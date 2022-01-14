Small business FAQ

Your introduction to tax compliance

Tax compliance is a confusing topic, especially for small business owners. Most entrepreneurs are not tax experts and would rather spend time growing their business, not tracking tax laws. 

We’ve compiled a list of questions we often get from small business owners and employees. Use this FAQ to find guidance for key stages of tax compliance, as well as a resource for in-depth information.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, these pages are for informational purposes only and do not provide legal or tax advice.

Business licenses
  • Licensing your business
  • Getting a business license
  • Managing your business licenses
  • Simplifying licenses for your business
Registration
  • Understanding sales tax registration
  • Registering for sales tax
  • Doing sales tax registration right
  • Simplifying sales tax registration
Calculation
  • Collecting sales tax
  • Selling remotely
  • Managing tax exemptions
  • Applying international taxes
  • Simplifying calculation
Returns
  • Understanding sales and use tax returns
  • Following sales tax return schedules
  • Filing sales tax returns
  • Simplifying sales tax returns
Compliance management
  • Understanding sales tax audits
  • Learning about back taxes
  • Managing exemption certificates
  • Keeping up with tax rate changes
  • Maintaining licenses and registrations
  • Simplifying the compliance process
POS systems
  • Understanding POS systems
  • Knowing how POS systems work
  • Charging sales tax on a POS
  • Using POS systems and delivery apps
Online marketplaces
  • Understanding online marketplaces
  • Identifying marketplace examples
  • Learning marketplace facilitator laws
  • Charging sales tax through marketplaces
Nexus
  • Understanding sales tax nexus
  • Establishing nexus
  • Learning sales tax nexus rules
  • Filing sales tax returns and nexus
  • Simplifying nexus

