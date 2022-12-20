Generate and e-file IRS Forms 1099, W-9, W-2, 1095, and more with Avalara 1099
Make IRS compliance easy and cost-effective
Setting up and e-filing your returns is simple
1. Add your payer info
Entering payer info is quick and easy.
2. Enter your recipient’s info
Use manual entry or CSV upload options. Data can be transferred from QuickBooks, QuickBooks Online, Xero, and Bill.com. Information you enter is saved and can be used for future filings.
3. Review your forms before submittal
Easily review which forms are ready for IRS e-file, postal mail, and recipient e-delivery.
4. Schedule e-file and e-delivery
Schedule e-file and e-delivery for any time up to the IRS due date. Payments can be made with any major credit card.
5. Download files for your records
Get PDF or CSV files in addition to state files (as needed) and recipient e-corrections.
6. Add more payers (if necessary)
Add and manage additional team members easily with the All Payers dashboard.
Provides a fully paper-free process — IRS e-file, recipient e-delivery, e-corrections, state e-filing
Matches taxpayer identification number (TIN) for recipients to help prevent IRS fines for errors
Provides secure e-delivery to recipients
E-files to the IRS and delivers to recipients
File one form or thousands
Manage multiple payers from one account
Obtain address verification service
Save and transfer data year to year
Avalara 1099 (powered by Track1099)
|1099, W-2, 1095, 1042-S, T4A, and 94x
|First 15 forms
|$2.99 per form
|Next 150 forms
|$2.19 per form
|151–500 forms
|$1.25 per form
|501+ forms
$0.60 per form
|Postal mail to recipients
|Weekly mail January through April
|$1.69 per form
|Foreign postage
|Additional $1.75 per form
|Address verification
|$0.05 per form
|State e-file
|Unlimited
|$1.29 per form
|TIN matching
|Unlimited
|$0.39 per form
|Bulk TIN match file
|No additional cost
|W-9 annual subscription
(includes W-9, W-4, W-8)
|Individual
25 forms
|$9 per year
|Professional
250 forms
|$59 per year
|Enterprise
2,000 forms
|$199 per year
|Corporate
9,000+ forms
|$399 per year
Frequently asked questions
For more FAQs on all things 1099 related, go here.
Note: Tax compliance rules and regulations can change frequently. Although we hope you’ll find this information helpful, the FAQs are for informational purposes only and do not provide legal or tax advice.
In tax year 2020, the IRS replaced Box 7 on Form 1099-MISC with Box 1 on Form 1099-NEC. Any wages formerly reported in Box 7 now go into Box 1 of Form 1099-NEC. You can also report federal tax withheld in Box 4 of the 1099-NEC. The 1099-NEC is due to the IRS by January 31.
Form 1099-MISC still has all boxes other than Box 7. The box numbers after Box 7 have been shuffled around, but otherwise, it’s the same, just missing Nonemployee compensation. It’s now due to the IRS by March 31.
Form 1099-NEC doesn’t exist for years prior to 2020, so you can only use the NEC from tax year 2020 going forward. The IRS now has two versions of Form 1099-MISC. Use the new version for tax year 2020 and forward, and use the old version for tax years 2019 and prior.
For forms other than W-2 or 1099-NEC, by waiting until March, you can get feedback from your recipients and make changes to the form before it’s sent to the IRS. This greatly reduces the need for official corrections. W-2 and 1099-NEC are due to the IRS by January 31.
1099-NEC and W-2 forms must be delivered to recipients by January 31 and to the IRS by January 31.
All 1099-series forms (except 1099-NEC) must be delivered to recipients by January 31 and to the IRS by March 31.
Form 1042-S must be e-filed to the IRS and e-delivered or postal mailed to the recipient by March 15. You may e-deliver if the recipient has a foreign TIN (Box 13i) or U.S. TIN. You can also postal mail to recipients.
Yes, you can file original IRS returns for previous years. If you need to do a correction, you may only e-correct prior years if you e-filed the original with us that year. At the top of the All Payers nav bar, click on the desired year you wish to e-file.
The IRS has myriad forms, each with different penalties. Please see the IRS instructions for your specific form to understand more about the penalties.
Tax compliance solutions for all businesses
