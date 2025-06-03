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Sales and use tax updates

1. Missouri

Show-Me-Green Sales Tax Holiday - April 19, 2026 to April 25, 2026

Missouri’s Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday begins April 19 and runs through April 25.

During this period, purchases of qualifying new ENERGY STAR certified appliances (up to $1,500 per appliance) are exempt from all state and local sales and use taxes. All eligible transactions during the holiday are subject to a zero percent sales or use tax rate, providing cost savings to consumers while promoting energy efficiency.

To qualify, appliances must meet ENERGY STAR certification requirements and fall within applicable price and product guidelines established by the Missouri Department of Revenue. More information for suppliers can be found here.

Click here for official release

2. Texas

a. Texas Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday - April 25 through 27, 2026

Texas will hold its 2026 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, and ending at midnight on Monday, April 27.

During this period, consumers may purchase qualifying emergency preparation supplies tax-free to prepare for natural disasters such as hurricanes, flash floods, and wildfires. 

Qualifying emergency items are exempt if priced under statutory caps (e.g., portable generators < $3,000; emergency ladders and hurricane shutters < $300; specified emergency supplies < $75).

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items that may be purchased, and purchasers are not required to provide an exemption certificate to claim the exemption. The exemption applies only to eligible items purchased within the specified dates and within the designated price limits per item.

Click here for official release

b. Texas ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday - May 23 through May 25 (midnight), 2026

Texas will conduct its annual Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday from May 23 through May 25, 2026.

During this three-day holiday, state and local sales tax will not apply to the purchase of qualifying Energy Star certified energy-efficient products.

 

Tax-free ENERGY STAR items (price caps apply where noted):

 

  • Air conditioners ≤ $6,000
  • Refrigerators ≤ $2,000
  • Ceiling fans
  • Incandescent & fluorescent light bulbs
  • Clothes washers
  • Dishwashers
  • Dehumidifiers

 

You can buy, rent, or lease these items tax-free during the holiday.

Click here for official release

3. Utah

Koosharem imposes 1% Municipal Transient Room Tax (Effective April 1, 2026)

Koosharem (Sevier County) will impose a municipality transient room tax at 1% starting April 1, 2026. This will raise the total transient room tax in Koosharem to 6.57%. Those providing short-term public accommodations in Koosharem must collect this new rate in addition to other state and local taxes.

Click here for official release

4. South Carolina

a. Williamsburg County to implement new 1% Capital Projects Tax (Effective May 1, 2026)

Williamsburg County has newly imposed a 1% Capital Projects Sales and Use Tax, effective May 1, 2026, per SC Information Letter #26-5. As this is a new local tax implementation, existing state-level taxability does not automatically cascade to the local Capital Projects Tax.

Although certain food sales may be taxable at the state level, eligible unprepared food items are exempt from the local Capital Projects Tax. Please find the change details in this reference document.

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b. Lexington County - Re impose 1% School District Tax (Effective March 1, 2026)

The 1% “School District Tax,” which is set to expire on February 28, 2026, was reimposed, effective March 1, 2026. Please find the change details in this reference document

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c. Aiken County - Re impose 1% Capital Projects Tax (Effective May 1, 2026):

The 1% “Capital Projects Tax,” which is set to expire on April 30, 2026, will be reimposed, effective May 1, 2026. Please find the change details in this reference document

 

Click here for official release

5. Illinois

Fairview Heights - Lincoln Highway and 159 Business District impose 1% Occupation Tax (Effective February 1, 2026)

A 1% “Business District Retailers’ Occupation Tax” applies to retail sales of tangible personal property made within the Lincoln Highway & Route 159 Business District while the ordinance is in effect as mentioned in the Article XII Sec. 36-12-1, [Supplement No. 102; 02-01-26] of the Revised Code -of- Ordinances of Fairview Heights Illinois.

 

Not taxed:

 

  • Items titled/registered with the State (e.g., certain vehicles)
  • Most grocery food for off‑premises consumption (except alcohol, soft drinks, and prepared food for immediate consumption)
  • Prescription and non‑prescription medicines/drugs and certain medical items, including medical appliances, disabled‑vehicle modifications, and diabetic supplies (insulin, testing materials, syringes, needles).
Click here for official release

VAT updates

1. France

France publishes implementation details for new Small Parcel Tax effective March 2026:

France’s Customs Authority (DGDDI) has released an informational update on the rollout of the temporary “small parcel tax”, established under Article 82 of the 2026 Finance Law, which will come into effect on March 1, 2026. 

The measure introduces a €2 tax per item on low-value goods (below €150) imported from non-EU countries under simplified H7 customs declarations, distinct from customs duties and VAT.

It applies to all import flows (B2B, B2C, C2C) not covered by EU VAT exemptions and is levied at the point of import in metropolitan France, Monaco, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Réunion, with certain territories excluded.This tax will remain in place until the expected EU-wide parcel tax regime is implemented later in 2026.

Click here for official release

2. Romania

ANAF updates VAT Return (Form 300) - New Structure and Instructions effective January 2026:

ANAF has issued Order No. 174/2026, approving a revised model and content of the VAT return Form 300, along with updated completion and submission instructions applicable from the first fiscal period of 2026. The updated form reflects recent changes in the VAT system - most notably the alignment of reporting fields with the current VAT rates (eliminating outdated lines for former 5%, 9% and 19% rates and focusing on the effective 21% standard and 11% reduced rates) and incorporates revised sections for identifying taxable and deductible VAT.

The order clarifies electronic filing procedures and deadlines by fiscal period, and introduces a simplified VAT return option for taxpayers conducting only domestic transactions, supporting standardized reporting and compliance with the updated VAT framework.

Click here for official release

3. Chile

Chile introduces simplified VAT system for small businesses in 2026:

Chile has implemented a new simplified VAT framework effective January 1, 2026, allowing eligible small businesses to pay a fixed monthly VAT amount based on sales rather than navigating the traditional VAT regime. To qualify, businesses must meet criteria such as having average sales below a specified threshold and not being subject to special taxes, and they must apply through the tax authority’s online portal.

The resolution details the method for calculating the fixed VAT amount, sets out the declaration and payment timelines, and defines the circumstances that can lead to loss of eligibility, while formally replacing regulations dating back to 1977 and 1979.

Click here for official release

4. Greece

Greece updates Intrastat reporting thresholds effective January 2026:

Effective January 2026, Greece has revised its Intrastat reporting thresholds. The threshold for Arrivals (intra-EU acquisitions) increases from €200,000 in 2025 to €250,000 in 2026, meaning businesses will be required to submit Intrastat declarations for arrivals only once this higher annual value is exceeded.

The threshold for Dispatches (intra-EU supplies) remains unchanged at €90,000, so businesses exceeding this amount in annual dispatches will continue to have a reporting obligation at the same level as in 2025.

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5. Colombia

Colombia’s constitutional court provisionally suspends emergency declaration and tax decrees

In Comunicado 01, dated 29 January 2026, the Court ordered the temporary suspension of Decree 1390 of 22 December 2025, which had declared the nationwide emergency, as well as the measures adopted under it — including Decree 1474 of 29 December 2025, which introduced significant tax changes.

The ruling means the emergency declaration and its associated tax reforms will not produce legal effects while the Court examines their constitutionality.

The now-paused measures included:

VAT and Consumption Taxes: The decree had extended the 19% VAT rate to alcoholic beverages such as liquors, wines and aperitifs. It also applied VAT to online and electronic games of chance, calculated on gross gaming revenue.

Customs and Low-Value Imports:

One of the most closely watched provisions reduced the de minimis import threshold from COP 200 to COP 50. Under the decree, imports valued above COP 50 would have become subject to VAT and customs duties. That reduction is now suspended, and the prior COP 200 threshold remains in effect.

Immediate Impact:

The Court’s decision effectively restores the pre-emergency tax and customs framework, at least temporarily. Businesses and taxpayers who had begun preparing for higher VAT obligations, expanded wealth-tax exposure or new customs thresholds will now continue operating under the previous rules.

The suspension does not represent a final judgment on the constitutionality of the emergency declaration or the tax measures. Instead, it preserves the status quo while the Court conducts a full constitutional review.

Click here for official release

6. Belgium

Belgium to maintain 6% VAT rate for institutional meal deliveries from March 2026

Belgium will preserve the reduced 6% VAT rate on meal deliveries to schools, childcare facilities, hospitals and residential care centers, despite a broader increase in VAT on takeaway and prepared meals, under a new legislative proposal introduced in Parliament.

The measure, set out in Parliamentary Document DOC 56 1337/001 and dated 21 January 2026, ensures that meals delivered to certain public-interest institutions will not be affected by the government’s previously announced VAT increase from 6% to 12% on takeaway food. The change is scheduled to take effect on 1 March 2026.

The legislative adjustment will amend Royal Decree No. 20, which governs VAT rates in Belgium. Existing item 17 will be renumbered as item 18. A new item 17 will be inserted to explicitly cover meal deliveries intended to be served as part of the main activities of designated institutions.

Parliament is expected to consider the proposal in the coming weeks ahead of its planned entry into force on 1 March 2026.

Click here for official release

7. Antigua & Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda to temporarily cut sales tax (ABST) to 7% in 2026

The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda has approved a temporary reduction of the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST) to 7%, set to take effect in either the second or third quarter of 2026.

The measure is aimed at easing cost-of-living pressures and stimulating consumer spending amid ongoing global economic challenges. The government said the impact on household spending and overall economic activity will be closely monitored before any further decisions are made.

Exact implementation dates and administrative details will be announced by the Inland Revenue Department. Officials expect the temporary tax cut to lower the indirect tax burden on consumers and encourage increased commercial activity during the relief period.

Click here for official release

E-invoicing and live reporting updates

1. Ireland

Revenue confirms Phase 1 VAT Modernisation e-invoicing scope and go-live date (1 Nov 2028)

On 10 February 2026, the Revenue Commissioners of Ireland confirmed the definition of “large corporates” for Phase 1 of Ireland’s VAT Modernisation Implementation of eInvoicing programme, as outlined in its October 2025 roadmap aligned with the EU VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative.

From 1 November 2028, VAT-registered large corporates will be required to issue structured electronic invoices for domestic B2B transactions and report a subset of invoice data to Revenue. From the same date, all VAT-registered businesses must be capable of receiving structured eInvoices. For Phase 1, a large corporate is defined as a VAT-registered business whose tax affairs are managed by Revenue’s Large Corporates Division and which is established in Ireland or has a fixed establishment in Ireland.

EInvoices must be issued in a structured electronic format compliant with European Standard EN 16931. Unstructured formats, including PDFs or scanned documents, will not be compliant.

Click here for official release

2. France

Finance Law 2026 confirms central directory and revises penalty regime for e-invoicing and e-reporting

France adopted the Finance Law for 2026 (Law no. 2026-103), promulgated on 19 February 2026, which confirms targeted amendments to the e-invoicing and e-reporting framework, including creation of a central directory (“annuaire central”) to support correct routing of e-invoices between approved platforms (“plateformes agréées”).

E-reporting continues to apply to transactions outside the domestic B2B e-invoicing scope (including B2C and certain cross-border transactions subject to French VAT). The Finance Law also adjusts penalties, including an increase from EUR 15 to EUR 50 for certain e-invoicing breaches and the introduction/confirmation of e-reporting penalties of EUR 500 per transmission for taxpayers (capped at EUR 15,000 per year) and EUR 750 per transmission for approved platforms (capped at EUR 100,000 per year).

In addition, the scope and implementation detail for certain categories of taxpayers (including non-established operators) should be read together with the applicable scope rules and official administrative guidance for e-reporting obligations.

Click here for official release

3. Greece

a) AADE postpones Phase 1 mandatory e-invoicing for large enterprises; now effective 2 Mar 2026

AADE announced revised deadlines for Phase 1 mandatory e-invoicing for businesses with 2023 gross revenues above EUR 1,000,000. Go-live is 2 Mar 2026 with a transition until 3 May 2026; compliance can be via certified e-invoicing providers or AADE’s free applications (timologio/myDATAapp).

Non-issuance of an electronic invoice is treated as non-issuance under Article 57(5) and (6) of Law 5104/2024, with penalties including 50% of the related VAT for VATable transactions and fixed fines for non-VAT transactions. Further information can be found from the official press release here.

Click here for official release

b) GSIS reiterates structured B2G e-Invoicing requirements for public contracts

The General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance (GSIS) administers Greece’s structured electronic invoicing framework for public procurement under the “Electronic Invoice in Public Contracts” regime.

Electronic invoices issued to Greek public sector contracting authorities must be submitted in a structured electronic format via the e-invoicing channels and interoperability options defined for public contracts. Contracting authorities must be registered in the Registry of Contracting Authorities for e-Invoice (ΑΑΗΤ) to receive electronic invoices.

Where a contracting authority operates its own information system, invoices may be received through the National Interoperability Center web services. If the authority’s system is not available, the GSIS EDHT application may be used. For contracts financed under the Public Investment Programme, invoices are routed through the e-ΠΔΕ system.

Click here for official release

4. Croatia

Croatia introduces new service for retrieving authorizations in the fiscalization system

On 6 February 2026, the Croatian Tax Administration announced the introduction of a new service within the fiscalization system to enable the retrieval of authorizations for access points.

The new service allows each information intermediary listed in the official List of Information Intermediaries to retrieve a consolidated list of all taxpayers who have granted them authorization to implement fiscalization.

The introduction of this service is aimed at simplifying and improving the management of fiscalization authorizations, while enabling greater automation of related processes.The service became available on 9 February 2026.

Click here for official release

5. Poland

a) KSEF 2.0: Integrators can request tailored API request limits via official contact form

The Polish Ministry of Finance has issued a technical communication concerning adjustments to KSeF 2.0 API request limits applicable to system integrators.

Default API limits are in place to manage request intensity and system stability; integrators may request adjustments where operationally justified to the National e-Invoicing System (KSeF). Integrators may request higher limits where operational needs justify increased API usage. Attachment to the request to change the KSeF 2.0 API Limits on the DEMO pre-production and production environments can be found here.

Approved limit adjustments will apply to both the production (KSeF 2.0) and pre-production (Demo) environments. Requests must be submitted via the official contact form under the role “Integrator,” selecting the relevant technical request categories and specifying the applicable environment. A detailed operational justification is required.

Click here for official release

b) ZAW-FA(3) authorisation form is now available in the e-Tax Office for KSeF permissions

The Polish e-Tax Office has made the ZAW-FA(3) notification form available for granting or withdrawing authorization to use the National e-Invoice System (KSeF).

The form is provided as an interactive electronic document accessible through the e-Tax Office portal under: Documents → Submit a document → Notification of granting or withdrawing authorization to use the National e-Invoice System (ZAW-FA).

A general representative acting for a non-natural person may grant or withdraw authorizations, including all authorizations, and report unique data related to the taxpayer’s qualified electronic seal certificate. An Organization Account User (UKO) may also grant or withdraw authorizations, including all authorizations, and report unique data related to the taxpayer’s qualified electronic seal certificate.

Notifications prepared within the e-Tax Office must be submitted electronically to the competent tax office.

Click here for official release

6. Germany

Deprecation of Outdated XRechnung Versions in the Peppol Network

On 30 January 2026, it was officially announced that several outdated XRechnung profiles (German CIUS of EN 16931) registered in the Peppol network have been marked as deprecated in the OpenPeppol eDec Code List Document Types v9.5.

OpenPeppol eDEC Code Lists v9.5 deprecates multiple XRechnung document types and marks many older profiles (including versions 2.0 and 2.1 and certain extension profiles) for removal effective 1 August 2026:

 

  • XRechnung versions up to and including 2.1
  • XRechnung UBL Credit Note V2.2 Extension
  • XRechnung UBL Credit Note V2.3 Extension
  • XRechnung UBL Credit Note V3.0 Extension

 

The remaining XRechnung 2.2 and 2.3 profiles will be removed only after publication of the next version of EN 16931 and not before 2027.

The transition timelines are intended to provide sufficient time for technical adjustments and migration. Participants in the Peppol network are advised to transition to XRechnung version 3.0 to ensure continued compliance and secure electronic data exchange.

 

Click here for official release

7. Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic sets contingency management requirements for e-CF systems

The Dirección General de Impuestos Internos (DGII) issued the Instructivo de Contingencia de Facturación Electrónica, setting out mandatory procedures when electronic tax receipts (e-CF) cannot be issued, transmitted, or validated. Contingency applies in cases of connectivity failure or technical impossibility and may be partial or total.

Where connectivity is unavailable, e-CF must be generated offline and transmitted within 72 hours of restoration. Printed copies must indicate issuance under contingency.Where issuance is technically impossible, authorized non-electronic receipts (Serie B) may be used for up to 15 calendar days, subject to formal notification via the Oficina Virtual (OFV).

Entry and exit from contingency must be declared through the OFV within 30 calendar days after contingency, taxpayers must submit replacement e-CF to DGII for non-electronic receipts issued during the period. Properly issued contingency receipts remain valid for tax support purposes.

If DGII systems are unavailable, e-CF must be stored and transmitted once service resumes.Click here to read more about the contingency Instructions.

Click here for official release

8. Romania

Ordinance No. 6/2026 extends RO e-Factura derogation for suppliers identified by CNP to 1 Jun 2026

Romania published Ordonanţa de Guvern nr. 6/2026 in Monitorul Oficial nr. 77/2026, introducing a temporary derogation from mandatory use of the RO e-Factura system for suppliers/service providers identified for tax purposes by Personal Numeric Code (CNP) rather than Fiscal Identification Code (CIF).

In-scope individuals are not required to use RO e-Factura until 1 June 2026. Individuals already registered may request temporary deregistration. Those not registered must apply for registration at least 3 working days before 1 June 2026, with registration effective from that date.

Click here for official release

9. Slovakia

Slovakia Launches SAPI-SK Unified Interface for Peppol Integration

The Slovak Financial Administration (Finančná správa) announced the development of SAPI-SK (Standardised Access Point Interface – Slovakia), a new unified technical interface designed to standardise how ERP and accounting systems connect to certified Peppol Access Points for electronic invoice exchange.

SAPI-SK introduces a voluntary, standardised integration layer to support Slovakia’s preparation for its upcoming electronic invoicing framework. The interface is strictly technical in scope, covering the acceptance of Peppol documents by Access Points and custody confirmation of documents delivered to software endpoints.

The published documentation includes a complete OpenAPI (Swagger) specification to facilitate system integration and testing.

Click here for official release

10. Nigeria

Nigeria Continues Phased Rollout of E-Invoicing & Electronic Fiscal System 

On 23 February 2026, the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) announced the continuation of the phased rollout of its E-Invoicing & Electronic Fiscal System (EFS), also known as the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS).

The system went live for Large Taxpayers on 1 August 2025, with implementation extended to November 2025 following a pilot phase conducted in January 2025. The NRS confirmed that most Large Taxpayers have been onboarded and are transmitting invoice data through the platform.

The rollout is implemented pursuant to Section 23 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) and Section 158 of the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA).

The next phases will extend to Medium and Emerging Taxpayers. Implementation will follow structured stages: stakeholder engagement, pilot, go-live, post-go-live review, and compliance enforcement. Enforcement will begin only after completion of the preceding phases for each segment.

Further technical guidelines and timelines will be issued by the NRS.

Click here for official release

Cross border tariff updates

1. United States

Update 1

Effective 2nd February 2026, the United States implemented revisions to tariff codes, duty rates, and preferential FTA rates. The update reflects amendments across multiple product categories and various trade partner agreements.

Click here for official release

Update 2

Effective 12:01 a.m. EST on 7th February 2026, the United States eliminated the additional 25% ad valorem duty on imports of Indian-origin goods previously imposed under Executive Order 14329. This action follows India’s commitments concerning Russian oil imports and enhanced economic and defence cooperation with the United States. The relevant HTSUS provisions have been terminated, with continued monitoring and the potential for reimposition if conditions warrant.

Click here for official release

Update 3

The United States published the HTS Schedule B update effective 9th February 2026, introducing amendments to HS codes across multiple sectors, including the addition of new tariff classifications.

Click here for official release

Update 4

Pursuant to Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, a temporary 10% ad valorem duty has been imposed on most imported goods entering the United States. This measure became effective on 24th February 2026.

Click here for official release

Update 5

On 20th February 2026, an Executive Order titled “Ending Certain Tariff Actions” was issued, directing U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to discontinue the collection of additional ad valorem duties previously imposed under IEEPA for specific tariff measures. The change takes effect at 12:00 a.m. ET on 24 February 2026, and CBP will update ACE to deactivate the relevant tariff codes. This order does not affect duties imposed under Section 232 or Section 301.

Click here for official release

Click here for official release 2

Update 6

The US has published a notification related to continuation of suspension of duty free de minimis treatment for all countries on 20th February 2026.

It extends the suspension of the U.S. duty-free de minimis exemption that normally allows low-value imports (valued under a threshold) to enter without customs duties or simplified entry procedures.

The suspension applies to imports from all countries, regardless of value, origin, mode of transport, or how they enter the U.S. (except where explicitly exempted).

Click here for official release

2. Australia

Australia announced updates to its preferential tariff rates effective 2nd February 2026. MFN rate revisions impacted chapters covering beverages, mineral fuels, organic chemicals, and related products.

Click here for official release

3. Switzerland

Update 1

Switzerland implemented tariff amendments effective 1st February 2026 affecting various agricultural and food products. Preferential changes are primarily concentrated in agricultural and processed food chapters.

Update 2

Additional tariff amendments took effect on 15th February 2026, further impacting agricultural and food products. Preferential revisions remain focused on agricultural and processed food chapters.

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4. European Union

The European Union published its regular tariff update effective 1st February 2026, introducing amendments across agricultural, chemical, industrial, and manufactured goods chapters. The update includes additions and deletions of tariff codes, as well as insertion of preferential rates under new Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Morocco.

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5. United Kingdom

Effective 19th February 2026, the United Kingdom implemented revisions to tariff codes, duty rates, and preferential FTA rates across multiple product categories and trade partner agreements. Special tariff rule changes were also introduced for Belarus and Russia

6. Brazil

Effective 30th January 2026, Brazil implemented further MFN rate revisions covering industrial and metal-related chapters. Preferential rate updates were also introduced under FTAs with Egypt, Israel, Mercosur, and SACU.

Click here for official release

7. Mexico

Mexico’s Customs Department published tariff amendments effective 27th January 2026, limited to MFN duty rate revisions. Affected products include chemicals, metals, machinery, musical instruments, and tobacco.

Click here for official release

8. Israel

Effective 2nd February 2026, Israel implemented tariff and FTA updates affecting agricultural and food products. The changes include MFN rate revisions and updates to preferential duty treatment under applicable trade agreements.

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9. Iceland

No MFN rate or preferential updates were introduced. Limited HS code additions were made within chapters relating to vehicles.

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10. Singapore

Update 1

Effective 1st February 2026, Singapore introduced preferential rate revisions under the Singapore – Mercosur Free Trade Agreement (MCSFTA).

Click here for official release

Update 2

Effective 12th February 2026, Singapore introduced few revisions to the HS Codes under their customs tariff.

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11. Taiwan

Taiwan implemented MFN rate revisions effective 29th January 2026 within chapters relating to milling products and oil seeds.

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12. Argentina

Argentina issued tariff amendments effective 2nd February 2026 impacting mineral fuels and vehicles. The update includes HS code additions and deletions, along with MFN duty rate revisions.

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13. Liechtenstein

Update 1

Effective 1st February 2026, Liechtenstein implemented tariff amendments affecting animal products, edible vegetables, cereals, milling products, and oilseeds. The update includes HS code additions and deletions and MFN rate revisions.

Click here for official release

Update 2

Effective 15th February 2026, further tariff amendments were introduced affecting edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers, including HS code modifications and MFN rate revisions.

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14. Palestine

Effective 30th January 2026, Palestine implemented tariff amendments affecting edible fruits and nuts. The update includes HS code additions and deletions and MFN rate revisions. Additional MFN changes were introduced across edible vegetables and mineral fuels.

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