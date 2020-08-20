Cross-border podcasts
Avalara podcasts can help you understand and overcome the challenges of selling internationally. We’ve also partnered with the Future Commerce Step by Step podcast to compile advice from experts in going global, to take you through everything you need to consider when expanding overseas.
The series begins by covering what retailers have to consider before taking their brand across borders. To help you begin selling internationally, Jason Nyhus provides expert insight into the importance of giving overseas customers the same experience as domestic buyers instead of nasty surprises like fees for getting their goods out of customs. Jason also talks about what to consider when not just your products cross borders, but your business transactions do too.
In this episode, co-founder of the Global Ecommerce Leaders Forum Kent Allen joins Future Commerce to dive into the initial stages of selling internationally. Kent literally wrote the book on cross-border growth and maintains that in spite of the border closures of recent years, the very nature of ecommerce is cross-border. He talks about the right and wrong way to enter a new market, getting to grips with the complexity of overseas selling, what to do when encountering fraud, working and building relationships with trusted partners and marketplaces, and more.
At the halfway mark of the series, Craig Reed, GM of Cross-Border at Avalara, sits down with Future Commerce to explain what HS codes are and why they’re such a crucial aspect of cross-border compliance. Craig also discusses how data can be used to determine your best products to sell overseas when navigating any supply issues or government restrictions. This episode will help you understand the difference between DAP and DDP when it comes to shipping, the importance of transparency at checkout, seeing shipping as part of the buying experiences, and meeting changing customer expectations.
In this episode John Huelskamp, Sales Leader at Flexport, talks about everything related to your supply chain. John explains that although having the people, processes, and systems in place is essential to scale, the recent supply chain crisis shows how underestimated and neglected most businesses’ supply chains are, and how important it is to give your supply chain the attention it deserves. John offers insight into what successful brands are doing to get products to overseas customers without interruption, the importance of picking the right fulfillment partner, and how to enable yourself to make the best decisions when managing your supply chain.
The series wraps up by chatting with Peter van der Westhuizen, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at BigCommerce, about common cross-border mistakes and how to avoid them. Peter addresses pain points for ecommerce businesses when expanding overseas. He highlights just how costly mistakes can be when managing the complexities of duties and taxes, choosing shipping options to satisfy customers, and implementing a localization strategy for global buyers.
Online shopping increased during the pandemic, and more and more retailers are beginning their expansion overseas. Don Davis from Digital Commerce 360, and Craig Reed, GM of Cross-Border for Avalara, discuss how retailers can overcome cross-border ecommerce hurdles and how automation can help retailers deliver a positive customer experience.
Staying on top of the latest customs regulations, tariff codes, and duty rates can be hard. This 15-minute podcast will help you learn how automation can help you stay compliant and reduce the risk of shipments getting stuck in customs.
Cross-border ecommerce continues to grow, and selling internationally can boost revenues and grow your business. But sellers must be aware of customs regulations, duties, and taxes in order to provide customers with an excellent buying experience. In this podcast Craig Reed, GM of Cross-Border at Avalara, shares tips to help you succeed when selling to international customers.