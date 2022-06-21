WEBINAR

Simplify Harmonized System codes to support global trade

Register now

date

Tuesday, November 5, 2024

time

8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

duration

60 minutes, including live Q&A

Learn about managing the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System

If you’re importing or exporting goods from one country to another, knowing as much as you can about Harmonized System (HS) codes is vital. HS codes identify and classify imported and exported products. Currently, 98% of the countries involved in world trade use them. However, the codes can involve poor descriptions, a lack of product detail, and inaccurate specifications. A classification assistance tool might help, but not all are created equal.

We’ll explain the business challenges associated with HS code classification and how Avalara’s managed and self-serve tariff code classification tools can help.

In this webinar, we’ll cover:

  • What the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System is all about
  • The business challenges associated with HS codes
  • Benefits of the managed and self-serve tariff code classification tools from Avalara
  • New trends in HS code classification
  • The red flags that government auditors look for when reviewing HS codes

This webinar will offer 1 CPE credit, and it will include a live Q&A, so bring your questions.

Register now

Related resources

GUIDE
Global sales regulations by country

Find out how expanding your tech stack can help you meet new tax compliance responsibilities.

PRODUCT GUIDE
Avalara Cross-Border

Learn how to automate international trade compliance with Avalara Tariff Code Classification and Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border.
ON-DEMAND WEBINAR
Selling internationally? Here’s what you need to know before scaling.

Got plans to grow your business internationally? Here’s what to know before you start.

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist