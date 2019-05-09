Sales tax integration for Microsoft Dynamics
Calculate rates, prepare returns, manage exemption certificates, and more right from your own ERP
Avalara and Dynamics do the heavy lifting
Let your ERP do the work of managing exemption certificates
By entering a certificate number into a customer record, Avalara keeps certificates on file in your ERP and easily accessible at the point of sale.
Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments
Avalara verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across more than 12,000 U.S. tax jurisdictions. This ensures tax is applied more accurately than a ZIP code and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.
Reduce audit risk by validating all your tax-exempt sales
Avalara ensures your tax-exempt customers are keeping their certificates accurate and up to date. When certificates expire or become invalid, the system provides an alert at the time of sale.
Offload the manual and complex methods of assessing use tax
Avalara’s use tax solution lets you avoid complicated spreadsheets and using expensive custom solutions.
Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory
Avalara maintains a vast catalog of product taxability rules in order to apply the appropriate tax across thousands of SKUs.
Better assess tax obligations in each state
Avalara's solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you're potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you're about to trigger tax obligations in new states.
Apply the right tax for each customer — no matter their location or sales channel
Avalara lets you apply a single tax profile to each customer. That means the appropriate tax is applied whether they purchased through your web store, a POS system, or direct sale.
Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance
When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.
“We wanted one system that could do everything well — a few things very well — and we wanted it to be cloud-based. The teams involved with our tax compliance upgrade have been incredibly responsive, and they work great together.”
— Matt James, Hickory Farms,
Microsoft Dynamics and AvaTax user
Avalara built, maintains, and supports each of these integrations
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce
E-Commerce Add-On for Dynamics 365 Commerce
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
Microsoft Dynamics GP
Microsoft Dynamics NAV
Microsoft Dynamics SL
Microsoft Dynamics AX
Microsoft Dynamics AX for Retail
The products that power tax in your ERP
Watch how it works in Dynamics 365 Business Central
“I don’t worry about sales tax at all now. If we turn on 15 more states tomorrow, we wouldn’t have to worry about a single thing.”
— Andrea Riviezzo, Inovonics,
Microsoft Dynamics and AvaTax user
Here's what some of our 1,400+ Dynamics users are saying
Once it's set up with Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains) it is almost automatic and very easy. Most issues are more human errors on our end. It makes invoicing easy.
Chris Wallace
PDS Packaging
Microsoft Dynamics and AvaTax user
We are registered for sales tax in over 60 jurisdictions and AvaTax makes an administrative nightmare manageable.
Theresa Whalen
Rand Worldwide Inc
Microsoft Dynamics and AvaTax user
We save time by not having to search for and update tax rates. If we are ever audited for Sales and Use tax, I am confident I will have all of the data that is requested.
Elaine Ware
Digital Ally Inc.
Microsoft Dynamics and AvaTax user
Frequently asked questions
Pay only for what you use. For AvaTax, Returns, and CertCapture products, Avalara charges for the number of transactions, volume of returns, and the number of exemption certificates you have on file. Volume discounts are provided to enable a scalable solution.
Avalara provides a higher degree of accuracy than any manual process. Assessing tax rates by ZIP code is inaccurate and tax tables can quickly get outdated. Avalara provides tax rates and taxability rules in real time. Avalara also has over 100 tax research professionals dedicated to keeping our tax data as up to date as possible.
Avalara has direct access to your tax data through the platform, so your returns preparation is faster and more accurate. The solution also simplifies the process of filing in multiple locations because it consolidates your payments into a single transfer then distributes the funds in all of the appropriate jurisdictions on your behalf.
Avalara walks you through the implementation process, ensuring the solution works seamlessly in your business. Setup is quick, intuitive, and doesn't require IT support in most instances. Simple steps for getting started:
- Tell us where you collect
- Assign and apply tax schedules to your customers
- Set up taxability information for your products
- Establish tax exemption rules
Avalara’s world-class technical support team has your long-term success in mind, and we offer a breadth of support offerings to meet your business needs.
Our trained team of professionals are available to assist customers during business hours.
Avalara also provides a self-serve product resource center available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and online chat with our support team 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. PT Monday–Friday.