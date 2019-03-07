Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address. It accounts for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and product taxability. AvaTax can also calculate tax on international transactions, both B2B and B2C. Avalara offers additional solutions to prepare and file your returns and easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, which all integrate seamlessly with AvaTax. Avalara for Adobe Commerce is one of the only tax providers in Adobe’s marketplace with exemption certificate management supported in the connector.