WEBINAR

Understanding Harmonized System codes

To view video, please enable cookies

Video: Understanding Harmonized System codes

Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

Learn about managing the harmonized commodity description and coding system

If you’re importing or exporting goods from one country to another, knowing as much as you can about Harmonized System (HS) codes is vital. HS codes identify and classify imported and exported products. Currently, 98% of the countries involved in world trade use them. However, the codes can involve poor descriptions, a lack of product detail, and inaccurate specifications. A classification assistance tool might help, but not all are created equal. 

We explain the business challenges associated with HS code classification and how Avalara’s managed and self-service tariff code classification tools can help.   

In this webinar, we cover: 

  • What the harmonized commodity description and HS coding system is all about 
  • The business challenges associated with HS codes 
  • Benefits of the managed and self-serve tariff code classification tools from Avalara 
  • New trends in HS code classification 
  • The red flags that government auditors look for when reviewing HS codes

About the speaker

Colin Haynes

Business Development Manager, Cross-Border at Avalara

Colin joined Avalara in 2021. He’s an HS code specialist who works with customers and clients throughout the code implementation process to identify their HS classification software tool needs. Colin lives in Ontario, Canada.

Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

Related resources

DATASHEET
Tariff Code Classification

Classify Harmonized System (HS) codes with confidence.
BLOG
HS codes 2022 updates, challenges and solutions for ecommerce businesses

Read the latest HS codes 2022 updates and learn how they impact the ecommerce industry.
GUIDE
Turn less into more by automating HS code classification

Find out how automation provides the opportunity to reduce errors and deliver value.

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist