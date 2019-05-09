Microsoft Dynamics Sales Tax Filing with Avalara

Sales tax integration for Microsoft Dynamics

Calculate rates, prepare returns, manage exemption certificates, and more right from your own ERP

Schedule a demo
Microsoft Dynamics and Avalara Screenshot

Avalara and Dynamics do the heavy lifting

Let your ERP do the work of managing exemption certificates

By entering a certificate number into a customer record, Avalara keeps certificates on file in your ERP and easily accessible at the point of sale.

Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments 

Avalara verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across more than 12,000 U.S. tax jurisdictions. This ensures tax is applied more accurately than a ZIP code and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.

Reduce audit risk by validating all your tax-exempt sales

Avalara ensures your tax-exempt customers are keeping their certificates accurate and up to date. When certificates expire or become invalid, the system provides an alert at the time of sale.

Offload the manual and complex methods of assessing use tax

Avalara’s use tax solution lets you avoid complicated spreadsheets and using expensive custom solutions.

Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory

Avalara maintains a vast catalog of product taxability rules in order to apply the appropriate tax across thousands of SKUs.

Better assess tax obligations in each state

Avalara's solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you're potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you're about to trigger tax obligations in new states.

Apply the right tax for each customer — no matter their location or sales channel

Avalara lets you apply a single tax profile to each customer. That means the appropriate tax is applied whether they purchased through your web store, a POS system, or direct sale.

Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance

When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.

“We wanted one system that could do everything well — a few things very well — and we wanted it to be cloud-based. The teams involved with our tax compliance upgrade have been incredibly responsive, and they work great together.”

Hickory Farms Logo

— Matt James, Hickory Farms,
Microsoft Dynamics and AvaTax user

View case study

Avalara built, maintains, and supports each of these integrations

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce

E-Commerce Add-On for Dynamics 365 Commerce

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales

Microsoft Dynamics GP

Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Microsoft Dynamics SL

Microsoft Dynamics AX

Microsoft Dynamics AX for Retail

Avalara built, maintains, and supports each of these integrations

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce

E-Commerce Add-On for Dynamics 365 Commerce

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales

Microsoft Dynamics GP

Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Microsoft Dynamics SL

Microsoft Dynamics AX

Microsoft Dynamics AX for Retail

The products that power tax in your ERP

Avalara AvaTax

Avalara AvaTax provides cloud-based sales and use tax calculation with comprehensive, up-to-date tax rates pushed to your shopping cart or invoicing system, automatically.

Automate calculation
Avalara Returns

Avalara Returns uses your sales data to prepare and file your sales and use tax returns, and remit payments, across multiple jurisdictions every filing cycle.

Automate filing
Avalara CertCapture

Avalara CertCapture is a scalable solution that securely collects, stores, and manages tax documents like exemption certificates, W-8s, and W-9s, in the cloud — for quick access to all your documentation whenever you need it.

Automate documentation

Watch how it works in Dynamics 365 Business Central

To view video, please enable cookies
Andrea Riviezzo, Inovonics

“I don’t worry about sales tax at all now. If we turn on 15 more states tomorrow, we wouldn’t have to worry about a single thing.”

— Andrea Riviezzo, Inovonics,
Microsoft Dynamics and AvaTax user

View case study
Andrea Riviezzo, Inovonics

“I don’t worry about sales tax at all now. If we turn on fifteen more states tomorrow, we wouldn’t have to worry about a single thing.”

— Andrea Riviezzo, Inovonics,
Microsoft Dynamics and AvaTax user

See case study

Here's what some of our 1,400+ Dynamics users are saying

Quotation Mark

Once it's set up with Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains) it is almost automatic and very easy. Most issues are more human errors on our end. It makes invoicing easy.

Chris Wallace
PDS Packaging

Microsoft Dynamics and AvaTax user

Quotation Mark

We are registered for sales tax in over 60 jurisdictions and AvaTax makes an administrative nightmare manageable.

Theresa Whalen
Rand Worldwide Inc

Microsoft Dynamics and AvaTax user

Quotation Mark

We save time by not having to search for and update tax rates. If we are ever audited for Sales and Use tax, I am confident I will have all of the data that is requested.

Elaine Ware
Digital Ally Inc.

Microsoft Dynamics and AvaTax user

Frequently asked questions

Pay only for what you use. For AvaTax, Returns, and CertCapture products, Avalara charges for the number of transactions, volume of returns, and the number of exemption certificates you have on file. Volume discounts are provided to enable a scalable solution.

Avalara provides a higher degree of accuracy than any manual process. Assessing tax rates by ZIP code is inaccurate and tax tables can quickly get outdated. Avalara provides tax rates and taxability rules in real time. Avalara also has over 100 tax research professionals dedicated to keeping our tax data as up to date as possible.

Avalara has direct access to your tax data through the platform, so your returns preparation is faster and more accurate. The solution also simplifies the process of filing in multiple locations because it consolidates your payments into a single transfer then distributes the funds in all of the appropriate jurisdictions on your behalf.

Avalara walks you through the implementation process, ensuring the solution works seamlessly in your business. Setup is quick, intuitive, and doesn't require IT support in most instances. Simple steps for getting started:

  • Tell us where you collect
  • Assign and apply tax schedules to your customers
  • Set up taxability information for your products
  • Establish tax exemption rules

 

Avalara’s world-class technical support team has your long-term success in mind, and we offer a breadth of support offerings to meet your business needs.

Our trained team of professionals are available to assist customers during business hours.

Avalara also provides a self-serve product resource center available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and online chat with our support team 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. PT Monday–Friday.

Connect with Avalara

See how easily our solutions work with your business applications.
Get started
Curious how we help with your specific tax challenges? Just ask.
(877) 780-4848
Get direct help with your most pressing questions about tax software.
Chat