Understanding Harmonized System codes
Learn about managing the harmonized commodity description and coding system
If you’re importing or exporting goods from one country to another, knowing as much as you can about Harmonized System (HS) codes is vital. HS codes identify and classify imported and exported products. Currently, 98% of the countries involved in world trade use them. However, the codes can involve poor descriptions, a lack of product detail, and inaccurate specifications. A classification assistance tool might help, but not all are created equal.
We explain the business challenges associated with HS code classification and how Avalara’s managed and self-service tariff code classification tools can help.
In this webinar, we cover:
- What the harmonized commodity description and HS coding system is all about
- The business challenges associated with HS codes
- Benefits of the managed and self-serve tariff code classification tools from Avalara
- New trends in HS code classification
- The red flags that government auditors look for when reviewing HS codes
