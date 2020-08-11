How much can you save with sales tax compliance automation?

Registration obligations

Potential annual savings
Registration savings
Step 2: Tax rates and rules

  • Researching changes in state sales tax laws
  • Checking economic nexus thresholds (registration requirements triggered by sales volume into a state)
  • Mapping sales activity to state requirements

Step 2: Tax rates and rules

Tax rates and rules

Potential annual savings
Tax rates savings
Step 3: Sales tax returns

  • Studying product taxability for multiple jurisdictions
  • Updating rate tables
  • Fixing tax-related errors

  • Small and midsize companies (annual revenue of $50M–$1B) typically spend 29 hours per month
  • Large companies (annual revenue of $1B+) typically spend 143 hours per month

 

Step 3: Sales tax returns

Sales tax returns

Potential annual savings
Returns savings
Step 4: Exemption certificates

  • Researching tax forms and filing requirements
  • Reconciling sales data and reporting
  • Filling out state forms and remitting taxes
  • Amending tax returns and notice management

  • Small and mid-size companies (annual revenue of $50M-$1B) typically spend 35 hours per month
  • Large companies (annual revenue of $1B+) typically spend 175 hours per month

 

Step 4: Exemption certificates

Exemption certificates

Potential annual savings
Exemption savings
Step 5: Potential tax liability

  • Collecting, reviewing, and validating new certificates
  • Renewing expired certificates and updating customer records 
  • Addressing errors, complaints, credits, and rebilling

  • Small and midsize companies (annual revenue of $50M-$1B) typically spend 11 hours per month
  • Large companies (annual revenue of $1B+) typically spend 67 hours per month

Step 5: Potential tax liability

Potential tax liability

Potential annual savings
Tax liability
Does your business have sales in states where it isn’t registered for sales tax? Estimate the total annual sales revenue here.

We apply an average sales tax rate of 8% to your total annual sales in states where you are not registered for sales tax, and then add a 15% penalty on top. The total is your potential annual tax liability.

 

(Y x .08) + ((Y x .08)(0.15)) = Z

Potential annual savings
Manual labor savings
Potential tax liability
Based on $55/hour per the Aberdeen Group report1

Calculated liability is based on an average sales tax rate of 8% plus a 15% penalty

The information provided by this calculator is intended to be a rough approximation only. The estimate shown here may not reflect actual time and cost savings.

