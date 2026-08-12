Avalara 1099 (powered by Track1099)

Match TINs
Manage payee data
E-file 1099s
Deliver to payees
Take it easy
With Avalara 1099 & W-9, collect W-series IRS forms from your vendors
Avalara 1099 & W-9 offers forms for you to print, sign, and mail to the IRS
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940/941
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943
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944
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945
Avalara 1099 & W-9 automatically checks name, TIN, and TIN type against the IRS database. All three must match to get a “pass” or you’re alerted of the error. Avalara 1099 & W-9 allows you to recheck a previously failed TIN at no additional charge.
Yes. Avalara 1099 & W-9 saves you time and effort by automatically transferring information from the W-9s stored in your account to your 1099s when it’s time to e-file with the IRS.
Any vendor with an email address on file will automatically receive an electronic copy of their 1099 when you e-file with the IRS. For an additional fee, Avalara 1099 & W-9 will send postal mail to vendors.
Yes. You can file original IRS returns for previous years. If you need to make a correction, you may only electronically correct prior years if you e-filed the original return with Avalara 1099 & W-9 that year.
IRS fines for missing W-9s can range from $60 to $630 per missing form. It’s a smart practice to collect forms early and keep them in a secure location, especially since they contain sensitive information such as your vendors’ social security numbers.
Avalara 1099 & W-9 can help smooth the process of collecting W-9s directly from a marketplace website. With our ecommerce plug-in, sellers won’t need to leave the marketplace’s controlled environment, giving them enhanced confidence that their personal data is safe.
Yes. Avalara 1099 & W-9 offers a robust API that allows businesses to integrate directly with leading ERP, accounting, marketplace, and ecommerce platforms to automate IRS 1099 and W-9 compliance processes. With this integration, you can initiate W-9 requests, transmit payee data with specific processing instructions, validate TINs and postal addresses, and trigger IRS and state e-filing — all from within your existing system. Real-time updates flow back to your ERP or accounting system, allowing you to streamline compliance workflows and reduce manual effort, risk, and costs.