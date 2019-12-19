Cross-border selling resources

Confused by Brexit, new import regulations, or customs duties?

This guide provides information on the most important regulatory issues retailers and brands must understand when selling to consumers around the world.

2021 guide for non-EU B2C sellers and marketplaces: Ecommerce EU VAT reboot

How the largest, most fundamental overhaul of the European Union's VAT could impact your business. 

Fireside chat: How to succeed at cross-border ecommerce

This year saw an increase in ecommerce as everyone sought the convenience and safety of online shopping, and cross-border ecommerce was no exception. Don Davis, Editor at Digital Commerce 360; Eric Christensen, Vice President of Product at Digital River; and Craig Reed, SVP of Global Trade at Avalara, sat down to discuss what retailers and brands need to know to succeed in cross-border ecommerce.

Avalara's cross-border solution — see how it works!

Position your business for global success. See how Avalara’s cross-border solution can help you stay compliant, reduce delays in customs, and keep your international customers happy.

What online sellers need to know about landed cost

Getting the landed cost right is crucial for making international selling a success. For the best shopper experience, it’s key that customers understand all the costs of their purchase.

5 reasons to automate customs duty and import tax calculation

In this whitepaper, we’ll look at five ways calculating customs duty and import taxes using an automated solution can improve your overall compliance, your bottom line, and your relationship with international customers.

INFOGRAPHIC: DDP vs DAP

See how calculating and communicating all taxes and duties up front can lead to loyal cross-border customers. Compare the experience when shipping DDP vs. DAP.

The top 6 myths about landed cost — and the reality for online sellers

You can find customers for your products all over the globe. However, actually getting your products to those international customers is more complex than you might think.

The role of logistics in international ecommerce

This whitepaper will address the renewed focus on the technology required to succeed in cross-border commerce as well as how to move packages across the globe efficiently and economically. 

The importance of Harmonized System (HS) codes

What are HS codes, and what do ecommerce businesses shipping internationally need to know about them?

Understanding international product classification through Harmonized System codes

Everything you need to know about Harmonized System codes when shipping internationally.

Are tariff codes costing you?

Your business is evolving and international sales are growing. That also means that tax regulations, tariffs, duties, and rules are getting more difficult to manage. See how Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification can simplify your cross-border sales in more than 180 countries.

Item Classification Case Study

Learn how a performance cycling company automated item classification to reduce delays in customs and increase margins. 

Cross-border podcasts

Selling internationally ups the complexity for tax compliance. We’ve put together a podcast series to help you understand challenges of cross-border selling, as well as how to overcome them.

10 import tax and duty mistakes you can't afford to make

Check out this top 10 list of potential problems companies shipping internationally experience to make sure you’re not putting your business at risk.

Preparing supply chains for the surge in global e-commerce: The cross-border requirements behind a smooth operation

Is your business ready for an increase in global ecommerce? Demand for cross-border sales is on the rise. Learn how to keep up with compliance requirements while meeting customer expectations.

5 steps for managing VAT in the EU & UK post-Brexit

This guide will help you understand new regulatory changes and manage VAT compliance so you can be successful selling into Europe.

2021 U.K. ecommerce VAT overhaul

The 2021 U.K. ecommerce reforms put new VAT calculation and collection obligations on overseas sellers and online marketplaces.

Webinar: Win with Cross-Border eCommerce Operations

Global commerce provides a prime opportunity for retailers to expand sales. This on-demand webinar is available to help you prepare your supply chain and develop a successful cross-border ecommerce operations strategy.

INFOGRAPHIC: Find your way to international sales

Ready to expand the reach and reputation of your business? This road map walks you through a typical cross-border transaction and can help you understand the opportunities of international sales and get a handle on the challenges of customs duties and taxes.

