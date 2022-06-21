Next up in VAT: Navigating complexity and future trends

Free webinar

The world of VAT is changing

Countries around the world are modernising their economies through the mandatory digitalisation of tax reporting. And because each country has its own set of evolving rules, staying compliant can be difficult.

Digital tax reporting methods will soon be universally required

Watch our webinar to learn about the state of digital tax reporting across the globe — and how to stay ahead of the curve.

We’ll cover the following topics: Global trends in digital tax reporting

VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA)

E-invoicing and live reporting

Automated compliance solutions

About the speakers

Alex Baulf

Vice-President, E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, Avalara



Alex leads e-invoicing at Avalara and specialises in analysing the changing global indirect compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and the board of the Digital Business Networks Alliance in the U.S.



Reece Duncan

Director, EMEA Solutions Consulting, Avalara

