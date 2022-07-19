HS Codes 2022 Updates, Challenges & Solutions For eCommerce Businesses

WCO (World Customs Organization) established the HS codes list to help standardize the classification of goods traded globally. The codes help determine the international trade statistics which serve as a basis for businesses to stay internationally competitive. More than $19 trillion of goods are sold worldwide due to the consistent framework created by the HS codes. This blog aims to look at the latest HS codes 2022 revisions, and how it impacts the eCommerce industry.

Harmonised System 2022 Global Review

HS Codes are reviewed elaborately and tenaciously every five years to corroborate that the system is on par to accommodate the changing technological system, booming product market, current trends, etc. The changes made are based on technological advancement, the progression of new product tendencies and merchandise models, environmental challenges, health, and precautionary/safety issues, anti-terrorism, and borders security. The latest update has around 300 amendments with 12% of the EU codes being influenced. Though the timeline for implementation globally has been set as January 1st, 2022, the migration for most countries is expected to take atleast 6 months. Let’s look at the top headlines of HS 2022 amendments: Visibility of evolving product streams and changing trade patterns: Here, new chapters and headings have been added. This will help recognize the sales model for smartphones, drones, flat panel displays, nicotine products, novel tobacco, etc.

Environmental challenges: To assist countries in their support for the Basel Convention which aims at sustainable development, specific terms are brought in for categorization electronic goods and outflux of waste.

Anti-Terrorism Fight & Borders Security: Here for the case of dual-use goods new sub-headings have been added to ensure authorization of goods that could be side-tracked. Examples include radioactive materials, components of improvised explosive products, etc. Currently, HS codes for products can also be found extensively in electronic messages in EDIFACT. This has seamlessly integrated the ability to consistently describe products across eCommerce platforms.

HS Codes 2022: Challenges for eCommerce