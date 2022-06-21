Next up in VAT: Navigating complexity and future trends
Free webinar
The world of VAT is changing
Countries around the world are modernising their economies through the mandatory digitalisation of tax reporting. And because each country has its own set of evolving rules, staying compliant can be difficult.
Digital tax reporting methods will soon be universally required
Watch our webinar to learn about the state of digital tax reporting across the globe — and how to stay ahead of the curve.
We’ll cover the following topics:
- Global trends in digital tax reporting
- VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA)
- E-invoicing and live reporting
- Automated compliance solutions
About the speakers
Alex Baulf
Vice-President, E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, Avalara
Alex leads e-invoicing at Avalara and specialises in analysing the changing global indirect compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and the board of the Digital Business Networks Alliance in the U.S.
Reece Duncan
Director, EMEA Solutions Consulting, Avalara
Reece has 13 years of experience working with indirect tax technology. Prior to joining Avalara, Reece worked as a senior manager at KPMG UK, focusing on indirect tax technology solutions and implementations for global customers. Reece is a chartered accountant and tax-qualified graduate of the KPMG Tax Business School.
