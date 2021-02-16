Avalara AvaTax
Transactional tax calculation software
Your fast, easy, and accurate, automated global tax solution
Avalara AvaTax
Transactional tax calculation software
Your fast, easy, accurate and automated global tax solution
Simplified and automated
Our innovative, cloud-based sales tax calculation product, AvaTax, determines and calculates the latest rates based on location, item, legislative changes, regulations, and more.
Customise AvaTax to only pay for what you need. Use AvaTax to automatically calculate rates for the following types of taxes:
Sales and use tax
Customs and duties calculation
Value-added tax (VAT)
Goods and services tax (GST)
Communications tax
Excise tax
Consumer use tax
Lodging tax
Beverage Alcohol tax
Benefits of tax calculation with AvaTax
Learn why thousands of businesses around the world trust Avalara to automate transactional taxes.
Reliable research
Our team of compliance research experts located across the globe, plus automatic AI updates, helps ensure you can be confident about your tax compliance.
Only pay for what you need
Products and solutions tailored to your tax type and industry mean you don’t pay for things you don’t need.
Uptime when it matters
Enjoy reliable data delivery when you need it most, even at peak capacity. During 2019's Cyber Monday, Avalara had no downtime or drop in performance despite a 298% increase in calls.
Advanced transaction rules
Customise your product for bundles, multiproduct orders, and sales in different locations.
Address validation
Geospatial targeting means more accurate US sales tax rates and shipping addresses for all your US customers.
Integrated for omnichannel use
More than 1,200 signed partner integrations ensure your solution works with multiple systems across departments so all your teams have access to up-to-date information.
Cloud-based service
Bring tax compliance to you and your workforce, wherever you are.
Profiles for multiple businesses
Manage tax compliance for all your businesses from the same instance of AvaTax, our cloud-based calculation product.
Find the right tax calculation solution for whatever and wherever you sell
Tax compliance products and solutions for businesses of all types and sizes
AvaTax for sales and use tax
Automate and save time on sales tax calculation
Our comprehensive database is automatically updated and information is sent to your system in real time.
Sales and use tax automation with AvaTax calculates rates across multiple jurisdictions, product-specific tax rates, sales tax holidays, shipping and handling rules, and more.
See how AvaTax helps your business stay in compliance with up-to-date data for a greater degree of accuracy.
Integrate with your existing system and automatically apply different tax rates
Follow rate changes for every address with geospatial targeting
Track nexus and get alerts in each state with our interactive map
Export and create consolidated reports for US sales tax liabilities and exemptions
Avalara AvaTax for VAT
Calculate VAT quickly and more accurately to improve tax compliance across the EU and U.K.
Reduce exposure to noncompliance and audit risk
Optimise resources for efficiency through automation and cutting-edge technology
Integrate for seamless setup with existing Avalara products, packaged software (such as ERP and POS systems), and custom applications
Connect and integrate with existing systems
AvaTax gives you access to one central platform for consistent and highly accurate sales tax rates and rules across the order creation and invoicing process.
Compatible with widely used marketplace platforms
Over 1,200 signed partner integrations
Simple to connect with accounting, CRM, POS, and shopping cart systems
Fast and easy ERP integration
Trusted by
Our calculation software makes your maths add up
Ready to help your company do tax calculation right? Questions about calculation with Avalara? Speak to one of our indirect tax specialists today.
