Tax compliance is a confusing topic, especially for small business owners. Most entrepreneurs are not tax experts and would rather spend time growing their business, not tracking tax laws.

We’ve compiled a list of questions we often get from small business owners and employees. Use this FAQ to find guidance for key stages of tax compliance, as well as a resource for in-depth information.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, these pages are for informational purposes only and do not provide legal or tax advice.