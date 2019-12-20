These are different types of U.S. trade measures, each created under separate legal authorities and used for different policy goals:
- Section 122 tariffs are temporary measures that can be applied to address balance-of-payments issues or protect the U.S. dollar. They are typically short-term and broad in scope.
- Section 301 tariffs are used to address unfair trade practices by other countries, such as intellectual property concerns. These tariffs often target specific goods from specific countries.
- Section 232 tariffs focus on national security. They are applied to imports that are determined to threaten critical industries, such as steel or aluminum.
- IEEPA tariffs are imposed under emergency economic powers during national emergencies. These can be broad and may change quickly depending on geopolitical conditions.
Each type of tariff has different rules, timelines, and eligibility for exclusions or refunds. Understanding which tariff applies is important for accurate duty calculation, compliance, and identifying potential refund opportunities.