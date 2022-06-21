Simplify Harmonized System codes to support global trade

If you’re importing or exporting goods from one country to another, knowing as much as you can about Harmonized System (HS) codes is vital. HS codes identify and classify imported and exported products. Currently, 98% of the countries involved in world trade use them. However, the codes can involve poor descriptions, a lack of product detail, and inaccurate specifications. A classification assistance tool might help, but not all are created equal.

We’ll explain the business challenges associated with HS code classification and how Avalara’s managed and self-serve tariff code classification tools can help.