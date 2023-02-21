How to get the most out of your Avalara AvaTax subscription

Save my seat

date Tuesday, February 21, 2023 time 9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET duration 60 minutes, including a live Q&A

Get a master class on Avalara AvaTax

In this webinar, we’ll review the basics of Avalara AvaTax, as well as its essential, advanced capabilities. We know many AvaTax users are self-taught, so consider this webinar a master class that will supplement your learning journey with key features. Whether you’re a new or longtime AvaTax user, everyone should leave our webinar with an essential takeaway. We’ll discuss: General AvaTax offerings and how to use them

How to manage your nexus obligations with AvaTax

Reporting and connector features in AvaTax

How to manage exemptions in AvaTax

Webinar attendees are eligible to receive 1 CPE credit.

About the speakers

Ken Davis

Manager of Customer Excellence, Avalara



Ken has been a valued member of the Avalara family for nearly 10 years. Currently, he is the manager of customer excellence. In this role, he and his team provide support to Avalara enterprise customer account managers and Avalara enterprise customers that require assistance with complex service issues and escalations. Ken lives in Seattle and loves travel and great food.

Rose Tweit

Manager of Customer Excellence, Avalara

