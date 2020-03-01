Avalara India GST e-Invoicing
Comprehensive solution to easily generate e-invoices with multiple ways to seamlessly upload invoice data and automate your GST compliance tasks
Get started with your e-invoicing journey under GST
Easily transition your current invoice management system to new e-invoicing reform under GST to stay compliant, simplify e-invoice generation and use GST compliance automation technology as a strategy to scale your business.
Seamless integration and data transfer
Explore various ways to smoothly transfer your invoice data from multiple source systems like ERP, accounting, billing, e-commerce and POS systems to our e-invoicing solution, including complete 2-way API integration, SFTP transfer, Excel or CSV upload and forget about e-invoice generation worries. Choose real-time e-invoice generation option or alternative method whichever suits your business needs.
Advanced Invoice Data Health Checks
Smart data validations, sanitization, regular checks for quality of data prevent possible disruptions and saves time. Segregate B2C and B2B invoices, invoices which require e-way bills and ensure mandatory input data fields are provided to avoid any e-invoice generation error.
Auto-populated GST returns and e-way bills with smart reconciliation
Get your GST compliance needs fulfilled with auto-populated e-way bills and GST returns from a single comprehensive software interface. With smart reconciliation, you can protect the bottom line of a business and maximize ITC claim.
E-invoice management made easy
Generate e-invoices with IRN and QR-code, cancel e-invoices easily, bulk upload invoice data, store of e-invoices beyond 24 hours, customize and configure e-invoice templates as per your business needs, add your business logo, generate PDF files of e-invoices, print e-invoices and even send them to the recipients.
Features and benefits
Exchange secure invoice data between your ERP and invoice registration portal (IRP) in the format recommended by GSTN.
Get provision to add your digital signature and QR code before transmitting the e-invoice with IRN to your ERP records
Sign up for a subscription and save money by avoiding the cost and time needed to set up an entire in-house e-invoicing system.
Pre-built analytics dashboard helps you track your progress and provide you with necessary compliance intelligence. You can even build custom reports.
Handle high volume of seasonal invoices or rush during peak hours. Get the infrastructure to scale, capture and generate e-invoices.
Connect with multiple GSPs and Invoice Registration Portals to have a fail-safe environment for e-invoice generation.
