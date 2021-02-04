International compliance

International tax and compliance solutions to take your business global

Help lower costs and grow revenue while maintaining control of your customers’ cross-border experience

International compliance

International tax and compliance solutions to take your business global

Help lower costs and grow revenue while maintaining control of your customers’ cross-border experience

WHY AVALARA?

Support international growth with a leading compliance vendor

End-to-end platform that helps you overcome global compliance challenges

Industry-leading tools that plug and play with almost any existing business system

One vendor for both domestic and international compliance needs

Trusted by the biggest names in ecommerce to deliver a superior customer experience

Avalara now powers the duty and import tax features of the Shopify global commerce hub, Shopify Markets. Explore this and 1,200+ other signed partner integrations that work with what you already use.

GLOBAL PLATFORM

Discover our range of global compliance solutions

Avalara Item Classification

Classify Harmonized System codes with confidence

From self-serve capabilities to managed classification services, we automate the assignment of HS codes with a solution that can be implemented on its own or seamlessly integrated with Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border.

Avalara Self-Service Tariff Code Classification is an intuitive AI-enabled tool that allows you to classify codes more easily and requires no prior experience in HS classification

Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification combines AI and human expertise to quickly provide consistent tariff codes for consumer products going to 180+ countries

Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification Premium also combines AI and human expertise while providing additional background and rationale to support customs audits

Avalara Trade Restrictions Management

Navigate government restrictions on cross-border selling

We flag items with restrictions in place, as well as those that are prohibited from entering a country, to help you understand and comply with cross-border government regulations.

Manage restricted items for imports and exports

Drive cost efficiency by focusing efforts on profitable transactions

Reduce reverse shipping charges for goods that are restricted or prohibited at certain borders

Improve customer satisfaction with fewer products rejected at the border

Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border

Don’t let compliance, duties, and cross-border tariffs impact your customer experience

Simplify your compliance process with a flexible, unified platform to help calculate or estimate customs and duties upfront with greater accuracy.

Get up and running quickly with large product catalogs

Minimize surprises for customers by populating cross-border taxes into online shopping carts

Drive scalable and increase the accuracy of calculations with patented technology and human expertise

Avalara Import One-stop Shop Solution and Avalara VAT Registration

Access and registration in an estimated $800-billion ecommerce market

Take advantage of changes to EU VAT laws with our Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) solution. In addition, we provide step-by-step guidance to get you VAT registered in countries where you’re obligated to collect and remit sales tax.

Sell to customers in all 27 EU member states with a single VAT registration

Improve your cash flow by reducing import VAT payments

Minimize the hassle of dealing with multiple compliance authorities

Save time by offloading the end-to-end application process

Increase customer satisfaction with more reliable and more accurate pricing at checkout

Avalara Fiscal Representation

Secure a fiscal representative in any country

Sometimes, global compliance authorities in certain European countries require businesses to appoint a fiscal representative. Avalara has in-house fiscal representative services in Europe and around the world. Our dedicated VAT experts can help secure a fiscal representative for EU trading and assist you with any international VAT questions.

Remove language barriers with a multilingual team of VAT specialists that deals directly with tax authorities in their language

Reduce time to enter new markets by letting Avalara assist you with VAT requirements

Decrease your risk of audit by having Avalara review your data to help you stay compliant with EU regulations

Avalara VAT Reporting and customs compliance

Simplify VAT returns with automation

Decrease the high cost and hassle of returns preparation, filing, and remittance. Our single automated solution calculates VAT and helps keep you compliant with U.K. and EU rules.

Increase accuracy, improve efficiency, and reduce manual processes with software that creates and files timely returns

Choose from cloud-based or on-premises options to align with your IT team requirements and budget

Reduce risk of fines, audits, and incorrect returns with automated data checks

Avalara e-Invoicing

Avalara e-Invoicing helps your business adapt and grow

To keep selling in existing countries and new markets with evolving e-invoicing requirements, it’s essential to stay compliant. Our integration methods help you avoid having to overhaul custom and legacy systems by easily adding to what you already use, in addition to helping you future-proofing your business to stay on top of changing rules.

Improve compliance with local regulations in over 60 countries

Reduce disruptive audits, costly fines, and damage to your reputation

Integrate quickly and easily with your business systems to scale as your business grows

Payments and shipping

Offer local payment methods and clear customs smoothly

Avalara uses the Digital River global online payments platform to maximize conversions and help grow revenue. We also partner with UPS, Passport Shipping, and Easyship to provide international shipping solutions from some of the best providers in the industry.

Accept payments and support global compliance without extensive front-end development

Increase authorization rates, renewals, and revenue while lowering global merchant processing fees

Save money with subsidized implementation of Avalara Item Classification

Reduce customs delays, rejected shipments, and unhappy customers that come with improperly applied tariff codes or surprise fees assessed on delivery

Include the full landed cost estimate in real time, at the point of purchase, to enable customer-friendly Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) shipping upon checkout

