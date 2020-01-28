AvaTax Cross-Border
Calculates customs duties and import taxes at the point of sale, creating a transparent and frictionless online shopping experience for international customers.
Online shopping has made the retail world smaller than ever before. From a customer’s point of view, a click is a click, whether shopping domestically or internationally. But for an online seller, expanding into global markets means a host of new considerations and inherent complexity.
Many taxes, one solution
Rather than relying on error-prone manual processes or multiple, siloed tax systems, use AvaTax Cross-Border to calculate VAT, GST, customs duties as well as sales and use tax.
Real time at the right time
Our SaaS solution applies tax and duty rates based on the latest local tax rules and global trade regulations in our tax engine to calculate import taxes and customs duties within milliseconds right at the point of sale.
Integrated tariff codes
Upload your own Harmonized System codes (HS codes) or leverage out-of-the-box integration with Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification for more accurate and efficient assignment of country-specific tariff codes to your products.
Take advantage of a robust API
Your developers have access to our suite of powerful, documented APIs to tailor AvaTax Cross-Border to your specific business needs.