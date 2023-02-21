WEBINAR

How to get the most out of your Avalara AvaTax subscription

date

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 

time

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET 

duration

60 minutes, including a live Q&A 

Get a master class on Avalara AvaTax

In this webinar, we’ll review the basics of Avalara AvaTax, as well as its essential, advanced capabilities. We know many AvaTax users are self-taught, so consider this webinar a master class that will supplement your learning journey with key features. Whether you’re a new or longtime AvaTax user, everyone should leave our webinar with an essential takeaway. 

We’ll discuss: 

  • General AvaTax offerings and how to use them
  • How to manage your nexus obligations with AvaTax 
  • Reporting and connector features in AvaTax 
  • How to manage exemptions in AvaTax 

Webinar attendees are eligible to receive 1 CPE credit.

About the speakers

Ken Davis

Manager of Customer Excellence, Avalara

Ken has been a valued member of the Avalara family for nearly 10 years. Currently, he is the manager of customer excellence. In this role, he and his team provide support to Avalara enterprise customer account managers and Avalara enterprise customers that require assistance with complex service issues and escalations. Ken lives in Seattle and loves travel and great food.

Rose Tweit

Manager of Customer Excellence, Avalara 

Rose has been with Avalara for 10 years. Currently, she is a manager of customer excellence working with Avalara’s core customers. Her team works with our internal and external customers on complex service issues and escalations. Rose lives in Bellingham, Washington, and enjoys spending time outside with her family and reading a good book.

