Avalara 1099 (powered by Track1099)

Yes. Avalara 1099 & W-9 offers a robust API that allows businesses to integrate directly with leading ERP, accounting, marketplace, and ecommerce platforms to automate IRS 1099 and W-9 compliance processes. With this integration, you can initiate W-9 requests, transmit payee data with specific processing instructions, validate TINs and postal addresses, and trigger IRS and state e-filing — all from within your existing system. Real-time updates flow back to your ERP or accounting system, allowing you to streamline compliance workflows and reduce manual effort, risk, and costs.