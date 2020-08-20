Cross-border podcasts

In this episode John Huelskamp, Sales Leader at Flexport, talks about everything related to your supply chain. John explains that although having the people, processes, and systems in place is essential to scale, the recent supply chain crisis shows how underestimated and neglected most businesses’ supply chains are, and how important it is to give your supply chain the attention it deserves. John offers insight into what successful brands are doing to get products to overseas customers without interruption, the importance of picking the right fulfillment partner, and how to enable yourself to make the best decisions when managing your supply chain.