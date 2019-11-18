Houston-based Set Solutions, a Trace3 company, solves a range of cybersecurity problems for its customers in 27 states. Just as those problems can be complex, the company’s offerings are a sophisticated combination of products, services, and training. “If we had a product catalog, there would be 90,000 items in it,” says company CFO, Missy Basone.

Software as a service (SaaS) represents a particularly thorny challenge when it comes to sales tax. The tax treatment of SaaS differs among states, and businesses are on the hook for sorting it all out. To further complicate matters, Set Solutions provides quotes from QuoteWerks, representing not only its own products and services but also those of other manufacturers and distributors. Many of its customers have multiple locations across several tax jurisdictions, and the quotes need to reflect the correct taxability of each line item.

When Set Solutions was collecting taxes only in its home state of Texas, these layers of complexity were manageable for Missy’s team. Then came the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., which overruled a longstanding physical presence rule and allowed states to adopt economic nexus rules for companies selling products and services in jurisdictions where they have no physical presence.

“We knew we were going to have to collect and remit in different states — we just didn’t know how many,” Missy recalls. “We’re a small team, so the Wayfair decision led us to look for an automated solution for managing sales tax.”