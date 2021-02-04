International tax and compliance solutions to take your business global
Help lower costs and grow revenue while maintaining control of your customers’ cross-border experience
Support international growth with a leading compliance vendor
End-to-end platform that helps you overcome global compliance challenges
Industry-leading tools that plug and play with almost any existing business system
One vendor for both domestic and international compliance needs
Trusted by the biggest names in ecommerce to deliver a superior customer experience
Avalara now powers the duty and import tax features of the Shopify global commerce hub, Shopify Markets. Explore this and 1,200+ other signed partner integrations that work with what you already use.
Discover our range of global compliance solutions
Avalara Item Classification
Classify Harmonized System codes with confidence
From self-serve capabilities to managed classification services, we automate the assignment of HS codes with a solution that can be implemented on its own or seamlessly integrated with Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border.
Avalara Self-Service Tariff Code Classification is an intuitive AI-enabled tool that allows you to classify codes more easily and requires no prior experience in HS classification
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification combines AI and human expertise to quickly provide consistent tariff codes for consumer products going to 180+ countries
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification Premium also combines AI and human expertise while providing additional background and rationale to support customs audits
Avalara Trade Restrictions Management
Navigate government restrictions on cross-border selling
We flag items with restrictions in place, as well as those that are prohibited from entering a country, to help you understand and comply with cross-border government regulations.
Manage restricted items for imports and exports
Drive cost efficiency by focusing efforts on profitable transactions
Reduce reverse shipping charges for goods that are restricted or prohibited at certain borders
Improve customer satisfaction with fewer products rejected at the border
Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border
Don’t let compliance, duties, and cross-border tariffs impact your customer experience
Simplify your compliance process with a flexible, unified platform to help calculate or estimate customs and duties upfront with greater accuracy.
Get up and running quickly with large product catalogs
Minimize surprises for customers by populating cross-border taxes into online shopping carts
Drive scalable and increase the accuracy of calculations with patented technology and human expertise
Avalara Import One-stop Shop Solution and Avalara VAT Registration
Access and registration in an estimated $800-billion ecommerce market
Take advantage of changes to EU VAT laws with our Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) solution. In addition, we provide step-by-step guidance to get you VAT registered in countries where you’re obligated to collect and remit sales tax.
Sell to customers in all 27 EU member states with a single VAT registration
Improve your cash flow by reducing import VAT payments
Minimize the hassle of dealing with multiple compliance authorities
Save time by offloading the end-to-end application process
Increase customer satisfaction with more reliable and more accurate pricing at checkout
Avalara Fiscal Representation
Secure a fiscal representative in any country
Sometimes, global compliance authorities in certain European countries require businesses to appoint a fiscal representative. Avalara has in-house fiscal representative services in Europe and around the world. Our dedicated VAT experts can help secure a fiscal representative for EU trading and assist you with any international VAT questions.
Remove language barriers with a multilingual team of VAT specialists that deals directly with tax authorities in their language
Reduce time to enter new markets by letting Avalara assist you with VAT requirements
Decrease your risk of audit by having Avalara review your data to help you stay compliant with EU regulations
Avalara VAT Reporting and customs compliance
Simplify VAT returns with automation
Decrease the high cost and hassle of returns preparation, filing, and remittance. Our single automated solution calculates VAT and helps keep you compliant with U.K. and EU rules.
Increase accuracy, improve efficiency, and reduce manual processes with software that creates and files timely returns
Choose from cloud-based or on-premises options to align with your IT team requirements and budget
Reduce risk of fines, audits, and incorrect returns with automated data checks
Avalara e-Invoicing
Avalara e-Invoicing helps your business adapt and grow
To keep selling in existing countries and new markets with evolving e-invoicing requirements, it’s essential to stay compliant. Our integration methods help you avoid having to overhaul custom and legacy systems by easily adding to what you already use, in addition to helping you future-proofing your business to stay on top of changing rules.
Improve compliance with local regulations in over 60 countries
Reduce disruptive audits, costly fines, and damage to your reputation
Integrate quickly and easily with your business systems to scale as your business grows
Payments and shipping
Offer local payment methods and clear customs smoothly
Avalara uses the Digital River global online payments platform to maximize conversions and help grow revenue. We also partner with UPS, Passport Shipping, and Easyship to provide international shipping solutions from some of the best providers in the industry.
Accept payments and support global compliance without extensive front-end development
Increase authorization rates, renewals, and revenue while lowering global merchant processing fees
Save money with subsidized implementation of Avalara Item Classification
Reduce customs delays, rejected shipments, and unhappy customers that come with improperly applied tariff codes or surprise fees assessed on delivery
Include the full landed cost estimate in real time, at the point of purchase, to enable customer-friendly Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) shipping upon checkout