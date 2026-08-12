Avalara 1099 (powered by Track1099)

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1099 & W-9
1099 & W-9

Stay compliant year-round — manage 1099s, corrections, and W-9s in one place

Work with an IRS-approved e-filing solution that encompasses state e-filing, e-corrections, recipient delivery, TIN matching, W-9 management, and more — all in one solution you can count on year-round.
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195,000+ 

customers supported by Avalara 1099 & W-9 since its inception

Small Business

See how pay-as-you-go pricing can help you stay ahead of 1099 deadlines, without having to be a tax expert.

Midsize to enterprise

Learn how to scale 1099 compliance across entities and payers with flexible pricing options.

Accounting

Discover how to manage 1099 compliance for all your clients at once — no matter your firm’s size.

1099 compliance shifts in 2026

IRIS replacing FIRE. Draft W-9 changes. Evolving thresholds. Inconsistent state adoption.
Learn more

How it works

Avalara 1099 & W-9 makes 1099 compliance simpler at every step. Create a free account to see for yourself, then pay later when you’re ready to get to work.

Collect W-9s

There’s no need for paper, PDFs, or back-and-forth emails with your vendors.
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Match TINs

Let Avalara 1099 & W-9 automatically check for accurate taxpayer info.
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Manage payee data

Easily import payment info and automatically create 1099s.
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E-file 1099s

Submit to the IRS and states with just a few clicks.
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Deliver to payees

Send recipient copies electronically or by mail.
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Take it easy

Let Avalara 1099 & W-9 save your data to give you a head start next year. 

Take the stress out of 1099 and W-9 compliance 

See how Avalara 1099 & W-9 helps make IRS compliance simpler.
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With Avalara 1099 & W-9, e-file,
e-deliver, and e-correct common IRS form types

1042

1099-A

1099-LTC

3921

1042-S

1099-B

1099-MISC

3922

1094/1095

1099-C

1099-NEC

5498

1097-BTC

1099-CAP

1099-OID

5498-ESA

1098

1099-DIV

1099-PATR

5498-SA

1098-C

1099-G

1099-Q

T4A

1098-E

1099-HC

1099-R

W-2/2C

1098-Q

1099-K

1099-S

W-2G

1098-T

1099-LS

1099-SA

1099-INT

With Avalara 1099 & W-9, collect W-series IRS forms from your vendors

W-4

W-8BEN

W-8BEN-E

W-8IMY

W-9

Avalara 1099 & W-9 offers forms for you to print, sign, and mail to the IRS

940/941

943

944

945

Connect to popular platforms

Pull vendor and payment data straight from systems like QuickBooks, Xero, BILL, and more.
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Customer testimonials

Avalara 1099 & W-9 has the capabilities you need

IRS compliance

  • IRS-approved e-filing through IRIS and FIRE
  • Continuous TIN matching 
  • Support for prior-year filings 

State compliance

  • State e-filing with automatic requirement flagging 
  • Participation in the CF/SF program 
  • Free state file downloads 

Recipient compliance

  • Electronic W-9 collection and storage 
  • Address validation 
  • Electronic delivery with opt-in consent 
  • Optional postal mail with receipt confirmation 

Part of a complete compliance platform

Avalara 1099 & W-9 is just one piece of our end-to-end tax and compliance platform.

FAQ

Avalara 1099 & W-9 automatically checks name, TIN, and TIN type against the IRS database. All three must match to get a “pass” or you’re alerted of the error. Avalara 1099 & W-9 allows you to recheck a previously failed TIN at no additional charge.

Yes. Avalara 1099 & W-9 saves you time and effort by automatically transferring information from the W-9s stored in your account to your 1099s when it’s time to e-file with the IRS.

Any vendor with an email address on file will automatically receive an electronic copy of their 1099 when you e-file with the IRS. For an additional fee, Avalara 1099 & W-9 will send postal mail to vendors.

Yes. You can file original IRS returns for previous years. If you need to make a correction, you may only electronically correct prior years if you e-filed the original return with Avalara 1099 & W-9 that year.

IRS fines for missing W-9s can range from $60 to $630 per missing form. It’s a smart practice to collect forms early and keep them in a secure location, especially since they contain sensitive information such as your vendors’ social security numbers.

Avalara 1099 & W-9 can help smooth the process of collecting W-9s directly from a marketplace website. With our ecommerce plug-in, sellers won’t need to leave the marketplace’s controlled environment, giving them enhanced confidence that their personal data is safe.

Yes. Avalara 1099 & W-9 offers a robust API that allows businesses to integrate directly with leading ERP, accounting, marketplace, and ecommerce platforms to automate IRS 1099 and W-9 compliance processes. With this integration, you can initiate W-9 requests, transmit payee data with specific processing instructions, validate TINs and postal addresses, and trigger IRS and state e-filing — all from within your existing system. Real-time updates flow back to your ERP or accounting system, allowing you to streamline compliance workflows and reduce manual effort, risk, and costs.

Take the stress out of 1099, W-9, and W-8 compliance

Help automate the entire process and file with confidence, year after year.
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