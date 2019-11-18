Electric Motor Supply Company (EMSCO) has been buying and selling refurbished industrial electrical equipment since 1948 and is one of the largest dealers in the U.S. The family-owned business sells products like circuit breakers, transformers, and medium voltage switchgear online and from its warehouse outside Minneapolis, Minnesota. EMSCO serves companies in a variety of industries and it ships equipment across the U.S. and around the world to buyers in locations such as Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Hong Kong.

For a long time, sales and use tax compliance was fairly simple for EMSCO. That all changed after the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Suddenly, EMSCO found itself out of compliance with economic nexus laws in states throughout the country.

“We only collected sales tax in Minnesota and were selling into so many states where we weren’t registered. Our liability was growing. Our CPA wasn’t prepared to handle it all,” says Marie Griego, Accountant at EMSCO.

EMSCO calculated sales and use tax manually when it only needed to collect in one state but quickly realized that was no longer an option. The company sought a solution to automate sales and use tax compliance and help it gain good standing with state tax authorities.