De minimis threshold value by country

Understanding de minimis threshold values around the world.

Understand de minimis thresholds by country to avoid surprise import taxes

When shipping internationally, not all goods are taxed at the border. Many countries have a de minimis threshold — a set value below which imports can enter without incurring duties or taxes. But what is de minimis exactly?

The de minimis value is a monetary limit set by each country that determines when customs duties and taxes are waived. However, de minimis thresholds differ significantly by country and can vary depending on whether the fee is a customs duty, VAT, or other import tax. Some countries apply a single threshold for both duties and taxes, while others separate them. 

For example, a shipment might be exempt from customs duty but still subject to VAT if it surpasses a certain limit. In other cases, a country might not impose a de minimis threshold at all — meaning every shipment is taxed. And in nations without customs duties, de minimis value is irrelevant, as nothing is taxed at import.

If you’re managing global shipments, it’s critical to understand the de minimis value by country. This knowledge helps avoid unexpected costs and ensures a smoother experience for your customers. On top of that, tariffs can sometimes be a moving target, further complicating your compliance.  

To simplify cross-border compliance, international trade solutions from Avalara help automate the application of the correct VAT, GST, and customs duties for each shipment — factoring in exchange rates and country-specific de minimis thresholds.

Explore the de minimis value by country in the table below to see how your shipments could be affected — and whether it’s time to consider automating your import tax process.

De minimis value threshold table

CountryDe minimis threshold value on customs dutyDe minimis threshold value on VAT/GST (or similar taxes)
AustraliaAUD 1,000AUD 75,000
AustriaEUR 0EUR 0
BelgiumEUR 0EUR 0
CanadaCAD 150CAD 40
ChinaCNY 50CNY 0
CzechiaEUR 0EUR 0
DenmarkEUR 0EUR 0
EstoniaEUR 0EUR 0
FinlandEUR 0EUR 0
FranceEUR 0EUR 0
GermanyEUR 0EUR 0
GreeceEUR 0EUR 0
Hong KongHKD 0HKD 0
HungaryEUR 0EUR 0
IcelandISK 0ISK 1,500
IndiaINR 0INR 0
IrelandEUR 0EUR 0
ItalyEUR 0EUR 0
JapanJPY 10,000JPY 10,000
LatviaEUR 0EUR 0
LithuaniaEUR 0EUR 0
LuxembourgEUR 0EUR 0
MexicoUSD 50* (Only applies to U.S. and Canada; threshold is 0 for all other countries.)USD 50
NetherlandsEUR 0EUR 0
NorwayNOK 0NOK 0
PolandEUR 0EUR 0
PortugalEUR 0EUR 0
Russian FederationEUR 200EUR 0
Saudi ArabiaSAR 1,000SAR 0
SingaporeSGD 400SGD 400
SloveniaEUR 0EUR 0
SpainEUR 0EUR 0
SwedenSEK 0SEK 0
SwitzerlandCHF 5CHF 0
TaiwanTWD 2,000TWD 2,000
United Arab EmiratesAED 1,000AED 0
United KingdomGBP 135GBP 0
United StatesUSD 0 (see our blog for updates on the end to the de minimis exemption)Varies

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Additional resources

BLOG
How to handle U.S.-China tariffs and the end of de minimis

Catch up on the Chinese tariffs, the end of de minimis, and what that could mean for businesses everywhere. 
WEBINAR
Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Hear the latest talk about all things tariffs as Avalara experts help tackle the topic each Tuesday.

Connect with Avalara

See how our solution can help you manage international tax compliance.

Call

(877) 224-3650
Get started

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

See how our solution can help you manage international tax compliance.

Call

(877) 224-3650
Get started

Chat

Chat with a specialist