide greater visibility and control.
Avalara VAT Reporting connects with the most commonly used accounting systems to generate and prepare VAT returns, accelerating the submission process.
Avalara keeps more accurate and up-to-date records in a central location, so you can quickly prepare for audits and avoid the cost of hiring third-party auditors.
Direct filing is easier with digital formats and human-readable submissions in both English and local languages.
Ease global expansion by automating VAT returns, Intrastat, EC sales lists, OSS/IOSS, SAF-T, and more across 45+ countries.
Centralised VAT management makes it easier to monitor sales, purchases, and VAT positions across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
|
Aspect
|
VAT Reporting
(Do it yourself)
|
Managed VAT Reporting
(We’ll do it for you)
|
Who is it for?
|
Businesses with in-house tax teams that need support for growing VAT obligations.
|
Businesses without in-house tax specialists who want to outsource VAT compliance to reduce internal workload.
|
VAT registrations
|
Ideal for those already registered for VAT.
|
Comprehensive support for VAT registration and IOSS registration in multiple countries.
|
Automation
|
Automates global VAT compliance to reduce errors and ensure more timely filing.
|
Provides a self-serve platform for outsourcing VAT compliance, including data management.
|
Global coverage
|
Supported in 48 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
|
Supported in 53 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
|
Data handling
|
Supports API, data mapping tools, and manual uploads for seamless data integration.
|
Manually upload data with support for pre-defined templates.
|
Error checking
|
150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction.
|
150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction.
|
Reporting and reconciliation
|
Provides reconciliation reports to match VAT returns with your general ledger (GL).
|
Offers the same reconciliation reports with additional managed support.
|
Filing and submission
|
Direct submission in required formats, complying with MTD Phase II and other regulations.
|
Handles all filings and submissions, including European Sales Listings and Intrastat.
|
Support
|
Integration with existing systems and centralised cloud-based solution.
|
Full-service support with a dedicated team managing your compliance needs.
“Avalara Managed VAT Reporting eases our ability to manage tax returns for eight countries, which means we can focus on growing the business.”
—Josie Stephens
Assistant Accountant, Nodor International
“Filing VAT returns in multiple jurisdictions would be quite time consuming. My time is much better spent doing more strategic work than on keeping track of our VAT submissions.”
—Metka Koskas
(former) Financial Controller, Missoma Ltd
“Using [Avalara VAT Reporting] gives us the reassurance that all our VAT returns will be filed on time. We don’t need to worry about the different deadlines, different attitudes of local tax offices, different languages or requirements in each country, or translating tax notices to ensure we are compliant.”
—Mag. Mitat Gürkan
International Accounting Manager, Glamira
“Avalara’s VAT reporting software helps us navigate complex transactions and HMRC’s VAT requirements with accuracy and efficiency, even with high volumes.”
—Anonymous accountant,
Manufacturer of furniture for childcare centres
Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.
Comply with global e-invoicing requirements and automate your finance and tax reporting processes.
Register for VAT in over 53 countries so you can maintain compliance as your business grows.
Get comprehensive content, data, and insights for confident, compliant expansion.
Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management.
Want to learn more about global VAT requirements? We have resources to get you started.
EXPLORE
IMPLEMENT
USE
Key features to look for include automated data extraction, integration with existing systems, compliance with global VAT regulations, and robust reporting capabilities.
VAT Reporting automates data extraction, validation, and submission of VAT returns, while offering detailed reporting and audit readiness.
VAT Reporting seamlessly integrates with common ERP and accounting systems, simplifying data uploads and consolidations.
Avalara VAT Reporting centralises VAT-related data, provides detailed audit trails, and highlights potential discrepancies, ensuring businesses are more audit-ready.
Yes, reports can be exported to Avalara VAT Reporting. Avalara is set to launch the AvaTax Extractor soon, which will facilitate the integration of AvaTax (VAT calculation data) into VAT Reporting. This will streamline the VAT reporting process by automatically importing and processing VAT calculations.
Making Tax Digital is a U.K. government initiative aimed at making it easier for businesses to keep their tax records digitally and submit their VAT returns online. Avalara helps businesses reduce the risk of errors, file on time, and maintain compliance with MTD regulations.