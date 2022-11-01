Calculate sales and use tax, VAT, and GST across industries, borders, and tax types
Avalara AvaTax uses automation to make tax determination faster, easier, and more accurate
Schedule a call
Calculate sales and use tax, VAT, and GST across industries, borders, and tax types
Avalara AvaTax uses automation to make tax determination faster, easier, and more accurate
Schedule a call
Simplified and automated
Our innovative, cloud-based tax calculation software applies regularly updated rates based on geolocation, item taxability, new legislation, tax regulations, and more.
Use AvaTax to automatically calculate rates for:
- Sales and use tax
- Customs and duties
- Value-added tax (VAT)
- Goods and services tax (GST)
- Communications tax
- Excise tax
- Consumer and seller’s use tax
- Lodging tax
- Beverage alcohol tax
Video: Learn how AvaTax applies tax rates based on location, item taxability, and more.
Find the right tax calculation solution for whatever and wherever you sell
Tax compliance products and solutions for businesses of all types and sizes
Avalara AvaTax for sales and use tax
Calculate rates with greater accuracy for millions of products across thousands of tax jurisdictions
Integrate with your existing system or add our edge computing solution for one-click integration and automated routing
Follow rate changes for every address with geospatial targeting
Track nexus and get alerts in each state with our interactive map
Export and create consolidated reports for sales tax liabilities and exemptions
Automate the assessment and accrual of consumer use tax, from calculation to reports to returns filing, for a complete Accounts Payable solution.
Get the Avalara Edge for AvaTax add-on for a cloud-agnostic solution that integrates seamlessly, increases reliability, enhances security, lowers latency, and boosts performance.
AvaTax for cross-border commerce
Global tax calculation and compliance for the movement of goods across international borders
Stay compliant in the countries where you sell — our tax content covers over 190 countries
Calculate and collect duties upfront to reduce customs delays and improve customer satisfaction
Apply VAT and GST for international sales and purchases
Prevent costly mistakes from inaccurate returns by using built-in, automated error checks
Featured awards and recognitions
Featured awards and recognitions
Video: Thread seamlessly manages tax obligations in 45 states by integrating Avalara with popular online marketplaces.
Avalara customers are talking
“With Avalara, I just set it and forget it.”
Mitch Sanders
COO, Thread
Video: Thread seamlessly manages tax obligations in 45 states by integrating Avalara with popular online marketplaces.
Connect with accounting, CRM, POS, and shopping cart systems
More than 1,200 signed partner integrations with hundreds of prebuilt connectors
Robust API
Compatible with widely used marketplace platforms
Connect with accounting, CRM, POS, and shopping cart systems
Compatible with widely used marketplace platforms
Robust API
More than 1,200 signed partner integrations with hundreds of prebuilt connectors
Find the Avalara solution for you
We serve sole proprietorships to Fortune 500 companies operating around the globe — we can help you manage your tax compliance too.
Find the Avalara solution for you
We serve sole proprietorships to Fortune 500 companies operating around the globe — we can help you manage your tax compliance, too.
More to explore
Automate your tax compliance
Help your business do tax calculation right. Talk to a tax solution specialist today.
Automate your tax compliance
Help your business do tax calculation right. Talk to a tax solution specialist today.