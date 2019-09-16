Returns & Reporting

Avalara Making Tax Digital (MTD) software

HMRC Making Tax Digital requirements are now mandatory. Avalara VAT Reporting for MTD can help you comply.

As of 1 November 2022, every business with a UK VAT number must follow mandatory HMRC Making Tax Digital (MTD) requirements. 

This includes using approved software to store digital VAT records and file VAT returns.

Avalara VAT Reporting for MTD is a compatible cloud-based solution that’s recognized by HMRC and helps you comply with these new requirements.

Scalable, HMRC-approved MTD software that can help you:

Comply with MTD requirements so you can trade without interruption 

Reduce filing errors with automated data checks and limit risk of fines and audits

Easily file for multiple VAT registrations and VAT groups

Save time with automatic uploads of your data from systems such as SAP, Unit 4, Infor Sunsystems, and Oracle

